Global adhesives & sealants market size to record 5.2% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global adhesives & sealants market is slated to record a 5.2% CAGR and garner a valuation of USD 86,196 million during 2021-2027.





Going further, the study conducts a granular analysis of the industry segments by ascertaining growth rate forecasts and revenue share retained by each vertical through 2027.

The document encompasses details about the regions contributing to the revenue flow of the market, while focusing on the trends and opportunities in these areas.

It studies the competitive landscape of the market by delving deep into the company profiles and illustrating the strategies adopted by them in the form of geographic expansion, new product innovations, and mergers & acquisitions.

This impressive growth can be ascribed to multiple elements like surging population & consequent rapid urbanization taking place in emerging economies, rising demand for permanent housing, and increasing application of the product in multiple sectors like construction, insulation systems, etc.

For those unversed, adhesives are components that functionally holds materials together by binding the surfaces and helping them withstand detachment.

Soaring demand for green buildings, combined with the emergence of eco-friendly adhesives given the strict regulations concerning the environment are compelling the manufacturers to produce adhesive solutions from biodegradable, recyclable, & renewable sources of materials on a wider scale which is further bolstering global adhesives & sealants industry development.

COVID-19 Impact:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market was severely affected due to temporary shutdown of manufacturing units to contain the spread of the virus outbreak. The workforce dislocation and supply chain disruptions led to a shortage of raw materials and labor which halted the production in various sectors. However, with the containment of the virus and vaccinations in place, the industry is estimated to pick up pace in the forthcoming years.

Segmental Overview:

Speaking of resin type, polyurethane segment is slated to grow notably over 2021-2027, on account of widespread usage of polyurethane sealants in marine, construction, parking deck & sidewalk sealing, and automotive applications. These sealants provide benefits like abrasion resistance, adhesion, and better tintability.

Moving on to end-user scope, the industry share from building & construction segment is reckoned to grow over the analysis timeframe, owing to increasing number of renovation and construction projects.

Competitive Dashboard:

The established names amplifying the competitive sphere of global adhesives & sealants business environment include Wacker Chemie AG, Arkema S.A., The 3M Company, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Pidilite Industries Limited, Dow Inc., Jowat SE, H.B. Fuller Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, and Hexcel Corporation among others.

Part 9. Key competitor profiles

