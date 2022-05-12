The Worldwide Blood Glucose Device Industry is Expected to Reach $46.6 Billion in 2027

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Glucose Device Market, Users Global Forecast 2022-2027, SMBG Components, Industry Trends, Growth, Insight, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed analysis of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Industry. The global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 46.69 Billion in 2027.

Over time, typical lab diagnostic tests have only served to assist physicians in diagnosing disease. Patients with more fluctuating glucose levels, on the other hand, need their levels monitored every day. Also, patients who use insulin need to regularly monitor their blood glucose levels. As a result, a current diabetes care approach involving blood glucose meters by patients to promptly check their glucose levels and provide an accurate assessment of capillary glucose concentration is known as self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG). Additionally, blood glucose monitoring aids diabetic patients in making daily management decisions such as food consumption, insulin dosage, and physical activity.



Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Industry is anticipated to expand with a CAGR of 4.12% from 2021 to 2027:

The increased prevalence of diabetes is attributable to the market growth of self-monitoring blood glucose gadgets. Furthermore, lifestyle changes, food choices, increased smoking, and alcohol intake are likely to increase diabetes prevalence rates. Again, as people become more aware of home monitoring and the importance of regular diabetes treatment to lower the risk of hyperglycemia, demand for self-monitoring blood glucose monitors is increasing.



In addition, the government is launching several programs to raise public awareness about early diagnosis. The National Diabetes Education Program (NDEP) collaborated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NIH. The National Diabetes Education Program (NDEP) strives to lessen the prevalence of prediabetes by delivering diabetes-related education to an eclectic group of people, including hard-to-reach inhabitants, faith-based communities, ethnic minorities, community-based organizations, and healthcare providers.



COVID-19 Influence on Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Industry:

The COVID-19 epidemic has augmented the growth of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market. Due to the pandemic, a few market participants reported an increase in diabetes care revenue. For example, Abbott claimed in June 2020 that their glucose monitoring device FreeStyleLibre accounted for 59.3 percent of the company's sales growth in the first quarter of 2020. With the increased risk of coronavirus transmission among diabetes patients, a new focus has been on home usage monitoring devices to help patients regulate their blood glucose levels. According to the publisher, Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market was US$ 36.64 Billion in 2021.



Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Segmentation:

The self-monitoring blood glucose devices industry is categorized into Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes perspective for Diabetes Population, Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market (Test Strips, Lancet, Glucose Meter), Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Users and Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices of 17 Countries (United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia, Kuwait, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia)



Competitive Landscape:

The leading worldwide self-monitoring blood glucose market players are Roche Diagnostic, Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and DarioHealth Corp. According to the data, these firms have a global market presence and hold a significant portion of the market. At the same time, the remaining manufacturers are limited to other local or regional manufacturers. Recent mergers and acquisitions between the participants have aided the corporations in strengthening their market presence.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market and Users

5.1 Blood Glucose Device Market (Type1 + Type 2) Diabetes

5.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes

5.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes

5.2 Test Strips Market and Forecast

5.2.1 Type 1 Diabetes

5.2.2 Type 2 Diabetes

5.3 Lancet Market and Forecast

5.3.1 Type 1 Diabetes

5.3.2 Type 2 Diabetes

5.4 Meter Market and Forecast

5.4.1 Type 1 Diabetes

5.4.2 Type 2 Diabetes

5.5 Global Diabetes Population (Type1 + Type 2)

5.5.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population

5.5.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population

5.6 Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device Users (Type1 + Type 2)

5.6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device Users

5.6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device Users



6. Share Analysis - Blood Glucose Device Market, Diabetes Population, SMBG User

6.1 SMBG Market Share

6.1.1 Total SMBG Market Share

6.1.1.1 Type 1

6.1.1.2 Type 2

6.1.2 Test Strips

6.1.2.1 Type 1

6.1.2.2 Type 2

6.1.3 Lancet

6.1.3.1 Type 1

6.1.3.2 Type 2

6.1.4 Blood Glucose Meter

6.1.4.1 Type 1

6.1.4.2 Type 2

6.1.5 Diabetes Population Share

6.1.5.1 Type 1 Diabetes

6.1.5.2 Type 2 Diabetes

6.1.6.1 Type 1 Diabetes

6.1.6.2 Type 2 Diabetes



7. United States



8. United Kingdom



9. Germany



10. Spain



11. Italy



12. Netherlands



13. Norway



14. Sweden



15. Switzerland



16. Australia



17. Kuwait



18. Brazil



19. Russia



20. India



21. China



22. South Africa



23. Saudi Arabia



24. Company Analysis

24.1 Roche Diagnostic

24.1.1 Overview

24.1.2 Recent Developments

24.1.3 Revenue

24.2 Abbott Laboratories

24.2.1 Overview

24.2.2 Recent Developments

24.2.3 Revenue

24.3 Dexcom, Inc.

24.3.1 Overview

24.3.2 Recent Developments

24.3.3 Revenue

24.4 Medtronic

24.4.1 Overview

24.4.2 Recent Developments

24.4.3 Revenue

24.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

24.5.1 Overview

24.5.2 Recent Developments

24.5.3 Revenue

24.6 DarioHealth Corp

24.6.1 Overview

24.6.2 Recent Developments

24.6.3 Revenue



