CanLift Equipment Ltd. celebrates over a decade as one of the leading independently owned equipment providers in Ontario

Burlington, Ontario, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanLift Equipment Ltd., one of Canada’s largest privately-owned aerial lift equipment sales and rental companies, celebrates 13 years in business on May 14, 2022.

CanLift has grown exponentially over the last 13 years. Starting in a shared 3,500 square foot space, the initial two founders, Marko and Johnny Dragicevic, have expanded the company to two locations with over 35 staff working for the business. CanLift offers a variety of aerial lift, earthmoving, and material handling equipment with quick and reliable customer service across Ontario.

“It has been incredible watching the growth of CanLift since 2009,” says Johnny Dragicevic, Managing Partner at CanLift. “I can’t wait to see what the next 13 years has in-store for our company, team members, clients, and partners. We plan on many more years of providing excellent equipment and unbeatable customer service to our clients.”

CanLift is proud of the advancements made to the company over the last 13 years and is committed to providing their customers and team members with continued innovation. The company is also dedicated to giving back to their community in various ways. For its anniversary, the team will be making a cash donation and supplying non-perishable food items to both the Burlington and London Food Banks.

Taking the customer experience to the next level is what made CanLift succeed and differentiate itself from other companies over the past 13 years. In 2019, CanLift expanded its services to offer a turnkey, full service solution to benefit all the company’s clients including repair, maintenance, inspections and reconditioning with sandblasting, painting, and parts.

“We started as a small, family-owned business in Oakville, that has now grown into a leading provincial construction company powering the aerial lift, material handling, and earthmoving equipment industries,” said Marko Dragicevic, Managing Partner at CanLift. “It is unbelievable to look back at where we started and where we are headed now.”

As a result, given CanLift’s history and evolution, it is important to remember its origins, where the company was at the beginning, and where it is going. CanLift has been dedicated to offering quality equipment and an outstanding customer experience from start to finish. The company and its team are committed to being reliable, loyal, and professional with every client that walks through the door.

CanLift will be exhibiting at the Canadian Concrete Expo (CCE) from May 18-19, 2022, at The International Center in booth 4109. Visit the expo’s website for more information: https://canadianconcreteexpo.com/

Want to read more about what CanLift has achieved over the last 13 years and any future plans? Visit CanLift’s website or follow the company on social media.

CANLIFT: Established in 2009, CanLift Equipment Ltd. rents, sells, and services aerial work platforms and material handling equipment. After 13 years, CanLift is proud to be one of the largest independently-owned lift equipment providers in Ontario, Canada and offers a wide variety of construction machinery including boom lifts, scissor lifts, towable lifts, vertical mast lifts, and telehandlers from manufacturers like Skyjack, Genie, JLG, XCMG, CMC and others. CanLift’s dedicated team of equipment experts will help you navigate your aerial work platform rental or purchase while ensuring prompt delivery and the best customer service in the industry.

-30-

Attachments