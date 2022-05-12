Titanium Dioxide Pigment Market Report: Size, Prices, Suppliers and Forecast - IndexBox

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU - Titanium Dioxide Pigments and Colouring Preparations - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



EU Titanium Dioxide Pigment Market Statistics

Imports $4,701.9 Million USD Exports $4,698.6 Million USD Top Importers Belgium, Germany, France Top Exporters Belgium, Germany, Netherlands

The revenue of the titanium dioxide pigment market in the European Union rose to $4B in 2021, growing by 1.9% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). REQUEST FREE DATA

After seven years of growth, consumption of titanium dioxide pigments and colouring preparations decreased by -3.1% to 1.3M tonnes in 2021. The total consumption volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.7% over the past decade. REQUEST FREE DATA

The countries with the highest volumes of titanium dioxide pigment consumption in 2021 were Germany, Italy and Spain, with a combined 57% share of total consumption. France, Belgium, Finland and Poland lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 26%. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Titanium Dioxide Pigment Production

After two years of growth, production of titanium dioxide pigments and colouring preparations decreased by -5.2% to 1.1M tonnes in 2021. Overall, production showed a relatively flat trend pattern.

Germany remains the largest titanium dioxide pigment producing country in the European Union, accounting for 41% of total volume. Moreover, titanium dioxide pigment production in Germany exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, Spain, twofold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Belgium, with a 9% share.

EU Titanium Dioxide Pigment Imports

In 2021, the amount of titanium dioxide pigments and colouring preparations imported in the European Union soared to 1.7M tonnes, growing by 15% against the year before. This figure includes the trade between EU member countries. Pigments and preparations based on titanium dioxide containing more than 80% by weight of titanium dioxide accounted for 81% of the total volume of supplies in 2021, while pigments and preparations with less titanium dioxide content shaped 19% of total imports.

In value terms, titanium dioxide pigment imports skyrocketed to $4.7B in 2021. Total imports indicated notable growth from 2011 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +4.7% over the last decade.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Belgium (466K tonnes), distantly followed by Germany (291K tonnes), France (180K tonnes), Italy (179K tonnes), Spain (107K tonnes), the Netherlands (97K tonnes) and Poland (90K tonnes) were the largest importers of titanium dioxide pigments and colouring preparations, together making up 84% of total purchases.

In value terms, the largest titanium dioxide pigment importing markets in the European Union were Belgium ($929M), Germany ($882M) and France ($617M), with a combined 52% share of total supplies.

Belgium, with a CAGR of +14.2%, recorded the highest growth rate of the value of imports, over the last decade, while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

The average import price for titanium dioxide pigments and colouring preparations in the European Union stood at $2,798 per tonne in 2021, growing by 9.2% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of destination: the country with the highest price was France ($3,424 per tonne), while Belgium ($1,995 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Poland (+0.7%), while the other leaders experienced a decline in the import price figures.

EU Titanium Dioxide Pigment Exports

In 2021, shipments abroad of titanium dioxide pigments and colouring preparations increased by 16% to 1.5M tonnes, rising for the third year in a row after two years of decline. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.0% over the period from 2011 to 2021.

In value terms, titanium dioxide pigment exports skyrocketed to $4.7B in 2021. Total exports indicated modest growth from 2011 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +2.0% over the last decade.

Exports by Country

Belgium (482K tonnes) and Germany (359K tonnes) represented roughly 57% of total exports of titanium dioxide pigments and colouring preparations in 2021. The Netherlands (150K tonnes) took a 10% share of total supplies, which put it in second place, followed by Spain (5.9%), France (5.8%) and Slovenia (4.5%). The Czech Republic (55K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, Belgium ($1.5B), Germany ($1.3B) and the Netherlands ($477M) were the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined 68% share of total exports. These countries were followed by France, Spain, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Luxembourg, which together accounted for a further 22%.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the titanium dioxide pigment export price in the European Union amounted to $3,195 per tonne, picking up by 12% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, major exporting countries recorded the following prices: in Germany ($3,545 per tonne) and France ($3,418 per tonne), while the Czech Republic ($2,502 per tonne) and Slovenia ($3,011 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by France (+2.2%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

