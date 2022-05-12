Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Market to Reach US$8.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033190/?utm_source=GNW

- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Market to Reach US$8.3 Billion by the Year 2027



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.UV Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.9% CAGR to reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ballasts / Controller Units segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$846.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 12.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.



- Reactor Chambers Segment Corners a 19.2% Share in 2020



- In the global Reactor Chambers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$445.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 115 Featured) Advanced UV, Inc. American Ultraviolet®, Inc. Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Atlantium Technologies Ltd. Evoqua Water Technologies LLC Halma plc Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd. Lumalier Corporation Trojan Technologies Group ULC ULTRAAQUA A/S UVO3 Ltd. uv-technik Speziallampen GmbH Xylem, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033190/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

COVID-19 Impact on UV Disinfection

UV Disinfection Market Buoys as COVID-19 Brings Disinfection to

the Fore

Demand for UVC Disinfection Equipment Surges amid the Pandemic

Effectiveness of UV-C in Preventing COVID-19 Transmission by

Reducing Contamination

COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates UV-Enabled Disinfection for

Improving Indoor Air Quality

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

59 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to UV Light

Application Areas

Disinfection Capabilities of UVC

Advantages and Disadvantages of UVC Disinfection

Far-UVC Light Products

Far UV-C & Health Risks

A Prelude to UV Disinfection Equipment

UV Disinfection Technology for Disinfection in Healthcare

Facilities

UV Light for Office and School Infrastructure Cleaning

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Witnesses Increased Growth

By Application

By End-user

Municipalities Claim Leadership Stake in Ultraviolet

Disinfection Equipment Market

By Component

By Power Rating and Type

Regional Market Perspective

North America and Europe Dominates

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Rapidly Growing Market for

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mobile UV Systems and Handheld UV Sanitizers Come to the Fore

UV-C Light Presents Viable & Effective Route for Faculty-Wide

Disinfection

Approaches to Treat Spaces Using UV-C

UV Disinfection Presents Intriguing Alternative to Chlorine for

Water Treatment Units

Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse amid Looming Water Crisis

Benefits Demand for UV Disinfection

Factors Driving the Need for Water Reuse

Select Stats Highlighting World Water Crisis and Need for Water

Reuse

EXHIBIT 3: World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water

Quality

Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for UV

Disinfection

Focus on Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Prevention

Practices Drives Demand

Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases to Drive Adoption

EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable

Diseases (In 000s)

EXHIBIT 5: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

Contribution of UV Disinfection Technology towards Enhancement

of Manual Cleaning Practices

Increased Demand for Customized UV Disinfection Equipment

Drives Market Growth

Increasing use of UV Light by Dental Practices

UVC Lamps Differ in Terms of UVC Radiation

FDA Regulations on UVC Lamps

Market Witnesses Influx of New UV Disinfection Robots

USZ Deploys New UV-C Disinfection Robot

UV Disinfection Robot Lamps

Nong Fai Chai Gen 3 - the Robotic UV-C Disinfection Lamp for

COVID-19

Mitigating COVID-19 Transmission Risk in Hospitals Gets

Interesting at UV Disinfection Robot Levels

Select Major Developments in UV Disinfection Equipment Market

Pittsburgh International Airport Enters into Partnership with

Carnegie Robotics

Portable UV Disinfection Chambers by Georgia Tech Research

Institute

Technological Advancements in UV Disinfecting Technology

UV-C LED Sanitization: An Innovation in LED Lighting

UV Disinfection Trolley

The Portable UV Light Disinfection Sanitizer Wand

The UV-based Sanitization Wand from Boeing

Safety of UV-C Disinfection Devices

UV-C Validation Protocols and Performance Standards for UV

Disinfection Devices

Lucrative Prospects in the Airports Vertical

EXHIBIT 6: Air Passenger Traffic in Billion: 2019, 2020 and 2021

Efficiency and Improved ROI Make UV-C Disinfection Technology

an Ideal Option for Hospitality Industry

EXHIBIT 7: Hotel Occupancy Rate: 2018-2022

EXHIBIT 8: US Revenues Per Available Room (RevPar): 2019 to 2023

EXHIBIT 9: Impact of Covid-19 on Hotel Occupancy Rates in

Select Countries: March 2020

EXHIBIT 10: Average YoY % Change in Revenues Per Available Room

(RevPar) in Europe: March 2020 - May 2020

Benefits of UV-C Disinfection for Hospitality and Lodging Industry

Restaurants Bet on UV Disinfection for Safer Environments

EXHIBIT 11: Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market

Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Robust Opportunities in Cinema Halls & Shopping Malls

Stringent Regulations Regarding Food Safety to Augment

Deployment of UV Disinfection

Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)

Cold Storage and Refrigerated Spaces for Fruits & Vegetables

Augment Demand

Food Sterilization Applications for UVC Lamps

Food sterilization applications for UVC lamps include:



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033190/?utm_source=GNW



