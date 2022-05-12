JULY 13, 2022 SUBMISSION DEADLINE APPROACHING FOR FEDERAL INDIAN DAY SCHOOL CLASS MEMBERS TO SUBMIT A CLAIM

OTTAWA, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Individuals who attended a Federal Indian Day School listed in Schedule K of the Settlement Agreement have two months left to submit a claim to receive compensation for the harms that they suffered while attending the school. More than 145,000 claims have already been submitted since the Claims Period opened, which ends July 13, 2022.

Free legal support provided by Class Counsel (Gowling WLG) is available for Class Members who have not yet submitted their claims.

“We recognize that it may be re-traumatizing for many Class Members to come forward and tell their stories,” says Cam Cameron, Class Counsel lead for the Federal Indian Day School Implementation. “We want those who attended a Federal Indian Day School to know that we are here to help navigate the claims process and provide advice on their Claim Form. We urge former students of these Day Schools to come forward as the submission deadline is fast approaching.”

Class members may be eligible for compensation ranging from $10,000 to $200,000 based on the personal harm that they experienced while attending a Federal Indian Day School. To be eligible for compensation, Claimants must have attended one of the identified Day Schools listed on Schedule K of the Settlement Agreement. More information about the Claims Process and Schedule K can be found on the website at indiandayschools.com.

The settlement also includes a Legacy Fund of $200 million, managed by Day School survivors through the McLean Day Schools Settlement Corporation, to support commemoration projects, health and wellness projects, and language and culture initiatives

Supports available for Class Members

Class Counsel supports Class Members through the Claims Process. Individuals can receive free legal support and help filling out their Claim Forms by calling the Gowling WLG call center at 1-844-539-3815 or emailing dayschools@gowlingwlg.com.

Class Counsel also hosts online Claims Assistance Webinars via Zoom that provides guidance on how to complete a Claim Form. Dates and times for these webinars can be found online at indiandayschools.com/en/contact/presentations/.

Mental health counselling and crisis support are available to Class Members 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through Hope for Wellness Help Line. Contact Hope for Wellness at 1-855-242-3310 or through their online chat at hopeforwellness.ca. Counselling is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut, upon request.