Veru Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Progress of Sabizabulin for COVID-19 Toward a Request for Emergency Use Authorization

--FDA States that Veru Should Submit Request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application Based on Positive Efficacy and Safety Data from the Phase 3 Clinical Study of Sabizabulin in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients--



--IDMC Unanimously Votes to Halt the Ongoing Phase 3 Trial of Sabizabulin for Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients at High Risk of ARDS Due to Overwhelming Efficacy and Safety with 55.2% Reduction in Death--

--EUA Application Submission for Sabizabulin COVID-19 Treatment Expected by Calendar Q2 2022--

-- Phase 3 ENABLAR-2 Clinical Trial of Enobosarm and Abemaciclib Combination Therapy in Metastatic Breast Cancer is Enrolling --

-- Company to Host Investor Conference Call Today at 8 AM ET--

MIAMI, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for COVID-19 and other viral and ARDS-related diseases and for the management of breast and prostate cancers, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Second Quarter Financial Summary: Fiscal 2022 vs Fiscal 2021

Total net revenues decreased 2% to $13.0 million from $13.3 million

US FC2 prescription net revenues climbed 12% to $11.6 million from $10.3 million

Gross profit rose 2% to $11.2 million from $10.9 million

Gross margin increased to 86% of net revenues from 82% of net revenues, a record high compared to any prior quarter

Operating loss was $11.8 million versus $1.5 million

Net loss was $14.2 million, or $0.18 per share, compared $2.8 million, or $0.04 per share

Year-to-Date Financial Summary: Fiscal 2022 vs Fiscal 2021

Total net revenues decreased 3% to $27.2 million from $28.0 million

US FC2 prescription net revenues climbed 19% to $23.2 million from $19.4 million

Gross profit rose 6% to $23.0 million from $21.7 million

Gross margin increased to 85% of net revenues from 78% of net revenues

Operating loss was $16.7 million compared with operating income of $17.7 million, which included an $18.4 million gain on the December 2020 sale of the PREBOOST ® business

business Net loss was $20.6 million or $0.26 per diluted share compared with net income, which included the gain on the sale of the PREBOOST business, of $14.4 million or $0.18 per diluted share

Balance Sheet Information

Cash and cash equivalents were $112.0 million as of March 31, 2022 versus $122.4 million at September 30, 2021

Net accounts receivable of $8.1 million as of March 31, 2022 versus $8.8 million as of September 30, 2021

“Following a positive Phase 3 COVID-19 clinical study where sabizabulin treatment resulted in a clear clinical benefit by significantly reducing deaths, we met with FDA for a Pre-EUA meeting on May 10, 2022. FDA agreed that our development program had sufficient efficacy and safety data to support a request for EUA application. No additional efficacy or safety studies will be required,” said Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veru Inc. “The Agency has been incredibly responsive, and we look forward to submitting a request for Emergency Use Authorization application as soon as possible. The high mortality rates observed in hospitalized moderate to severe COVID-19 patients in the placebo group underscores that this remains a high unmet medical need. We look forward to updating you as we advance sabizabulin to these high-risk patients.”

Dr. Steiner added: “We continue to make great progress on our clinical programs for breast and prostate cancer. We now have 2 enrolling Phase 3 metastatic breast cancer clinical trials and one Phase 3 prostate cancer clinical trial. The Phase 3 COVID-19 clinical study is completed and met its primary endpoint. In our commercial business, we continue to see an increase in FC2 prescriptions and plan to launch ENTADFI soon. We also expect to have significant near-term revenue from sabizabulin for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS, if EUA is granted by U.S. FDA.”

Pharmaceutical Pipeline Highlights:

COVID-19 Program; Other Viral and ARDS-Related and Inflammatory-Related Diseases

Sabizabulin for the Treatment of Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients at High Risk for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Phase 3 COVID-19 Clinical Study – Study Unanimously Halted by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) After a Planned Interim Analysis for Overwhelming Efficacy; Company Preparing an EUA Submission.

A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled global Phase 3 clinical trial was conducted in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 infection who were at high risk for ARDS and death. Patients were randomly assigned to receive sabizabulin 9mg or placebo once oral daily for up to 21 days in a 2:1 ratio. The primary endpoint was all-cause mortality up to day 60, and key secondary endpoints were days in intensive care unit (ICU), days on mechanical ventilation, and days in hospital.



A total of 204 patients underwent randomization (with 134 assigned to sabizabulin-treated group and 70 assigned to placebo-treated group). Both groups were allowed to receive standard of care. Baseline characteristics were similar in the two groups. The superiority of sabizabulin was demonstrated at the planned interim analysis conducted in the first 150 patients randomized into the study with 98 patients receiving sabizabulin and 52 patients received placebo. The IDMC unanimously voted to halt the Phase 3 because of overwhelming efficacy. Sabizabulin treatment resulted in a clinically meaningful and statistically significant 55.2% relative reduction in deaths compared to placebo in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 infection who were at high risk for ARDS and death with a lower incidence of adverse events and serious adverse events compared to placebo.

FDA agreed that the Phase 3 COVID-19 study is sufficient to support the efficacy portion of a request for EUA submission and for an NDA submission.

FDA also agreed that the current safety data available for sabizabulin is sufficient to support the safety portion of a request for EUA submission. FDA informed the Company that additional safety data that would be collected during the use of sabizabulin under the EUA, if granted, will be sufficient to support an NDA submission, and furthermore, that no additional safety clinical studies are required.



The Company plans to submit a request for an EUA application in calendar 2Q 2022.

The Company has scaled up manufacturing processes and will be able to produce commercial drug supply to address anticipated drug needs following potential FDA authorization and subsequent authorizations in the U.S. as well as other countries and regions.

The Company has initiated discussions with government agencies to discuss government purchases of sabizabulin in the U.S. and other countries around the world.

Breast Cancer Program

Enobosarm, a Novel Oral Selective Androgen Receptor Targeting Agonist, for the 3rd Line Treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer with AR ≥ 40% Expression - Phase 3 ARTEST Clinical Study- Enrolling.

Enobosarm is an oral, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor targeting agonist that activates the androgen receptor (AR), a tumor suppressor, in AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer without causing unwanted masculinizing side effects. Enobosarm has extensive nonclinical and clinical experience having been evaluated in 25 separate clinical studies in approximately 1,450 subjects dosed, including three Phase 2 clinical studies in advanced metastatic breast cancer involving more than 250 patients. In the two Phase 2 clinical studies conducted in women with AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer, enobosarm demonstrated significant antitumor efficacy in heavily pretreated cohorts that previously failed estrogen receptor blocking agents, chemotherapy, and/or CDK 4/6 inhibitors and enobosarm was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile.

We are enrolling the Phase 3 multicenter, international, open label, and randomized (1:1) ARTEST registration clinical trial design to evaluate enobosarm monotherapy versus physician’s choice of either exemestane everolimus or a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) as the active comparator for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer in approximately 210 patients with AR expression ≥40% in their breast cancer tissue who had previously received a nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor, fulvestrant, and a CDK4/6 inhibitor. In January 2022, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to the ARTEST Phase 3 registration program, a distinction that underscores the urgent need for novel, targeted therapies for this important unmet medical need.

Enobosarm and Abemaciclib, CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, Combination Therapy for the 2nd Line Treatment of AR+ER+HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer with AR ≥ 40% Expression - Phase 3 ENABLAR-2 Clinical Study-Enrolling.

We are enrolling the Phase 3 multicenter, open label, randomized (1:1), active control clinical study, named ENABLAR-2 to evaluate the treatment of the enobosarm and abemaciclib combination versus an alternative estrogen blocking agent (fulvestrant or an aromatase inhibitor) in subjects with AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer who have failed first line palbociclib (a CDK 4/6 inhibitor) plus an estrogen blocking agent (non-steroidal aromatase inhibitor or fulvestrant) and who have an AR ≥ 40% expression in their breast cancer tissue in approximately 186 subjects. We have a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Lilly for our Phase 3 ENABLAR-2 trial.

Sabizabulin, Novel Oral Cytoskeleton Disruptor Agent, for the 3rd Line Treatment of AR+ER+HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer with AR< 40% Expression - Phase 2b Clinical Study.

We intend to conduct a Phase 2b clinical study which will be an open label, multicenter, and randomized (1:1) study evaluating sabizabulin 32mg monotherapy versus active comparator (exemestane ± everolimus or a SERM, physician’s choice) for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer in approximately 200 patients with AR <40% expression in their breast cancer tissue who have previously received a nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor, fulvestrant, and a CDK4/6 inhibitor.

Prostate Cancer Program

Sabizabulin for the Treatment of Metastatic Castration and Androgen Receptor Targeting Agent Resistant Prostate Cancer – Phase 3 VERACITY Clinical Study - Enrolling.

The Company is enrolling the open label, randomized (2:1), multicenter Phase 3 VERACITY clinical study evaluating sabizabulin 32mg versus an alternative androgen receptor targeting agent for the treatment of chemotherapy naïve men with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer who have tumor progression after previously receiving at least one androgen receptor targeting agent. The primary endpoint is radiographic progression free survival in approximately 245 patients from 45 clinical centers.

VERU-100, a Novel Proprietary Long-Acting Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Antagonist Peptide 3-Month Subcutaneous Depot Formulation, for Androgen Deprivation Therapy of Advanced Prostate Cancer – Phase 2 Clinical Study - Enrolling.

VERU-100 is designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapy. Androgen deprivation therapy is currently the mainstay of advanced prostate cancer treatment and is used as a foundation of treatment throughout the course of the disease even as other endocrine, chemotherapy, or radiation treatments are added or stopped. Specifically, VERU-100 is a chronic, long-acting GnRH antagonist peptide administered as a small volume, three-month depot subcutaneous injection without a loading dose. VERU-100 immediately suppresses testosterone with no testosterone surge upon initial or repeated administration, a problem that occurs with currently approved luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone agonists used for androgen deprivation therapy. There are no GnRH antagonist depot injectable formulations commercially approved beyond a one-month injection. In June 2021, the Company initiated the Phase 2 dose finding clinical study of VERU-100 androgen deprivation therapy for hormone sensitive advanced prostate cancer. The Phase 2 VERU-100 clinical study is expected to enroll approximately 45 patients. A Phase 3 registration clinical study has been agreed upon with FDA and will enroll approximately 100 men.

Urev - Sexual Health Division

ENTADFI™ (tadalafil and finasteride) capsule, a new Treatment for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) – Received FDA Approval.

We plan to market ENTADFI™ to healthcare providers and patients via digital tactics and distribution that will be conducted through the traditional pharmaceutical distribution channels, and potentially, a third-party telemedicine portal. We will augment our marketing and sales efforts by seeking partners in the U.S. and ex-U.S.

FC2 Female Condom/Internal Condom®

The Company markets and sells the FC2®, an FDA-approved product for dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

About Veru Inc.

Veru is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for COVID-19 and other viral and ARDS-related diseases and for the management of breast and prostate cancers. Veru also has a commercial sexual health division - Urev, the proceeds of which help fund its drug development programs, comprised of 2 FDA approved products - ENTADFI™ (finasteride and tadalafil) capsules for oral use, a new treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia, for which commercialization launch plans are underway, and FC2 Female Condom® (internal condom), for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections which is sold in the U.S. and globally.

Verzenio® is a registered trademark of Eli Lilly and Company

Veru Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

March 31, September 30, 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,015,505 $ 122,359,535 Accounts receivable, net 8,134,690 8,794,224 Inventory, net 6,415,463 5,574,253 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,895,695 15,025,475 Total current assets 140,461,353 151,753,487 Plant and equipment, net 1,025,463 592,603 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,132,655 969,839 Deferred income taxes 13,019,385 13,024,550 Intangible assets, net 4,013,095 4,048,810 Goodwill 6,878,932 6,878,932 Other assets 2,294,366 878,502 Total assets $ 172,825,249 $ 178,146,723 Accounts payable $ 7,518,071 $ 3,409,771 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,830,225 9,120,328 Residual royalty agreement liability, short-term portion 3,833,162 3,237,211 Total current liabilities 21,181,458 15,767,310 Residual royalty agreement liability, long-term portion 11,121,490 9,397,136 Operating lease liability, long-term portion 4,445,432 609,921 Other liabilities 78,426 78,412 Total liabilities 36,826,806 25,852,779 Total stockholders' equity 135,998,443 152,293,944 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 172,825,249 $ 178,146,723





Veru Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Six Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 13,028,394 $ 13,340,487 $ 27,163,526 $ 27,957,476 Cost of sales 1,853,116 2,432,187 4,146,166 6,212,543 Gross profit 11,175,278 10,908,300 23,017,360 21,744,933 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,541,104 7,572,813 25,622,265 13,250,567 Selling, general and administrative 7,399,138 4,806,897 14,122,344 9,188,777 Total operating expenses 22,940,242 12,379,710 39,744,609 22,439,344 Gain on sale of PREBOOST® — — — 18,410,158 Operating (loss) income (11,764,964 ) (1,471,410 ) (16,727,249 ) 17,715,747 Non-operating expenses (2,440,316 ) (1,352,881 ) (3,743,382 ) (3,234,035 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (14,205,280 ) (2,824,291 ) (20,470,631 ) 14,481,712 Income tax (benefit) expense (27,450 ) 21,690 87,205 99,992 Net (loss) income $ (14,177,830 ) $ (2,845,981 ) $ (20,557,836 ) $ 14,381,720 Net (loss) income per basic common share outstanding $ (0.18 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.26 ) $ 0.20 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 80,052,504 75,175,077 80,037,675 72,717,621 Net (loss) income per diluted common share outstanding $ (0.18 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.26 ) $ 0.18 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 80,052,504 75,175,077 80,037,675 80,654,070





Veru Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)