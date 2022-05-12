Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Market to Reach US$8.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033190/?utm_source=GNW
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.UV Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.9% CAGR to reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ballasts / Controller Units segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$846.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.52% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 12.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.
- Reactor Chambers Segment Corners a 19.2% Share in 2020
- In the global Reactor Chambers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$445.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 and Beyond
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2023
COVID-19 Impact on UV Disinfection
UV Disinfection Market Buoys as COVID-19 Brings Disinfection to
the Fore
Demand for UVC Disinfection Equipment Surges amid the Pandemic
Effectiveness of UV-C in Preventing COVID-19 Transmission by
Reducing Contamination
COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates UV-Enabled Disinfection for
Improving Indoor Air Quality
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
59 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to UV Light
Application Areas
Disinfection Capabilities of UVC
Advantages and Disadvantages of UVC Disinfection
Far-UVC Light Products
Far UV-C & Health Risks
A Prelude to UV Disinfection Equipment
UV Disinfection Technology for Disinfection in Healthcare
Facilities
UV Light for Office and School Infrastructure Cleaning
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market Witnesses Increased Growth
By Application
By End-user
Municipalities Claim Leadership Stake in Ultraviolet
Disinfection Equipment Market
By Component
By Power Rating and Type
Regional Market Perspective
North America and Europe Dominates
Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Rapidly Growing Market for
Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Mobile UV Systems and Handheld UV Sanitizers Come to the Fore
UV-C Light Presents Viable & Effective Route for Faculty-Wide
Disinfection
Approaches to Treat Spaces Using UV-C
UV Disinfection Presents Intriguing Alternative to Chlorine for
Water Treatment Units
Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse amid Looming Water Crisis
Benefits Demand for UV Disinfection
Factors Driving the Need for Water Reuse
Select Stats Highlighting World Water Crisis and Need for Water
Reuse
EXHIBIT 3: World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water
Quality
Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for UV
Disinfection
Focus on Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) Prevention
Practices Drives Demand
Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases to Drive Adoption
EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable
Diseases (In 000s)
EXHIBIT 5: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type
Contribution of UV Disinfection Technology towards Enhancement
of Manual Cleaning Practices
Increased Demand for Customized UV Disinfection Equipment
Drives Market Growth
Increasing use of UV Light by Dental Practices
UVC Lamps Differ in Terms of UVC Radiation
FDA Regulations on UVC Lamps
Market Witnesses Influx of New UV Disinfection Robots
USZ Deploys New UV-C Disinfection Robot
UV Disinfection Robot Lamps
Nong Fai Chai Gen 3 - the Robotic UV-C Disinfection Lamp for
COVID-19
Mitigating COVID-19 Transmission Risk in Hospitals Gets
Interesting at UV Disinfection Robot Levels
Select Major Developments in UV Disinfection Equipment Market
Pittsburgh International Airport Enters into Partnership with
Carnegie Robotics
Portable UV Disinfection Chambers by Georgia Tech Research
Institute
Technological Advancements in UV Disinfecting Technology
UV-C LED Sanitization: An Innovation in LED Lighting
UV Disinfection Trolley
The Portable UV Light Disinfection Sanitizer Wand
The UV-based Sanitization Wand from Boeing
Safety of UV-C Disinfection Devices
UV-C Validation Protocols and Performance Standards for UV
Disinfection Devices
Lucrative Prospects in the Airports Vertical
EXHIBIT 6: Air Passenger Traffic in Billion: 2019, 2020 and 2021
Efficiency and Improved ROI Make UV-C Disinfection Technology
an Ideal Option for Hospitality Industry
EXHIBIT 7: Hotel Occupancy Rate: 2018-2022
EXHIBIT 8: US Revenues Per Available Room (RevPar): 2019 to 2023
EXHIBIT 9: Impact of Covid-19 on Hotel Occupancy Rates in
Select Countries: March 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Average YoY % Change in Revenues Per Available Room
(RevPar) in Europe: March 2020 - May 2020
Benefits of UV-C Disinfection for Hospitality and Lodging Industry
Restaurants Bet on UV Disinfection for Safer Environments
EXHIBIT 11: Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market
Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
Robust Opportunities in Cinema Halls & Shopping Malls
Stringent Regulations Regarding Food Safety to Augment
Deployment of UV Disinfection
Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)
Cold Storage and Refrigerated Spaces for Fruits & Vegetables
Augment Demand
Food Sterilization Applications for UVC Lamps
Food sterilization applications for UVC lamps include:
