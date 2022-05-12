Dental Adhesive Market Size [2022-2028] | Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental adhesive market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising prevalence of oral diseases during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in an upcoming report titled, "Dental Adhesive Market, 2021-2028". Dental adhesives fill the dentures and gaps caused by bone shrinking. These adhesives provide temporary relief from the loosening dentures. According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 2.3 billion people suffer from dental caries every year globally. Increasing dental problems are expected to boost the market growth during the projected period.

Industry Development:

December 2020: 3M introduced a two-component system 3M Relyx Universal Resin Cement for dental adhesive application.





COVID-19 Impact:

Awareness of Oral Hygiene to Bolster Market Growth

Awareness regarding oral hygiene is increasing as rising cases of coronavirus. This has helped the dental care sector increase productivity by diagnosing and treating people with appropriate treatments. Rising denture issues have supported the product demands in the global market during the pandemic period. However, the restrictions imposed by the government have halted dental care services until a certain period which affected the profitability and revenue generation rate of the industry.

Segments:

The market is divided into cream/paste, powder, and other by product type.

On the basis of application, the market is trifurcated into dentures, pit & fissure, restorative, and others.

Based on end-users, the market is segregated into hospitals & clinics, dental academic & research institutes, and others.

Finally, by geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Dental Adhesive Market Report Coverage:

The report for the dental adhesives market focuses on a detailed analysis of new product launches introduced by the key players. Statistics of dental visits worldwide are assessed to evaluate market growth potential and product reach. Prevalence of oral diseases and awareness of oral hygiene is highlighted further in this report. Essential regulations and guidelines imposed for launching dental adhesives are discussed further, along with critical developments in the industry. Business expansion strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships are highlighted further. The impact of covid-19 on the global dental adhesives market is evaluated in the report.

includes adhesives and sealants used in dental industry and dentistry applications. Europe accounts for a major share of the overall dental adhesive market; major factors driving the growth in this region include the rising geriatric population, growing government expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, and higher reimbursement rates for dental procedures in Europe as compared to other regions.

The dental hospitals & clinics segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing end-use segment of the dental adhesive market during the forecast period. Increasing dental tourism forms a major revenue pocket for hospitals & clinics in countries such as South Korea, Brazil, Hungary, China, and India. As compared to other regions, these countries have a large number of private clinics than public clinics and are known for their low treatment costs; they also have a large number of qualified dentists.

Objectives Study of Dental Adhesive Market :

To define, segment, and project the global dental adhesive market, in terms of value and volume

To provide information about the factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyse competitive developments such as capacity expansions, new product launches, alliances, expansions, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions in the market

To define, describe, and forecast the market based on application, denture adhesives, and end-use

To analyse and forecast the market size, with respect to five main regions (along with their respective key countries), namely, North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To strategically profile key players in the market and comprehensively analyse their core competencies

To strategically analyse micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall market

To analyse opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape of the market

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases to Stimulate Market Growth

The global dental adhesive market growth is expected to rise during the projected period due to the increasing prevalence of oral diseases. According to FDI World Dental Federation, oral diseases affect more than 3.5 billion people globally every year. This is expected to drive the market. Increasing cavity and tooth removal among the population is anticipated to increase product demand. In contrast, the high cost of dental care treatment is likely to restrict the market growth.





Dental Adhesive Market Regional Analysis:

North America Dominates Market Share Due to Increasing Edentulism Cases

North America is expected to hold the most significant global dental adhesive market share during the forecast period. Launching new products in the region bolsters the market growth and sales rate of the key players in the market. According to the American College of Prosthodontics, 90% of the patients suffering from edentulism have dentures in the U.S., which leads to market growth during the forecast period.

Europe holds the second-largest position in the global market during the projected period. The adoption of dental adhesives in the regional market is expected to improve the sales rate of the products.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Launches New Product Range to Propel Market Growth

Forming strategic alliances and partnerships with organisations in supporting sectors will acquire a higher market share. Key players adopt various strategies to strengthen their market position, such as mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions that allow the businesses to develop their product portfolio and enhance overall organisational performance.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Dental Adhesives:

3M

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Ultradent Products Inc.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Kuraray Noritake Dental

Tokuyama Dental Corp.

Den-Mat Holdings LLC.





