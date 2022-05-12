New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276004/?utm_source=GNW

- Global Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) Market to Reach US$2.9 Billion by the Year 2026



- Automatic Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) are commonly used by the global industry for materials handling and generally refers to automated trailer and truck loading or unloading either without or on pallets, racks, slip sheets, and containers, by using different automated guided vehicles (AGV) or conveyor belts which are integrated with vehicles to automate receiving, logistics, and shipping operations. Such conveyor systems are also known as roller beds, T-bars, slip chains, roller tracks trailer skates, belt floors, slat floors, skate & tracks, cable floors, chain floors and powered cargo rollers and are used for handling bulk products like agricultural produce, garbage, cotton, recycled tires, sawdust, and bark. The manufacturing sector comprising foods & beverages, automotive, consumer products, paper, and appliances manufacturers mostly using ATLS systems to handle incoming materials as also outgoing products to enhance throughput and for streamlining production. Furthermore, the global transportation industry is also heavily reliant on ATLS systems for rapidly moving products through land, air, and sea. Market fortunes of the Material Handling equipment industry are largely pegged to the general health of the economy and production levels in industries such as motor vehicles, chemicals, food and beverage, and other non-durables. The rising need for logistics companies to automate operations, and foster flow of goods in an efficient manner is the key force driving the market, at present. Increasing demands in supply chain are leading companies to evolve and optimize their warehouse logistics and supply chain. Globalization and the associated supply chain fragmentation of various industries, along with the trend of outsourcing have had a significant bearing on the growth of the market. Increase in application areas is another factor boding well for the market.



- Other factors expected to drive growth include capacity expansions and growing fragmentation of the logistic chains. Demand for automated guided vehicles (AGVs), automated retrieval systems (ARS) along with sortation systems, palletization systems, and conveyor systems, among others is projected to grow stronger in the near term. Growth of automated material handling systems is also favored by advancements in wireless technology, specifically with respect to automated guided vehicles (AGVs). Technology advancements in the field of electronics are also having a favorable impact on the market for automated material handling systems. At present, majority of the old systems in production facilities are being automated through the addition of new electronics components and software, which eliminate the need for manual workers in storing, handling and controlling materials during production, disposal, distribution, and consumption operations. Efforts in the material handling industry are focused on developing new technologies, equipment and systems, which assist in providing visibility throughout the entire supply chain. Such enhanced visibility is critical for customers to gain insights into the impact of their investments into various material handling technologies on overall business operations. In the long run, advanced technologies such as driverless vehicles, robotics, autonomous control and wearable computing are expected to drive the evolution of automated material handling systems.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period. Slat Conveyor Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach US$899.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Belt Conveyor Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.3% share of the global Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $539.2 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $411 Million by 2026



- The Automated Truck Loading Systems (ATLS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$539.2 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 25.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$411 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$161.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

- Chain Conveyor Systems Segment to Reach $458.7 Million by 2026



Chain Conveyor Systems Segment to Reach $458.7 Million by 2026

Conveyors represent the most common material handling equipment available as well as a vital component of the material transfer process flow. Modern conveyor technology has evolved to handle complex automated processes. Modern conveyor systems interact with advanced robotic systems to facilitate manufacturing and distribution processes. In the global Chain Conveyor Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$250.4 Million will reach a projected size of US$369.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$55.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276004/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



