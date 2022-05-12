New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276320/?utm_source=GNW



The Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Factors Such As Reduced Market Time, Infrastructure Cost Benefits, And Operational Benefits Are Driving The Market Growth



Some of the major forces propelling the global vaccine contract manufacturing market include reduced market time, infrastructure cost, and operational benefits. Furthermore, technical advancements such as the development of new expression systems like GPEx and EB66 cell lines and cell culture medium platforms are expected to propel market growth. On the other hand, few large organizations consider outsourcing to be harmful due to the loss of strategic and management control. Considerable investments in facilities, equipment, and skilled labour in countries looking to grow or localise their supply are expected to impact contract services adoption positively. In addition, several low-resource countries lack the requisite equipment and experienced personnel to manufacture vaccines, leading them to create contracts with contract producers to meet market demand.



On the other hand, few large organizations see outsourcing as a concern since it results in a loss of strategic and management control. As a result, big pharmaceutical companies prefer to maintain their manufacturing in-house. This aspect is predicted to hinder global acceptance of contract services over the forecast period.



Logistical And Administrative Challenges



Local governments will need a robust data infrastructure to identify eligible persons by priority group, make invites, organise transportation for elderly and disabled patients, and recall individuals to obtain second doses of particular vaccines. Several of the most promising vaccine ideas necessitate ultra-cold chains and have a short shelf life once extracted from storage. BioNTech and Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines, for example, must be administered within five days of leaving ultra-low temperature settings (–70°C); Moderna’s mRNA vaccine has similar, if less stringent, restrictions. Strong coordination between central depots & local vaccinators would be necessary to ensure the timely & effective delivery of mRNA vaccine batches to regions without freezers.



Segments Covered in the Report



Process Outlook

• Upstream Process

– Mammalian Expression Vaccine

– Bacterial Expression Vaccine

– Yeast Expression Vaccine

– Baculovirus/Insect Expression Vaccine

– Other Upstream

• Downstream Process

– Fill & Finish Operations

– Analytical & QC Studies

– Vaccine Packaging



Type

• Subunit Vaccines

• Live Attenuated Vaccines

• Conjugate Vaccines

• Inactivated Vaccines

• Recombinant Vector Vaccines

• Other Vaccine Type



Company Size

• Small Manufacturers

• Mid-sized Manufacturers

• Large Manufacturers

• Very Large Manufacturers



Operation

• Preclinical

• Clinical

• Commercial

• Other Operations



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



LAMEA

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

• Rest of Latin America



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie)

• Bavarian Nordic A/S

• Catalent, Inc.

• Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Kemwell Biopharma

• Lonza Group AG (Lonza)

• Merck KGaA

• Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer)

• Richter-Helm BioLogics

• Samsung Biologics Co Ltd

• Sanofi SA

• Serum Institute of India

• Siegfried Holding AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Wacker Biotech B.V

• WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc



Overall world revenue for Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$2,676 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



