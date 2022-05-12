United States Financial Guarantee Industry to 2027 - Rise in Import and Export Activities in Developing Countries Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Financial Guarantee Market (2022-2027) by Product Type, Enterprise Size, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Financial Guarantee Market is estimated to be USD 6.25 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.66 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Financial Guarantee Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The US Financial Guarantee Market is segmented based on Product Type, Enterprise Size, and End-User.

Product Type, the market is classified into Bank Guarantees, Documentary Letter of Credit, Standby Letter Credit, Receivable Financing, and Others.

Enterprise Size, the market is classified into Small Enterprises, Medium-Size Enterprises, and Large Enterprises.

End-User, the market is classified into Exporters and Importers.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Asian Development Bank, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Wells Fargo, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Financial Guarantee Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses US Financial Guarantee Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the US Financial Guarantee Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Financial Risk Involved in Business Transactions

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Financial Guarantees by SMEs

4.1.3 Digitalization of Banking Procedures to Obtain a Financial Guarantee

4.1.4 Quick Processing of Documents by Banks

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Collateral Demanded by Banks

4.2.2 Strict Assessment by The Banks Before Providing Financial Guarantee

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Individuals and Businesses Improving Financial Credibility

4.3.2 Rise in Import and Export Activities in Developing Countries

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Risk Exposure



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 US Financial Guarantee Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bank Guarantees

6.3 Documentary Letter of Credit

6.4 Standby Letter Credit

6.5 Receivable Financing

6.6 Others



7 US Financial Guarantee Market, By Enterprise Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Small Enterprises

7.3 Medium-Size Enterprises

7.4 Large Enterprises



8 US Financial Guarantee Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Exporters

8.3 Importers



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Strategic Initiatives

9.3.1 M&A and Investments

9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Asian Development Bank

10.2 BNP Paribas

10.3 Barclays

10.4 Bank of Montreal

10.5 Citibank

10.6 HSBC

10.7 ICBC

10.8 ICICI bank Limited

10.9 Scotia Bank

10.10 Deutsche Bank

10.11 Wells Fargo



11 Appendix

