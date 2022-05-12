eMobility Networks | Vehicle electrification | EV solutions Market Vendor Assessment & Technology Assessment, Partner & Customer Ecosystem, Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MDC Research

Pune, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Data Centre has published a new report titled “Global Electric Mobility Networks Market, 2022-2030”. The global electric mobility networks market is set to expand at a CAGR of nearly ~24.8% in terms of revenue owing to large-scale demand for e-scooters, e-cars, e-bicycles, e-motorcycles, and e-skateboards with growing awareness about green energy.

Rise in electric vehicles sales in last few years is predicted to create new growth avenues for electric mobility networks market. Reportedly, purchase of EVs increased to nearly 62% on a year-on-year basis and hit nearly over 2 million units in 2018. Apart from this, surge in popularity of connected vehicles will prop up size of electric mobility networks industry. Breakthroughs in battery technology, economies of scale in electric vehicle production, and innovations in electric vehicle designs will boost market trends. A prominent increase in GHG emissions has led to inclination of individuals towards use of electric automotive, thereby spearheading expansion of electric mobility networks industry. For the record, nearly 401 BEV models are slated to enter automotive industry by end of 2025 and OEMs are trying to ramp up electric vehicle production for pushing these new models into market during specified period.





Key takeaways from the Study

UAV as a sub-segment of Mobility Type Segment in Electric Mobility Networks Market to register spectacular CAGR of about 21.2% In 2022-2030

North America Is Set To Lead Global Electric Mobility Networks Market By 2030

Furthermore, growth of electric mobility networks market depends on adoption of new technologies, strong infrastructure, and favourable government policies. Necessity of battery & charging convenience will shape progression of electric mobility infrastructure market. Moreover, OEMs can enhance electric vehicle acceptance by bringing improvement in consumer experience. This includes OEMs focus on five moments of truth such as creating superlative online experience for potential customers, establishing online store for electric vehicles, developing competitive leasing models, offering seamless charging experience for consumers, and increasing number of public charging stations. Reportedly, public charging networks have increased considerably over last few years and this has contributed substantially towards electric mobility networks market growth. For instance, China’s New Energy Vehicle Industrial Development Plan for 2021-2035 promotes usage of shared charging stations in gated residential communities and smart charging units at commercial locations. All these aforementioned aspects will steer expansion of electric mobility networks market.

Electric Mobility Networks Market: Competitive Landscape

Electric mobility networks market is emerging rapidly and firms are trying to capture a large portion of share in market. Moreover, electric mobility networks market is partially fragmented with few players dominating market growth while new entrants trying to increase profits. Automotive giants are shifting towards production of electric & hybrid vehicles with an aim of curbing fuel emissions caused by fuel-based vehicles. Apart from this, rise in focus of various governments to manufacture eco-friendly products owing to greenhouse effects along with offering of subsidies on production & purchase of electric vehicles has prompted automotive firms go for electric vehicle production on a large-scale.

Some of key participants of industry are ChargePoint, Tesla, Inc., Blink Charging Company, ABB Ltd., Valeo SA, EVgo Services LLC, Neutron Holdings Inc., Shell EV Charging Solutions UK Ltd., EVBOX, BYD Auto Co., Ltd., AU Optronics, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd., and ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.







Few industry players have implemented new business growth strategies, thereby enabling market to ascend to new heights of growth. Let us discuss it

In April 2022, HOP Electric Mobility – a leading electric scooter firm based in India- has enhanced its presence with setting up of more than 100 experience units across country. Moreover, the company is trying to establish over 300 retail outlets by 2022

In May 2022, SUN Mobility – an Indian firm involved in designing, developing, and operating energy infrastructure facility for various kinds of electric vehicles in shared mobility business – signed a memorandum of understanding with Greaves Electric Mobility for working jointly along with evolving best solution for EV users in battery swapping sector

In October 2021, Stellantis N.V., a UK-based multinational vehicle manufacturing firm founded in 2021, and TheF Charging SRL - an Italian firm offering charging facilities for electric vehicles - joined hands for developing a new public charging network in Europe that can be accessible to all-electric vehicles.

For the record, both firms have decided to work together for creating quick electric charge network facility in nearly more than 15,000 locations in Europe having 2 million parking sites within timespan from 2021 to 2025

In May 2022, Stellantis N.V. and TheF Charging extended their public charging network facility by signing a deal with Metropark- an FS Italiane Group Firm. Reportedly, the deal offers deploying of nearly 600 electric vehicle charging points across about 50 Metropark parking spaces at railway junctions in Italy.

At MDC Research, we offer research solutions to help businesses break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when they plan to expand their growth. Our researchers compile data and information that help chief executive officers decide which growth opportunities in a market to pursue.

MDC Research is known for conducting well-researched reports, and the expertise of our researchers contributes to the outstanding quality of our reports. MDC Research enables businesses to make impactful decisions by blending innovation and analytical thinking. Our unique blend of these two skills assures you access to the most complete and up-to-date information about your industry.



