Global Cancer Cachexia Market to Reach US$2.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cancer Cachexia Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044480/?utm_source=GNW
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Cancer Cachexia Market to Reach US$2.9 Billion by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cancer Cachexia estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Progestogens, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Corticosteroids segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Cancer Cachexia market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 40.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Cancer Cachexia market in the U.S. is estimated at US$856.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 40.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$252.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$252.5 Million by the year 2027.
- Combination Therapies Segment Corners a 21.6% Share in 2020
- In the global Combination Therapies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$396.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$581.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$211.8 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured) AstraZeneca plc AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Eli Lilly and Company Helsinn Healthcare SA INOVIO Pharmaceuticals Marsala Biotech Inc. MetaFines Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044480/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cancer: An Insight
A Prelude to Cancer Cachexia
Cachexia Treatment
Pharmacologic Approaches for Clinical Management of Cancer
Cachexia
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Review of COVID-19 Pandemic and its Impact on World Economy
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,
Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Cancer Cachexia Market Faces a Challenge Amid the Pandemic
EXHIBIT 2: Percentage YoY Change in Sales of Select Physician-
Administered Oncology Products Chemotherapy Administration::
(March-June) 2019 Vs 2020March
Pandemic Impact on Cancer Research
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Progestogens Account for a Major Share, Combination Therapies
to Drive Growth
North America and Europe Constitute Major Regions, Asia-Pacific
Exhibits the Fastest Growth
Competition
EXHIBIT 3: Cancer Cachexia - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
29 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Recent Market Activity
Market Challenges
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Number of Cancer Cases, and High Prevalence of Cancer
Cachexia to Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Region:
2020
EXHIBIT 5: Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
EXHIBIT 6: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Numerous Efforts Underway to Improve Therapy for Cancer
Presents Lucrative Opportunities
Promising Treatment Options Drive Market Gains
NSAID
Erythropoietin
IL-1a, IL-6 & TNFa Inhibitors
Myostatin Inhibitors
Appetite & Metabolism Modulators
Cytokine Modulator
Anabolic Agents
Combination Therapies
DNA Link to throw More Light on Cancer Cachexia
Ageing Demographics to Drive Market Demand
EXHIBIT 7: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 8: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
EXHIBIT 9: Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in 2020 for Age
Group 65-84
Cancer Research Spending Continues to Witness Growth
EXHIBIT 10: Number of FDA-Approved Cancer Drugs: 2010-2018
EXHIBIT 11: Increasing Share of Cancer Drugs as % Of Total
Pharma Drug Pipeline: 2010-2019
EXHIBIT 12: NCI Funding for Cancer Research (2002, 2008, 2014
and 2020)
Pipeline Analysis
Macimorelin from AEterna Zentaris
PF- 06946860 from Pfizer
TCMCB07 from Endevica Bio
Actimed Therapeutics S-pindolol
Lenalidomide
AV-380
Select Unimodal Treatment Agents for Cancer Cachexia Currently
Under Clinical Trial
Combination of Medical Therapeutics and Nutritional
Interventions to Provide Better Outcome
Select Key Developments
Helsinn Launches Adlumiz for Cancer Cachexia Patients in Japan
Researchers Secure Program Project Grant to Uncover Biology
behind Cancer Cachexia
Researchers Develop New Drug with Potential to Improve & Treat
Cancer Cachexia
Actimed Therapeutics Plans to Advance Lead Compound for Cancer
Cachexia
ESMO Publishes New Guidelines on Cachexia Management in Adult
Cancer Patients
Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Drives Market Demand
EXHIBIT 13: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 14: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the
Years 2020 & 2023
EXHIBIT 15: World Healthcare Expenditure by Disease/Health
Condition: 2021
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Cachexia by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Progestogens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Progestogens by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Progestogens by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corticosteroids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Corticosteroids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Corticosteroids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Combination Therapies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Combination Therapies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Combination Therapies
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospital Pharmacy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospital Pharmacy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Pharmacy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Pharmacy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Retail Pharmacy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail Pharmacy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Pharmacy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Online Pharmacy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Online Pharmacy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Cancer Cachexia Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cancer
Cachexia by Therapeutics - Progestogens, Corticosteroids,
Combination Therapies and Other Therapeutics - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination
Therapies and Other Therapeutics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other
Therapeutics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cancer
Cachexia by End-Use - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and
Online Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by End-Use -
Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Cachexia by Therapeutics - Progestogens,
Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination
Therapies and Other Therapeutics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other
Therapeutics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Cachexia by End-Use - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy
and Online Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by End-Use -
Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Cachexia by Therapeutics - Progestogens,
Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination
Therapies and Other Therapeutics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other
Therapeutics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Cachexia by End-Use - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy
and Online Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by End-Use -
Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Cachexia by Therapeutics - Progestogens,
Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination
Therapies and Other Therapeutics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other
Therapeutics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Cachexia by End-Use - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy
and Online Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by End-Use -
Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Cancer Cachexia Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Cachexia by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Cachexia by Therapeutics - Progestogens,
Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination
Therapies and Other Therapeutics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other
Therapeutics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Cachexia by End-Use - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy
and Online Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by End-Use -
Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Cachexia by Therapeutics - Progestogens,
Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination
Therapies and Other Therapeutics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other
Therapeutics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Cachexia by End-Use - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy
and Online Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by End-Use -
Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Cachexia by Therapeutics - Progestogens,
Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination
Therapies and Other Therapeutics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other
Therapeutics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Cachexia by End-Use - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy
and Online Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
End-Use - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online
Pharmacy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Cachexia by Therapeutics - Progestogens,
Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination
Therapies and Other Therapeutics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other
Therapeutics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Cachexia by End-Use - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy
and Online Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by End-Use -
Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cancer
Cachexia by Therapeutics - Progestogens, Corticosteroids,
Combination Therapies and Other Therapeutics - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination
Therapies and Other Therapeutics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other
Therapeutics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cancer
Cachexia by End-Use - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and
Online Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by End-Use -
Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy,
Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cancer Cachexia by Therapeutics - Progestogens,
Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination
Therapies and Other Therapeutics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cancer
Cachexia by Therapeutics - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and
Other Therapeutics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cancer Cachexia by End-Use - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail
Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
End-Use - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online
Pharmacy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cancer
Cachexia by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cancer Cachexia by Therapeutics - Progestogens,
Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination
Therapies and Other Therapeutics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia
by Therapeutics - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other
Therapeutics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cancer Cachexia by End-Use - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail
Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
End-Use - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online
Pharmacy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital
Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cancer Cachexia by Therapeutics - Progestogens,
Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
Therapeutics - Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination
Therapies and Other Therapeutics Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Cachexia
by Therapeutics - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Progestogens, Corticosteroids, Combination Therapies and Other
Therapeutics for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Cancer Cachexia by End-Use - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail
Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Cancer Cachexia by
End-Use - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online
Pharmacy Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044480/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Cancer Cachexia Market to Reach US$2.9 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cancer Cachexia Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044480/?utm_source=GNW