- Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026
- A water leak detection system swiftly responds to water leakage in certain applications so that businesses can operate smoothly without any service disruptions or needing to go offline. These systems use sensing cables or probes to monitor the environment for any spills or water leakage that would otherwise go unnoticed. After detecting an issue, the system usually sets off an alarm to warn the engineering team so that workers can resolve the issue in an efficient and timely manner. Critical areas that typically deploy water leak detection systems include data centers, server rooms, offices, hospitals, commercial applications, data halls, plant rooms, and pantries. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by the construction industry`s swift expansion and increased investment in infrastructural development. Strict government regulations for green buildings to address environmental issues are encouraging building owners to reduce water wastage. Therefore, building owners are using water leakage detector devices like water leak detectors, water leak alarms, and water sensors are in turn propelling the water leakage detectors market. The industrial sector requires to constantly monitor the leaks and can`t afford the slight defects among water leak detectors, in turn boosting the water leak detectors` market growth. The rise in environmental concerns about water scarcity caused by global population growth is increasing the water leak detectors demand. Advanced water leak detectors` introduction is anticipated to be the prime market trend to gain traction in the market of water leak detectors in years to come. Advanced leak detectors are user-friendly and sophisticated and are possible to be deployed on all pipe materials including PVC or polyvinyl chloride pipes.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Leakage Detector Systems estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Active Leak Detector Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Passive Leak Detector Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.9% share of the global Water Leakage Detector Systems market. Passive leak detection systems are usually standalone battery-operated devices that can be easily installed below plumbing or water appliance to detect leaks but need frequent battery testing. On the contrary, active leak detection systems offer immense efficiency in detecting water and are usually hooked onto the main water supply line of a building to intervene in case of a leak. These systems do this by cutting the water supply, which in turn, prevents further water leakage and property damage. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $403.7 Million by 2026
- The Water Leakage Detector Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 42.05% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$403.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2026. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$285.2 Million by the year 2026. North America leads the water leak to detect systems` market and is anticipated to dominate the market over the analysis period. The North American region is observing robust economic growth, rapid urbanization, increased population, and enhanced living standards, in turn creating the requirement for high-end infrastructure. Therefore, the government is investing extensively to overcome the issue of water wastage by implementing water leak detectors. Increased population in the APAC region is the prime driver of the non-residential, as well as the residential construction sector in the APAC region, further demanding the enhanced pipeline network. Increased measures are being taken by the government to attract private investments for infrastructural development, speeding up the water leak detection systems deployment in the APAC region. Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured) 3M Company ABB Ltd. Aqualeak Detection Ltd. Atmos International Inc. Badger Meter Inc. Gutermann AG Hermann Sewerin GmbH LeakTronics Mueller Water Products Inc. NEC Corporation nVent Ovarro Limited Pentair plc Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. Resideo Technologies, Inc. Schneider Electric SE Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH SPX Corporation TTK S.A.S. Xylem Inc. Yokogawa Electric Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Water: The Essence of Life
World Water Resources: A Primer
EXHIBIT 1: World Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Water
Quality
EXHIBIT 2: Global Water Consumption by End-Use Sector (in %)
EXHIBIT 3: World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by
Sources of Fresh Water
EXHIBIT 4: Internal Water Resource per Capita Ranked by Country -
US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi
Arabia (in Cubic Meters) Region Per Capita Water (in Cubic
Meters)
EXHIBIT 5: Global Groundwater Resources by Region (In Cubic
Kilometers)
A Prelude to Water Leakage Detection Devices
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part
of the 2020 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 6: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 7: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
December 2021
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,
Companies Are Bullish About a Continuing Economic Comeback
Despite a Prolonging Pandemic
EXHIBIT 8: A Strong Yet Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New
Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Brings to Light the Demand-Supply Gap in Water Supply
COVID-19 Impact on Water Leakage Detector Systems
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Water Leak Detection Devices: Halcyon Days Ahead with Dynamic
Drivers
Active Water Leak Detection Systems Hold a Major Share
Regional Market Analysis
Competition
Recent Market Activity
EXHIBIT 9: Water Leakage Detector Systems - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
42 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Water Scarcity Globally Drives the Demand for Water
Leakage Detection Systems
Rising Water Pollution Levels Leading to Severe Shortage of
Freshwater Drives the Demand for Water Leakage Detection
Systems
Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth
Algorithms & Mathematical Modeling to Detect Leakage
Hydrophones & Household Meters for Leak Detection
Centralized Data Management
AI Emerge as Game-Changing Technology for Water Leak Detection
Smart Water Leak Detectors Witness Increased Demand
Smart Devices for Enhanced Control in Smart Homes
Rising Awareness about Smart Water Leak Detection Systems
Commercial Water Leak Detection Service: A Brisk Business with
Riveting Merits
Building Trends, Plumber?s Support & Discounts Drive Market Demand
Industry Standards Ensure Improved Performance
Non-Invasive Acoustic Technology becomes More Audible in Water
Leak Detection Arena
Advanced Pipeline Water Leak Detection Approaches Gaining
Center-Stage Attention
Satellite Images for Leak Detection
Micro Leaks Detection Solutions
Magnetic Field Sensors
IoT-Powered Leak Detection
Leak Detection with Valve Control
Multiple-sensor Systems Witness Increased Demand
Growing Popularity of IOT-based Water Leak Detection Systems
MACRO DRIVERS
Surging Population and Increasing Need for Water Drives Demand
EXHIBIT 10: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100
Rapid Urbanization Aggravates Water Woes & Powers Demand for
Water Leakage Detection Systems
EXHIBIT 11: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 12: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption
EXHIBIT 13: Drought Risk Score by Select Countries: 2019
EXHIBIT 14: Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees
Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020
Smart Cities Concept to Underpin Sales Growth in the Coming Years
EXHIBIT 15: World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2020 through 2027
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026
What`s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
