Global Safety Mirrors Market to Reach US$82.4 Million by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Safety Mirrors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959940/?utm_source=GNW
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Safety Mirrors Market to Reach US$82.4 Million by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Safety Mirrors estimated at US$61.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$82.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Convex Safety Mirrors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$53.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flat Safety Mirrors segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.8% share of the global Safety Mirrors market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Safety Mirrors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.41% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.7 Million by the year 2027.
- Dome Safety Mirrors Segment Corners a 13.9% Share in 2020
- In the global Dome Safety Mirrors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured) Ashtree Vision & SafetyBennett Mirror Technologies Ltd (BMT) - DuravisionClarke’s Safety Mirrors Ltd.Fred Silver & Co., Inc.Safe FleetSe-Kure Domes & Mirrors, Inc.Smartech Safety Solutions Pvt. Ltd.Walker Glass Company Ltd
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959940/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2023
Russia Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns Again Threaten to
Disrupt Global Supply Chains
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Creates New Challenges
Safety Mirrors Market Faces COVID-19-Induced Disruptions
Impact of Supply Chain Glitches on Growth & Bottom Lines
Funding Shortage Due to COVID-19 Thwarts Efforts to Expedite
Road Construction Projects
EXHIBIT 2: Safety Mirrors - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
41 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Safety Mirrors: A Prelude
Convex Mirrors Dominate the Market
Dome Mirrors: The Fastest Growing Segment
Insight into Materials Used in Safety Mirrors
Materials Used in Safety Mirror Lenses and Their Attributes
Materials Used in Safety Mirror Backings and Their Attributes
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Number of Road Accidents and Need for Proper Road
Safety Measures Drive Demand for Safety Mirrors
EXHIBIT 3: Global Breakdown of Number of Vehicles Registered by
High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries
EXHIBIT 4: Global Breakdown of Deaths for Road Accidents by
High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries
EXHIBIT 5: Crash Type at Intersection
World Observes a Dip in Road Traffic Collisions amid COVID-19
While Extreme Weather Conditions Propel Demand for Weatherproof
Safety Mirrors, Market Gains Strength from Innovative Product
Launches
Advanced Frost-Free Mirrors Set to Maintain Presence Going
Forward for Traffic Safety
Flat Versus Convex Safety Mirrors: Applications, Upsides &
Downsides
Growing Focus on Preventing Accidents in Parking Lots Drive
Installation of Safety Mirrors
Retail Security Mirrors Grab Attention to Combat Shoplifting
Menace
EXHIBIT 6: Number of Shoplifting Incidents in the US: 2020
EXHIBIT 7: Average Dollar Loss Per Shoplifting Incident in the
US: 2014 - 2020
Ceiling Dome Mirrors: A Commonly Used Safety Measure
Convex Security Mirrors Emerge as a Vital Part of Surveillance
Continuum in Hospitals
With Cycling Growing in Popularity Need for Safety Mirrors at
Traffic Junctions Gains Traction
EXHIBIT 8: Distribution of Bicycle and Other Vehicle Crash
Situations
EXHIBIT 9: Cyclist Casualties Reported in the UK, 2019
EXHIBIT 10: Top Countries with Bicycles Per Capita
EXHIBIT 11: Bicycle and E-bike Sales in Europe in Million
Units: 2016-2030
Growing Emphasis on Worker Safety in Factory Environments Bodes
Well for Safety Mirrors
EXHIBIT 12: Steady Rise in Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries
Augments Demand for Safety Solutions such as Safety Mirrors:
Total Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries (In 1,000s) in the
US for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019
Collision Risk at Warehouses Boost Installation of Safety Mirrors
Search & Inspection Mirrors Central to New Era of Security &
Safety Operations
Blind Spot Mirrors: Vigilant Eyes for Blind Spots to Improve
Driver Safety
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Convex Safety Mirrors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Convex Safety Mirrors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Convex Safety Mirrors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flat
Safety Mirrors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Flat Safety Mirrors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Flat Safety Mirrors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dome
Safety Mirrors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Dome Safety Mirrors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dome Safety Mirrors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Safety Mirrors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the US for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 13: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Safety
Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors
and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: USA Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety Mirrors,
Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 17: Canada Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Safety Mirrors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 22: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 23: China Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Safety Mirrors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: France Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Germany Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: Italy Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Safety
Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors
and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: UK Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety Mirrors,
Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Spain Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Russia Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by
Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome
Safety Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Safety Mirrors by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by
Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome
Safety Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Australia Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Safety Mirrors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 61: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: India Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by
Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome
Safety Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors,
Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Safety
Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors
and Dome Safety Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Safety
Mirrors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Safety Mirrors by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by
Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome
Safety Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors,
Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Safety
Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors
and Dome Safety Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Safety
Mirrors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Safety Mirrors by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by
Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome
Safety Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Iran Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety Mirrors,
Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Mirrors by Type - Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety
Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Israel Historic Review for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Convex Safety Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety
Mirrors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Safety Mirrors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Convex Safety
Mirrors, Flat Safety Mirrors and Dome Safety Mirrors for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959940/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Safety Mirrors Market to Reach US$82.4 Million by the Year 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Safety Mirrors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959940/?utm_source=GNW