New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960462/?utm_source=GNW

- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

- Complimentary updates for one year

- Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026



- A water leak detection system swiftly responds to water leakage in certain applications so that businesses can operate smoothly without any service disruptions or needing to go offline. These systems use sensing cables or probes to monitor the environment for any spills or water leakage that would otherwise go unnoticed. After detecting an issue, the system usually sets off an alarm to warn the engineering team so that workers can resolve the issue in an efficient and timely manner. Critical areas that typically deploy water leak detection systems include data centers, server rooms, offices, hospitals, commercial applications, data halls, plant rooms, and pantries. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by the construction industry`s swift expansion and increased investment in infrastructural development. Strict government regulations for green buildings to address environmental issues are encouraging building owners to reduce water wastage. Therefore, building owners are using water leakage detector devices like water leak detectors, water leak alarms, and water sensors are in turn propelling the water leakage detectors market. The industrial sector requires to constantly monitor the leaks and can`t afford the slight defects among water leak detectors, in turn boosting the water leak detectors` market growth. The rise in environmental concerns about water scarcity caused by global population growth is increasing the water leak detectors demand. Advanced water leak detectors` introduction is anticipated to be the prime market trend to gain traction in the market of water leak detectors in years to come. Advanced leak detectors are user-friendly and sophisticated and are possible to be deployed on all pipe materials including PVC or polyvinyl chloride pipes.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Leakage Detector Systems estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Active Leak Detector Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Passive Leak Detector Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.9% share of the global Water Leakage Detector Systems market. Passive leak detection systems are usually standalone battery-operated devices that can be easily installed below plumbing or water appliance to detect leaks but need frequent battery testing. On the contrary, active leak detection systems offer immense efficiency in detecting water and are usually hooked onto the main water supply line of a building to intervene in case of a leak. These systems do this by cutting the water supply, which in turn, prevents further water leakage and property damage. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $403.7 Million by 2026



- The Water Leakage Detector Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 42.05% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$403.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2026. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$285.2 Million by the year 2026. North America leads the water leak to detect systems` market and is anticipated to dominate the market over the analysis period. The North American region is observing robust economic growth, rapid urbanization, increased population, and enhanced living standards, in turn creating the requirement for high-end infrastructure. Therefore, the government is investing extensively to overcome the issue of water wastage by implementing water leak detectors. Increased population in the APAC region is the prime driver of the non-residential, as well as the residential construction sector in the APAC region, further demanding the enhanced pipeline network. Increased measures are being taken by the government to attract private investments for infrastructural development, speeding up the water leak detection systems deployment in the APAC region. Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured) 3M Company ABB Ltd. Aqualeak Detection Ltd. Atmos International Inc. Badger Meter Inc. Gutermann AG Hermann Sewerin GmbH LeakTronics Mueller Water Products Inc. NEC Corporation nVent Ovarro Limited Pentair plc Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Resideo Technologies, Inc. Schneider Electric SE Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH SPX Corporation TTK S.A.S. Xylem Inc. Yokogawa Electric Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960462/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Water: The Essence of Life

World Water Resources: A Primer

EXHIBIT 1: World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water

Quality

EXHIBIT 2: Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)

EXHIBIT 3: World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by

Sources of Fresh Water

EXHIBIT 4: Internal Water Resource per Capita Ranked by Country -

US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi

Arabia (in Cubic Meters) Region Per Capita Water (in Cubic

Meters)

EXHIBIT 5: Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic

Kilometers)

A Prelude to Water Leakage Detection Devices

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part

of the 2020 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 6: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 7: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

December 2021

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,

Companies Are Bullish About a Continuing Economic Comeback

Despite a Prolonging Pandemic

EXHIBIT 8: A Strong Yet Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New

Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Brings to Light the Demand-Supply Gap in Water Supply

COVID-19 Impact on Water Leakage Detector Systems

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Water Leak Detection Devices: Halcyon Days Ahead with Dynamic

Drivers

Active Water Leak Detection Systems Hold a Major Share

Regional Market Analysis

Competition

Recent Market Activity

EXHIBIT 9: Water Leakage Detector Systems - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

42 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Water Scarcity Globally Drives the Demand for Water

Leakage Detection Systems

Rising Water Pollution Levels Leading to Severe Shortage of

Freshwater Drives the Demand for Water Leakage Detection

Systems

Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth

Algorithms & Mathematical Modeling to Detect Leakage

Hydrophones & Household Meters for Leak Detection

Centralized Data Management

AI Emerge as Game-Changing Technology for Water Leak Detection

Smart Water Leak Detectors Witness Increased Demand

Smart Devices for Enhanced Control in Smart Homes

Rising Awareness about Smart Water Leak Detection Systems

Commercial Water Leak Detection Service: A Brisk Business with

Riveting Merits

Building Trends, Plumber?s Support & Discounts Drive Market Demand

Industry Standards Ensure Improved Performance

Non-Invasive Acoustic Technology becomes More Audible in Water

Leak Detection Arena

Advanced Pipeline Water Leak Detection Approaches Gaining

Center-Stage Attention

Satellite Images for Leak Detection

Micro Leaks Detection Solutions

Magnetic Field Sensors

IoT-Powered Leak Detection

Leak Detection with Valve Control

Multiple-sensor Systems Witness Increased Demand

Growing Popularity of IOT-based Water Leak Detection Systems

MACRO DRIVERS

Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand

EXHIBIT 10: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand for

Water Leakage Detection Systems

EXHIBIT 11: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 12: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption

EXHIBIT 13: Drought Risk Score by Select Countries: 2019

EXHIBIT 14: Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees

Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years

EXHIBIT 15: World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2020 through 2027



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Leakage Detector Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active Leak Detector Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Active Leak Detector Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Active Leak Detector

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passive Leak Detector Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Passive Leak Detector

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Passive Leak Detector

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Supply Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Water Supply Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Supply Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Water Leakage Detector Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Leakage Detector Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector Systems

and Passive Leak Detector Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak

Detector Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Leakage Detector Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water Supply

Systems, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water Supply Systems,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Water Supply Systems, Residential and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector

Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak

Detector Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water

Supply Systems, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water Supply Systems,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Water Supply Systems, Residential and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector

Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak

Detector Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water

Supply Systems, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water Supply Systems,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Water Supply Systems, Residential and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector

Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak

Detector Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water

Supply Systems, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water Supply Systems,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Water Supply Systems, Residential and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Water Leakage Detector Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector

Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak

Detector Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water

Supply Systems, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water Supply Systems,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Water Supply Systems, Residential and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector

Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak

Detector Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water

Supply Systems, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water Supply Systems,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Water Supply Systems, Residential and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector

Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak

Detector Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage

Detector Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak Detector

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water

Supply Systems, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water Supply Systems,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage

Detector Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial, Water Supply Systems, Residential and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector

Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak

Detector Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water

Supply Systems, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water Supply Systems,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Water Supply Systems, Residential and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Leakage Detector Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector Systems

and Passive Leak Detector Systems - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector Systems

by Type - Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak

Detector Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Water

Leakage Detector Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water Supply

Systems, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector Systems

by End-Use - Commercial, Water Supply Systems, Residential and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Water Supply Systems, Residential and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector

Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak

Detector Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water

Supply Systems, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water Supply Systems,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Water Supply Systems, Residential and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector

Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak

Detector Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Active Leak Detector Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water Leakage Detector Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water

Supply Systems, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Commercial, Water Supply Systems,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Water Leakage Detector

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial, Water Supply Systems, Residential and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Water Leakage Detector Systems by Type - Active Leak

Detector Systems and Passive Leak Detector Systems -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960462/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________