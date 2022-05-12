Global Cancer Cachexia Market to Reach US$2.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cancer Cachexia Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044480/?utm_source=GNW

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cancer Cachexia estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Progestogens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Corticosteroids segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Cancer Cachexia market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 40.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Cancer Cachexia market in the U.S. is estimated at US$856.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 40.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$252.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$252.5 Million by the year 2027.



- Combination Therapies Segment Corners a 21.6% Share in 2020



- In the global Combination Therapies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$396.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$581.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$211.8 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured) AstraZeneca plc AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Eli Lilly and Company Helsinn Healthcare SA INOVIO Pharmaceuticals Marsala Biotech Inc. MetaFines Co., Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cancer: An Insight

A Prelude to Cancer Cachexia

Cachexia Treatment

Pharmacologic Approaches for Clinical Management of Cancer

Cachexia

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Review of COVID-19 Pandemic and its Impact on World Economy

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,

Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Cancer Cachexia Market Faces a Challenge Amid the Pandemic

EXHIBIT 2: Percentage YoY Change in Sales of Select Physician-

Administered Oncology Products Chemotherapy Administration::

(March-June) 2019 Vs 2020March

Pandemic Impact on Cancer Research

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Progestogens Account for a Major Share, Combination Therapies

to Drive Growth

North America and Europe Constitute Major Regions, Asia-Pacific

Exhibits the Fastest Growth

Competition

EXHIBIT 3: Cancer Cachexia - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

29 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Market Challenges



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Cancer Cases, and High Prevalence of Cancer

Cachexia to Drive Market Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region:

2020

EXHIBIT 5: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

EXHIBIT 6: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Numerous Efforts Underway to Improve Therapy for Cancer

Presents Lucrative Opportunities

Promising Treatment Options Drive Market Gains

NSAID

Erythropoietin

IL-1a, IL-6 & TNFa Inhibitors

Myostatin Inhibitors

Appetite & Metabolism Modulators

Cytokine Modulator

Anabolic Agents

Combination Therapies

DNA Link to throw More Light on Cancer Cachexia

Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand

EXHIBIT 7: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 8: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

EXHIBIT 9: Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in 2020 for Age

Group 65-84

Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth

EXHIBIT 10: Number of FDA-Approved Cancer Drugs: 2010-2018

EXHIBIT 11: Increasing Share of Cancer Drugs as % Of Total

Pharma Drug Pipeline: 2010-2019

EXHIBIT 12: NCI Funding for Cancer Research (2002, 2008, 2014

and 2020)

Pipeline Analysis

Macimorelin from AEterna Zentaris

PF- 06946860 from Pfizer

TCMCB07 from Endevica Bio

Actimed Therapeutics S-pindolol

Lenalidomide

AV-380

Select Unimodal Treatment Agents for Cancer Cachexia Currently

Under Clinical Trial

Combination of Medical Therapeutics and Nutritional

Interventions to Provide Better Outcome

Select Key Developments

Helsinn Launches Adlumiz for Cancer Cachexia Patients in Japan

Researchers Secure Program Project Grant to Uncover Biology

behind Cancer Cachexia

Researchers Develop New Drug with Potential to Improve & Treat

Cancer Cachexia

Actimed Therapeutics Plans to Advance Lead Compound for Cancer

Cachexia

ESMO Publishes New Guidelines on Cachexia Management in Adult

Cancer Patients

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Drives Market Demand

EXHIBIT 13: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 14: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the

Years 2020 & 2023

EXHIBIT 15: World Healthcare Expenditure by Disease/Health

Condition: 2021



