InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Reliq Health’s Signing of Contracts with 8 New Medical Clients in the US to Onboard More than 5,000 New Patients

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global telemedicine company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, has signed new contracts with six physician practices and two home health agencies from California, Michigan, Nevada and Texas, for the onboarding of more than 5,000 new patients to the Reliq platform.

The company also announced that it has incorporated the MiUGO patient portal into its Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) module to facilitate symptom reporting for musculoskeletal and respiratory patients.

Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO, stated: “Under the new Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) billing codes introduced this year, physicians can now collect qualitative data from musculoskeletal and respiratory patients. Using the MiUGO patient portal, patients with arthritis, asthma and other eligible musculoskeletal and respiratory conditions can complete daily surveys to document pain levels, fatigue, mobility issues, wheezing, interrupted sleep due to pain or shortness of breath, and other key health metrics. This allows patients and clinicians to determine the impact of prescribed therapies on the patient’s ability to perform typical activities of daily life. Self assessment surveys are a critically important tool for measuring and monitoring the progression of musculoskeletal and respiratory disease.”

The iUGO Care RTM module also uses specialized connected devices to monitor medication adherence and provide automated medication reminders. Medication compliance correlates strongly with reduced hospital admissions, improved health outcomes and better patient-reported quality of life.

Onboarding of both new clients and new patients continues to accelerate this quarter. The company expects to begin onboarding these 5,000 new patients next month, which are expected to generate an average revenue of more than US$60 per patient per month at 75% gross margin. When the more than 5,000 new patients are fully onboarded by the end of the calendar year and generating an average revenue of US$60 per patient per month, the company anticipates generating additional revenue of approximately CDN$400,000 per month.

Based in Hamilton, Ontario, with offices in Florida and Texas, Reliq specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar healthcare market. The company’s powerful iUGO Care technology platform is a comprehensive SaaS solution that allows complex patients to receive high-quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing the quality of life for patients and families, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and emergency room visits.

