Construction Bearings Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.9% by 2026.

Raipur, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the Construction Bearing Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

What are Construction Bearings?

Bearings, also known as anti-friction components are incredibly important equipment used in a variety of motion-related applications. These are one of the most commonly used machine parts in almost all the operations, including construction, because their rolling motion make almost all movements easier and they help reduce friction. In the construction machinery, bearings are exposed to extreme operating conditions – excessive loads, contaminated environments, rough weather, etc.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, collective efforts by governments, OEMs, and other sectoral stakeholders towards mitigating both, short- and long-term challenges of COVID-19 and reopening of construction sites along with the gradual resumption of construction activities in some regions are signalling towards healthy and quick recuperation, helping the market to grow.

Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Bearings Type –

Ball Bearings- Angular Contact Ball Bearing, Deep Groove Ball Bearing, and Others.

Roller Bearing – Tapered Roller Bearing, Cylindrical Roller Bearing, Spherical Roller Bearing, and Others.

Material Type – Metallic Bearings, Non-Metallic Bearings, and Hybrid Bearings. Application Type – Wheel Loader, Excavator, Dozer, Off-Highway Truck, Tunnelling & Boring, and Others. End-User Type – OE and Aftermarket. Region-Wise – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.





Market Insights

Based on the bearing type, roller bearings are expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period, driven by their high load-carrying capacity and ability to operate in case of shock and misalignment, helping the companies to obtain low-maintenance costs and longer bearing service life.

Based on the application type, the excavator is projected to be the dominating segment of the market during the forecast period. A tracked hydraulic excavator entails about fifty bearings for its basic operation such as travel and rotation. The wheel loader segment is expected to record significant growth during the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for construction bearings. In order to aid economic recovery, the majority of countries in the region are concentrating on infrastructure development.

China's state railway operator plans to double the size of its high-speed railway network over the next fifteen years, influencing the product’s demand in the country.

North America is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, driven by a surge in government spending in the infrastructure sector.

The USA is expected to record the fastest growth in the region, favored by numerous projects under construction in various sectors including residential, institutional, and industrial, and infrastructure.

COVID-19 Impact on the Construction Bearings market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

The supply chain of this market comprises several nodes including raw material suppliers, bearing manufacturers, OEMs, and MRO companies. The following are the key players in the Construction bearings market -

AB SKF

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

NSK Ltd.

The Timken Company

NTN Corporation

JTEKT Corporation

Trelleborg AB

C&U Group Ltd.

LYC Bearing Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Construction Bearings market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

The geographical presence of the key players.

