- Global Edge Data Centers Market to Reach US$18.1 Billion by the Year 2026



- The edge datacenter is a relatively smaller facility that is closely located to the population it serves for delivering resources for cloud computing as also cached content to all end users. The center connects to a bigger center for central data or numerous datacenters typically. By processing services and data closely with end users to the maximum possible extent, edge computing enables organizations in reducing latency and also in improving customer experiences. There is no uniform definition for edge datacenters since they are not one uniform facility. For instance, some facilities serve both larger cloud services and edge computing. With rising data volumes, latency issues and reduced data processing being witnessed at large datacenters, there is a growing trend towards edge datacenters. In edge applications of datacenters, the fast paced advances being witnessed in the areas of 5G, IoT and IoE are expected to enable movement of computing towards the network edge for achieving better latencies, which will further drive the emergence of new small scale edge datacenters around the world. AI is an important trend with significant implications for datacenters, as the technology can be vital for resolving challenges such as unplanned downtime particularly those attributed to human error or power and cooling failure. With deep learning and machine learning algorithms offering condition-based maintenance for a datacenter`s critical power infrastructure, datacenters can cut down costs and improve efficiencies related to vital components such as power, cooling and datacenter infrastructure management. Another notable trend being witnessed is the growing pace at which in-house datacenters are being transformed into 3rd party services providers to derive management and cost-related advantages.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Edge Data Centers estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.9% CAGR to reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.7% share of the global Edge Data Centers market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026



- The Edge Data Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 45.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.9% and 14.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$943.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Growing number of smart city initiatives in countries across the world is also promoting growth for edge computing.



- North America dominates the global edge computing market, owing to the rising technology acceptance and adequate presence of large market players and startup firms in developed countries, such as the US. In addition, high disposable income of consumers is anticipated to allow the region to maintain its dominance in the global market for over the coming years. In Asia-Pacific, the market growth would be primarily driven by the digital boom in countries, such as China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, India, and Indonesia. Moreover, rising disposable income and growing penetration of edge computing-based products, such as smart home appliances, electric vehicles, and fitness trackers, are anticipated to growth in the regional market. Asia-Pacific which has been reporting increased cloud traffic is therefore anticipated to emerge as the key market for edge computing solutions as the region shifts to edge computing solutions from cloud computing services. Governments and business organizations in the region are anticipated to increasingly opt for locally storing as well as processing data. In developed countries of Europe and North America, several smart city initiatives were launched in the recent years and their numbers are growing even across the ME and Asian regions. These initiatives are leading to increase in edge computing implementation by telecom companies, responsible for the deployment of the necessary networks. Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured) 365 Data Centers Amazon Web Services, Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc. Compass Datacenters, LLC DC BLOX Inc. Dell Technologies, Inc. Eaton Corporation PLC EdgeConneX Inc. EdgeIQ FogHorn Systems Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. International Business Machines Corporation Litmus Automation Inc. Microsoft Corporation Nokia Corporation Ricoh Company, Ltd. Rittal GmbH and Co. KG SAGUNA Network LTD Schneider Electric SE SixSq SA Vapour IO, Inc. Vertiv Group Corporation VMWare, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Datacenters Are the Backbone of Modern Digital Economy

The Sharp Rise of Edge Computing Fueled by Pandemic Induced

Digitalization Throws the Spotlight on Datacenters

EXHIBIT 1: The Pandemic Creates a Scenario Where Digitalization

Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In

US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, What is the Pandemic Prognosis &

Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the

Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in

2022

EXHIBIT 2: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.

But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 3: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this

Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

January 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of

Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &

Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

EXHIBIT 4: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 5: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a

Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the

Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of

January 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination

Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the

Unvaccinated

EXHIBIT 6: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards

COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %

Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be

Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,

Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as

Compared to 2021

EXHIBIT 7: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New

Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for

2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,

Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

EXHIBIT 8: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term

Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven

Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries

Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global

Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019

Through 2023

Edge Datacenters: What Are They? Why They Are Important & What

Benefits Do They Offer?

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Edge Computing Provides the Cornerstone for

the Growth of Edge Datacenters

EXHIBIT 9: Data, Intelligence & Compute is Rapidly Moving

Towards the Edge of the Network: Global Opportunity for Edge

Computing (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and

2027

Edge Datacenters are Increasingly Being Built on the Concept of

Modularity. Here?s Why

EXHIBIT 10: The Concept of Modularity to Help Move Micro-

Datacenters to the Edge at Faster Time-to-Market Velocity:

Global Market for Modular Datacenters (In US$ Million) for

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Edge Datacenters Pave the Way for Smart Factory and Industry 4

.0 Applications

EXHIBIT 11: Robust Spending on IIoT to Benefit Edge Computing &

Edge Datacenters: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2025

Adoption of Edge Computing in Smart Cities to Drive Demand for

Edge Datacenters

EXHIBIT 12: Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future

Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart

City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a

Goldmine of Opportunities for Edge Computing & Edge

Datacenters: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Rise of Digital Health Throws Focus on Edge Computing & Edge

Datacenters

Accelerating Pace of Connected Care Adoption Drives

Opportunities for Edge Computing

EXHIBIT 13: As Edge Computing Becomes an Indispensable Part of

Connected Healthcare, Edge Datacenters to Acquire Immense

Significance: Global Connected Healthcare Opportunity (In US$

Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

As Retail Gets Pushed Towards Edge Computing, Pressured by

Digitalization Goals, Edge Datacenters Become a Critical

Fixture

EXHIBIT 14: As Smart Retail Evolves, Edge Datacenters Become

Vital in Realizing the Promised Benefits of Edge Computing:

Global Market for Smart Retail (In US$ Billion) for Years

2021, 2023, and 2025

Real Time Processing Needs of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality

Spurs Demand for Edge Datacenters

EXHIBIT 15: Growing Popularity of AR, VR & MR Drives Demand for

Edge Computing & Generates Parallel Investments in Edge

Datacenters: Global AR, VR & MR Market (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Metaverse Pushes Up Interest in Edge Datacenters

EXHIBIT 16: Metaverse Creates a Strong Business Case for Edge

Datacenters: Global Market for Metaverse (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Role of Edge Datacenters in AI-Powered Voice Assistance Grows

Bigger

Autonomous Vehicles to Step Up the Need for Edge Datacenters



