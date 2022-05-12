Insights on the COVID-19 Testing Global Market 2022 - AI Mines CT, Lab Results to Predict COVID-19 Severity

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Testing Market Update, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report, COVID-19 Testing Market Update, 2022, provides market sizing and estimates for COVID-19 tests with some discussion of market impacts of COVID-19. The scourge of COVID-19 continued to occupy laboratories and the in vitro diagnostic (IVD) companies that serve them throughout 2021 and into 2022. Testing already present in large labs and clinics entered the home last year, which added to market revenues.



At the time of publication, there is a slight decrease in cases which might suggest a decrease in COVID-19 testing revenues, but we've been through this before. Predicting COVID-19 is not easy. For the past two years, the disease has confounded prediction. There are at least two schools of thought about 2022. One is that COVID, as a result of the highly contagious Omicron and Delta variants, exposed enough of the population to have antibodies, and this along with strong vaccination rates and boostering, makes COVID-19 a still present but waning disease. Even in this optimistic scenario, testing will be at high volume and remains necessary throughout 2022, but there would be a decline in revenues.



A more pessimistic disease scenario would be that there are other variants that prove to be contagious, and vaccines do not provide enough long term protection and the population isn't boostering at high levels. This would represent another wave like that seen during Q4 2021 and might suggest that such waves will be with us for some time. The second scenario obviously would create COVID-19 testing revenues and volumes higher than 2021.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

COVID-19 Testing Market Demand and Growth

Growth Outlook

Country Distribution

Test Innovations and Approvals

Chapter 2: Trends and Developments

Antigen and Molecular Product Developments

Antigen

Molecular

Other Developments

COVID-19 Testing Expands Multiplex Testing

COVID-19 Drives Molecular Point of Care Growth

AI Mines CT, Lab Results to Predict COVID-19 Severity

Long COVID Can Be Predicted Early On

Spectroscopy Employed in COVID-19

Chapter 3: Market Analysis COVID Testing

Market Analysis: Molecular, Antigen, Antibody and Rapid Tests

COVID-19 Test Market Share

COVID-19 Test Market by Country

US, Canada, Japan, Africa / Middle East, Rest of World)

Chapter 4: Top IVD Market Participants

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Qiagen

Genomics/NGS, Other), Q3 2021 ($ millions)

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

COVID-19 Test Providers

