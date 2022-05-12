Home Point Capital Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

– Quarterly Origination Volume of $12.6 Billion –

– 3,600 Active Broker Partners in First Quarter –

– First Quarter 2022 Net Income of $11.9 Million, or $0.09 per Share –

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) (together with its subsidiaries, “Home Point Capital” or the “Company”), the parent entity of Home Point Financial Corporation (“Homepoint”), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“In the first quarter, we effectively navigated through an increasingly challenging environment. We were able to increase book value, enhance our liquidity position and reduce costs while continuing to invest in our greatest growth opportunity – expanding activity with our broker partners,” said Willie Newman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “These will continue to be our areas of focus. We strongly believe this will enable our ability to effectively navigate through the most challenging mortgage environment in years. In addition, we believe this positioning will optimize the opportunity for Home Point longer term as the efficiencies of the broker wholesale channel become more prominent.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial and Key Performance Indicator Summary

($mm, except per share values) For the quarter ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Total Funded Origination Volume $ 12,555.1 $ 20,516.0 $ 29,425.9 Total Fallout Adjusted Lock Volume $ 12,589.1 $ 17,332.7 $ 23,552.8 Gain on sale margin (bps)1 58 59 147 Servicing portfolio - Units 349,261 425,989 396,641 Servicing portfolio - UPB $ 101,984.8 $ 128,359.6 $ 105,821.4 Total revenue, net $ 158.2 $ 180.5 $ 421.9 Origination segment direct expenses 81.2 101.2 159.3 Servicing segment direct expenses 15.8 15.9 18.7 Corporate expenses 39.7 35.1 49.0 Total expenses 136.7 152.2 227.0 Net income $ 11.9 $ 19.3 $ 149.0 Net income per share $ 0.09 $ 0.14 $ 1.07 (1) Calculated as gain on sale divided by Fallout Adjusted Lock Volume. Gain on sale includes gain on loans, net, loan fee income, interest income (expense), net, and loan servicing fees (expense) for the Origination segment.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Quarterly funded origination volume was $12.6 billion, compared to $29.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021, and $20.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total revenue, net of $158.2 million, compared to $421.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $180.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total revenue in the Origination segment of $72.8 million, compared to $346.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $102.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gain on sale margin attributable to channels, before giving effect to the impact of capital markets and other activity, was 61 basis points in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 125 basis points in the first quarter of 2021 and 58 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total expenses of $136.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 improved 39.8% versus the first quarter of 2021 and were 10.2% lower compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The sequential quarter improvement was due to a 19.8% reduction in Origination segment direct expenses.

Net Income of $11.9 million (or $0.08 per diluted share), compared to net income of $149.0 million (or $1.07 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2021, and net income of $19.3 million (or $0.14 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Broker Partners of 8,376 as of March 31, 2022 increased by 2,353 from the end of the first quarter of 2021, and increased by 364 from the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, we had 3,603 active broker partners, an increase of 3.5% from the fourth quarter and up over 24.1% from the prior year.

During the quarter, Homepoint completed sales of mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) portfolios of single-family mortgage loans for a total purchase price of approximately $434.5 million.

Servicing customers of 349,261, down 11.9% from the first quarter of 2021, and down 18.0% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Servicing portfolio UPB totaled $102.0 billion as of March 31, 2022, down 3.6% from the end of the first quarter of 2021, and a reduction of 20.5% from year end 2021.

Total servicing portfolio delinquencies of 0.8%, compared to 2.7% in the first quarter of 2021 and 0.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to the servicing portfolio sales in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 and first quarter of 2022, and growth in new servicing customers. The MSR multiple for the first quarter of 2022 of 5.6x increased from 3.8x in the first quarter of 2021 and 4.6x in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by slower prepayment speeds due to higher mortgage interest rates.

Origination Segment

Home Point Capital’s Origination segment originates and sells residential real estate mortgage loans. These loans are sourced through three channels. The primary channel is Wholesale, where the Company works with mortgage brokerages to source new customers. In the Correspondent channel, customers are acquired through a network of mortgage banks and financial institutions. The Direct channel retains serviced customers in the Home Point Capital ecosystem.

The Origination segment recorded a contribution loss of $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to contribution margin of $187.3 million in the prior-year quarter and $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Origination Segment – Financial Highlights and Summary of Key Performance Indicators

($mm) For the quarter ended 3/31/2022

12/31/2021

3/31/2021

Gain on loans, net $ 45.4 $ 64.2 $ 301.2 Loan fee income 19.9 32.8 44.1 Interest income, net and other income 7.5 5.9 1.3 Total Origination segment revenue 72.8 102.9 346.6 Directly attributable expense 81.2 101.2 159.3 Contribution margin $ (8.4 ) $ 1.7 $ 187.3 Key Performance Indicators 1 For the quarter ended 3/31/2022

12/31/2021

3/31/2021

Total Funded Origination Volume $ 12,555.1 $ 20,516.0 $ 29,425.9 Total Fallout Adjusted Lock Volume $ 12,589.1 $ 17,332.7 $ 23,552.8 Gain on Sale Margin (bps)2 58 59 147 Origination Volume by Purpose: Purchase 44.4 % 37.5 % 20.4 % Refinance 55.6 % 62.5 % 79.6 % Third Party Partners: Number of Broker Partners 8,376 8,012 6,023 Number of Correspondent Partners 669 676 620 (1) See Appendix for additional volume and gain on sale information by channel. (2) Calculated as gain on sale divided by Fallout Adjusted Lock Volume. Gain on sale includes gain on loans, net, loan fee income, interest income (expense), net, and loan servicing fees (expense) for the Origination segment.

Servicing Segment

Home Point Capital’s Servicing segment generates revenue through contractual fees earned by performing daily administrative and management activities for mortgage loans that were primarily sourced by the Company’s Originations segment. These loans are serviced on behalf of investors/guarantors, primarily Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. In February 2022, Homepoint announced an agreement with ServiceMac, LLC (“ServiceMac”) pursuant to which ServiceMac will subservice all mortgage loans underlying MSRs Homepoint holds. ServiceMac is expected to begin subservicing loans for Homepoint in the second quarter of 2022. Once ServiceMac begins subservicing loans for Homepoint, they will perform servicing functions on Homepoint’s behalf, but Homepoint will continue to hold the MSRs.

The Servicing segment generated a contribution margin of $83.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $64.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $74.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Servicing Segment – Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators

($mm) For the quarter ended 3/31/2022

12/31/2021

3/31/2021

Loan servicing fees $ 81.1 $ 83.6 $ 70.3 Interest income, net and other income 0.7 0.4 0.4 Total Servicing segment revenue 81.8 84.0 70.7 Directly attributable expense 15.8 15.9 18.7 Primary Margin 66.0 68.1 52.0 Change in MSR fair value: amortization (49.0 ) (66.7 ) (89.2 ) Adjusted contribution margin 17.1 1.4 (37.2 ) Change in MSR fair value: mark-to-market, net of hedge1 66.1 73.0 102.0 Contribution margin $ 83.2 $ 74.4 $ 64.8 Key Performance Indicators For the quarter ended2 3/31/2022

12/31/2021

3/31/2021

MSR servicing portfolio - UPB $ 101,985 $ 128,360 $ 105,821 Average MSR servicing portfolio - UPB $ 115,172 $ 127,096 $ 97,049 MSR servicing portfolio - Units 349,261 425,989 396,641 Weighted average coupon rate 3.00 % 2.96 % 3.19 % 60+ days delinquent, incl. forbearance 0.8 % 0.7 % 2.7 % MSR multiple 5.6 4.6 3.8 (1) Change in MSR fair value: mark-to-market, net of hedge includes $53.5 million loss and $29.6 million gain on MSR sales for the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively. (2) Figures as of period end, except "Average MSR servicing portfolio - UPB" which is average for the period.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Highlights

Home Point Capital had available liquidity of $656.1 million as of March 31, 2022, comprising $160.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $495.4 million of undrawn capacity from its mortgage servicing rights line of credit and other credit facilities. The Company had total warehouse capacity of $6.6 billion, and unused capacity of $3.9 billion as of March 31, 2022, compared to total capacity of $7.5 billion, and unused capacity of $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.

($mm) As of 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 160.7 $ 171.0 Mortgage servicing rights (at fair value) $ 1,490.2 $ 1,525.1 Warehouse lines of credit $ 2,724.9 $ 4,718.7 Term debt and other borrowings, net $ 942.2 $ 1,226.5 Total shareholders' equity $ 783.2 $ 776.6

Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program

Home Point Capital’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share for the first quarter of 2022, payable on or about June 7, 2022 to all stockholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2022.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 461,690 shares at a weighted average price of $3.26 per share. The Company has $6.5 million of availability remaining under its $8.0 million stock repurchase program.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

($ in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

($mm, except per share values) For the quarter ended 3/31/2022

12/31/2021

3/31/2021

Gain on loans, net $ 45.4 $ 64.0 $ 301.2 Loan fee income 19.9 32.8 44.1 Interest income 27.1 39.5 25.6 Interest expense (33.1 ) (46.8 ) (32.9 ) Interest expense, net (6.0 ) (7.3 ) (7.3 ) Loan servicing fees 81.1 83.6 70.3 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 17.2 6.3 12.8 Other income 0.6 1.1 0.8 Total revenue, net 158.2 180.5 421.9 Compensation and benefits 89.4 98.7 153.6 Loan expense 9.0 12.1 17.7 Loan servicing expense 5.7 5.1 8.1 Production technology 4.9 6.8 9.3 General and administrative 19.7 20.9 26.2 Depreciation and amortization 2.7 2.6 2.8 Other expenses 5.3 6.0 9.3 Total expenses 136.7 152.2 227.0 Income before income tax 21.5 28.3 194.9 Pre-tax margin 13.6 % 15.7 % 46.2 % Income tax expense $ (4.3 ) $ (7.7 ) $ (50.1 ) (Loss) income from equity method investment $ (5.3 ) $ (1.3 ) $ 4.2 Net income $ 11.9 $ 19.3 $ 149.0 Net margin 7.5 % 10.7 % 35.3 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.14 $ 1.07 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 1.07 Basic weighted average common stock outstanding (mm) 139.2 139.1 138.9 Diluted weighted average common stock outstanding (mm) 140.6 140.8 139.7 Adjusted income statement metrics 1: Adjusted revenue $ 86.8 $ 106.2 $ 324.1 Adjusted net income $ (41.0 ) $ (33.8 ) $ 73.2 Adjusted net margin (47.2 )% (31.9 )% 22.6 % (1) Non-GAAP measures. See non-GAAP reconciliation for a reconciliation of each measure to the nearest GAAP measure.





Consolidated Balance Sheet

($ in millions)

(Unaudited)

($mm) As of 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 160.7 $ 171.0 Restricted cash 37.0 36.8 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash 197.7 207.8 Mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 2,889.0 5,107.1 Mortgage servicing rights (at fair value) 1,490.2 1,525.1 Property and equipment, net 21.4 21.9 Accounts receivable, net 218.0 129.1 Derivative assets 183.5 84.4 Goodwill 10.8 10.8 Government National Mortgage Association loans eligible for repurchase 81.3 65.2 Assets held for sale 58.4 63.7 Other assets 48.7 43.2 Total assets $ 5,199.0 $ 7,258.3 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Warehouse lines of credit 2,724.9 4,718.7 Term debt and other borrowings, net 942.2 1,226.5 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 135.5 138.2 Government National Mortgage Association loans eligible for repurchase 81.3 65.2 Deferred tax liabilities 232.7 229.8 Derivative liabilities 219.4 26.7 Other liabilities 79.8 76.6 Total liabilities 4,415.8 6,481.7 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock — — Additional paid in capital 525.6 523.8 Retained earnings 259.1 252.8 Treasury stock (1.5 ) — Total shareholders' equity 783.2 776.6 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,199.0 $ 7,258.3





Volume and Margin Detail by Channel

VOLUME DETAIL BY CHANNEL ($mm) For the quarter ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Funded Origination Volume by Channel Wholesale $ 9,317.7 $ 15,046.9 $ 19,668.3 Correspondent 2,733.3 4,500.0 8,243.4 Direct 504.1 969.3 1,514.3 Total Funded Origination Volume $ 12,555.1 $ 20,516.2 $ 29,426.0 Fallout Adjusted Lock Volume by Channel Wholesale $ 9,563.7 $ 12,605.7 $ 16,139.9 Correspondent 2,610.8 4,042.1 6,673.1 Direct 414.6 684.8 739.8 Total Fallout Adjusted Lock Volume $ 12,589.1 $ 17,332.6 $ 23,552.8





GAIN ON SALE MARGIN DETAIL BY CHANNEL ($mm) For the quarter ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 $ Amount Basis Points $ Amount Basis Points $ Amount Basis Points Gain on Sale Margin by Channel Wholesale $ 62.6 65 $ 76.4 61 $ 245.1 152 Correspondent 3.5 13 $ 7.4 18 22.2 33 Direct 10.7 258 $ 17.5 256 26.8 362 Margin Attributable to Channels 76.8 61 $ 101.3 58 294.1 125 Other (Loss) Gain on Sale1 (4.0 ) (3 ) $ 1.6 1 52.7 22 Gain on Sale Margin2 $ 72.8 58 $ 102.9 59 $ 346.8 147 (1) Includes interest income (expense), net, realized and unrealized gains (losses) on locks and mortgage loans held for sale, net hedging results, the provision for the representation and warranty reserve, and differences between modeled and actual pull-through. (2) Calculated as gain on sale divided by Fallout Adjusted Lock Volume. Gain on sale includes gain on loans, net, loan fee income, interest income (expense), net, and loan servicing fees (expense) for the Origination segment.





Summary Segment Results

($mm) For the quarter March 31, 2022 Origination Servicing Segments

Total All Other Total Reconciliation Item1 Segments Total Revenue: Gain on loans, net $ 45.4 $ — $ 45.4 $ — $ 45.4 $ — $ 45.4 Loan fee income 19.9 — 19.9 — 19.9 — 19.9 Loan servicing fees — 81.1 81.1 — 81.1 — 81.1 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights2 — 17.2 17.2 — 17.2 — 17.2 Interest expense (income), net 7.5 0.7 8.2 (14.2 ) (6.0 ) — (6.0 ) Other income (expense) — — — (4.7 ) (4.7 ) 5.3 0.6 Total Revenue $ 72.8 $ 99.0 $ 171.8 $ (18.9 ) $ 152.9 $ 5.3 $ 158.2 Contribution margin $ (8.4 ) $ 83.2 $ 74.8 $ (58.7 ) $ 16.1





($mm) For the quarter December 31, 2021 Origination Servicing Segments Total All Other Total Reconciliation Item1 Segments Total Revenue: Gain on loans, net $ 64.2 $ (0.2 ) $ 64.0 $ — $ 64.0 $ — $ 64.0 Loan fee income 32.8 — 32.8 — 32.8 — 32.8 Loan servicing fees — 83.6 83.6 — 83.6 — 83.6 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights2 — 6.3 6.3 — 6.3 — 6.3 Interest income (expense), net 5.9 0.6 6.5 (13.8 ) (7.3 ) — (7.3 ) Other income (expense) — — — (0.2 ) (0.2 ) 1.3 1.1 Total Revenue $ 102.9 $ 90.3 $ 193.2 $ (14.0 ) $ 179.2 $ 1.3 $ 180.5 Contribution margin $ 1.7 $ 74.4 $ 76.1 $ (50.6 ) $ 25.5





($mm) For the quarter March 31, 2021 Origination Servicing Segments

Total All Other Total Reconciliation

Item1 Segments Total Revenue: Gain on loans, net $ 301.2 $ — $ 301.2 $ — $ 301.2 $ — $ 301.2 Loan fee income $ 44.1 $ — $ 44.1 $ — $ 44.1 $ — $ 44.1 Loan servicing fees $ — $ 70.3 $ 70.3 $ — 4 70.3 $ — $ 70.3 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights $ — $ 12.8 $ 12.8 $ — $ 12.8 $ — $ 12.8 Interest income (expense), net $ 1.3 $ 0.3 $ 1.6 $ (8.9 ) $ (7.3 ) $ — $ (7.3 ) Other income (expense) $ — $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 4.8 $ 4.9 $ (4.1 ) $ 0.8 Total Revenue $ 346.6 $ 83.5 $ 430.1 $ (4.1 ) $ 426.0 $ (4.1 ) $ 421.9 Contribution margin $ 187.3 $ 64.8 $ 252.1 $ (53.0 ) $ 199.1 (1) The Company includes the income from its equity method investments in the All Other category. In order to reconcile to Total net revenue on the condensed consolidated statements of operations, it must be removed as is presented above. (2) Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights includes $53.5 million loss and $29.6 million gain on MSR sales for the first quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.





GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED REVENUE TO TOTAL REVENUE, NET ($mm) For the quarter ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Total revenue, net $ 158.2 $ 180.5 $ 421.9 (Loss) income from equity method investment (5.3 ) (1.3 ) 4.2 Change in fair value of MSR, net of hedge (66.1 ) (73.0 ) (102.0 ) Adjusted revenue $ 86.8 $ 106.2 $ 324.1 RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME TO TOTAL NET INCOME (LOSS) ($mm) For the quarter ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Total net income $ 11.9 $ 19.3 $ 149.0 Change in fair value of MSR, net of hedge (66.1 ) (73.0 ) (102.0 ) Income tax effect of change in fair value of MSR, net of hedge 13.2 19.9 26.2 Adjusted net (loss) income $ (41.0 ) $ (33.8 ) $ 73.2 RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET MARGIN TO NET MARGIN ($mm) For the quarter ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 3/31/2021 Total revenue, net $ 158.2 $ 180.5 $ 421.9 Total net income 11.9 19.3 149.0 Net margin 7.5 % 10.7 % 35.3 % Adjusted revenue $ 86.8 $ 106.2 $ 324.1 Adjusted net (loss) income (41.0 ) (33.8 ) 73.2 Adjusted net margin (47.2 )% (31.9 )% 22.6 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To provide investors with information in addition to our results as determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we disclose Adjusted revenue, Adjusted net Income, and Adjusted net margin as “non-GAAP measures,” which management believes provide useful information to investors. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for revenue, net income, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies.

We define Adjusted revenue as Total net revenue exclusive of the impact of the change in fair value of MSRs related to changes in valuation inputs and assumptions, net of MSRs hedge and adjusted for Income from equity method investment.

We define Adjusted net income as Net income (loss) exclusive of the impact of the change in fair value of MSRs related to changes in valuation inputs and assumptions, net of MSRs hedge.

We exclude changes in fair value of MSRs, net of hedge from each of Adjusted revenue and Adjusted net income (loss) as they add volatility and are not indicative of the Company’s operating performance or results of operation. This adjustment does not include changes in fair value of MSRs due to realization of cash flows, which remain in each of Adjusted revenue and Adjusted net income (loss). Realization of cash flows occurs when cash is collected as customers make scheduled payments, partial prepayments of principal, or pay their mortgage in full.

We define Adjusted net margin by dividing Adjusted net income by Adjusted revenue.

We believe that Adjusted revenue, Adjusted net Income, and Adjusted net margin can provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies.

We believe that the presentation of Adjusted revenue, Adjusted net Income, and Adjusted net margin provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because each measure assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Adjusted revenue, Adjusted net Income, and Adjusted net margin provide indicators of performance that are not affected by fluctuations in certain costs or other items. Accordingly, management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period, and management relies on these measures for planning and forecasting of future periods. The Company measures the performance of the segments primarily on a contribution margin basis. Additionally, these measures allow management to compare our results with those of other companies that have different financing and capital structures. However, other companies may define Adjusted revenue, Adjusted net Income, and Adjusted net margin differently, and as a result, our measures of Adjusted revenue, Adjusted net Income, and Adjusted net margin may not be directly comparable to those of other companies.

