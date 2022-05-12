New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276321/?utm_source=GNW



Investments in Advanced Manufacturing Technologies by CDMOs



In the last few decades, CDMOs have steadily established expertise and facilities to manufacture drugs at full scale. They have incorporated various methods for manufacturing drugs at the lowest possible operational cost. An increasing number of contract manufacturers are investing in continuous manufacturing methods as well to conventions in batch processing methods. Due to the availability of advanced technology, the major companies are planning to provide CDMO services for companies seeking technology development, processing and production services.



Also, to spur growth, the CDMO industry is taking on capital projects and investing in new technologies to share risks with manufacturers, in response to the high capacity utilization rates. As indicated by the higher utilization rates, they are also hiring more personnel. The manufacturing of highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs) requires complex manufacturing processes; advanced synthesis and formulation expertise; and special protective equipment, manufacturing sites, production processes, and management systems. Such strategic expansions, investments, and acquisitions by CDMOs have helped them increase their service offerings and expand their customer base while providing significant cross-selling opportunities.



Services Analysis



Drug development services, pharmaceutical manufacturing services, and biologic manufacturing services are all subcategories of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing sector. Pharmaceutical manufacturers’ limited financial resources, capacity constraints, the need to shorten time-to-market, complex manufacturing requirements, large investments in setting up manufacturing facilities, and the expanding pipeline have all contributed to this market segment’s dominance of pharmaceutical contract manufacturing.



Large portions of this market can be attributed to the fact that pharmaceutical manufacturers have limited resources and therefore must turn to Pharmaceutical Contract manufacturing in order to cut down on time-to-market and meet the increasingly complex manufacturing needs that have resulted from the high costs of setting up manufacturing facilities as well as the ever-expanding pipeline. On the other hand, the biologics manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate owing to the growing demand for vaccines and biosimilars.



What are the Growth Drivers for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market?

• Patent expiry and increasing demand for generic drugs

• Increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D

• Investments In advanced manufacturing technologies by CDMOs



What are the Market Opportunities?

• Increasing demand for biological therapies

• Growth in the nuclear medicine sector

• Growing demand for cell and gene therapies



Discover how to stay ahead



Our 440+ page report provides 600+ tables and charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.



Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges), PEST Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT Analysis, product profiles and commercial developments.



Discover sales predictions for the world market and sub-markets



By Services

• Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services

– Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Services

– Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing Services

• Drug Development Services

• Biologics contract manufacturing services

– Biologics API manufacturing services

– Biologics FDF manufacturing services



By End User

• Big Pharmaceutical Companies

• Small & Medium-Sized Pharmaceutical Companies

• Generic Pharmaceutical Companies

• Other End Users



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 14 leading national markets:



By Region



North America

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Switzerland

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of LAMEA



Leading companies and the potential for market growth



Overall world revenue for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market will surpass $126 billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 18 of the major companies involved in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include AbbVie Inc., Abnova Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Fujifilm Corporation, ICON PLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Piramal Pharma Solutions, Recipharm AB, Samsung Biologics, Siegfried Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vetter Pharma International GmbH, and WuXiAppTec among other prominent players.



How the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market report helps you



In summary, our 440+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, with forecasts for 3 services, and 4 end-users each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for 4 regional and 14 key national markets– See forecasts for the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. These regional markets have been further bifurcated by countries including US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 15 of the companies involved in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market. Some of the company’s profiled in this report include AbbVie Inc., Abnova Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Fujifilm Corporation, ICON PLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Piramal Pharma Solutions, Recipharm AB, Samsung Biologics, Siegfried Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vetter Pharma International GmbH, and WuXiAppTec among other prominent players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276321/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________