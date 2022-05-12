Global Phase Change Memory Market to Reach US$5.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phase Change Memory Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957679/?utm_source=GNW

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Phase Change Memory estimated at US$361.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 46.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.PCM as DRAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 48.8% CAGR to reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pcm As Sram segment is readjusted to a revised 46.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.7% share of the global Phase Change Memory market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 59.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Phase Change Memory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$122.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 59.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 37% and 42.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 39% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.



- PCM as Flash Memory Segment Corners a 17.9% Share in 2020



- In the global PCM as Flash Memory segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 43% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$53.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$653 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$662.2 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) IBM Corporation Intel Corporation Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. STMicroelectronics N.V. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Western Digital Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the

Risk of Value Chain Modularity

Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the ?

Semiconductor Industry?

EXHIBIT 2: Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the

Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to

Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of

Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by

Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories

COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help

Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 5: Phase Change Memory - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

10 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Importance of Memory in Computing

Phase-Change Memory: A Budding Market with Unmatched Growth

Potential

Compelling Applications of Phase-Change Memories

North American Market Stays Strong with Technological Advances

EXHIBIT 6: Developed Regions Remain the Primary Revenue

Contributors for World Welding Machinery Market - Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed Regions & Developing

Regions (2020 & 2027P)

EXHIBIT 7: Global Phase Change Memory Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenue) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Novel Phase Change Memory with Impressive Efficiency Set to

Turn Heads

Phase Change Memory (PCM): Definition, Scope, Evolution,

Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High-Performance Computing (HPC) Offers Broad-based

Opportunities for the Evolution of PCM

EXHIBIT 8: Rise of High Performance Computing Opens Doors for

Exploiting Novel Memory Architecture & Solutions: Global High

Performance Computing Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020,

2022, 2024 and 2026

Digitalization Wave & Parallel Rise in Demand for Datacenters

to Spur Growth of PCM

Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal with New Opportunities for

Datacenters

This Means Increased Demand for Datacenter Memory & Storage

Solutions

EXHIBIT 9: As Data Reservoirs, Datacenters Have Become

Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations Needing

Novel New Generation Memory Technologies: Global Datacenter

IP Traffic (In Petabytes Per Month) for Years 2017 Through

2022

EXHIBIT 10: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by

Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019

and 2021

Rapid Development of Internet of Things Devices to Spur Demand

for Phase Change Memory

EXHIBIT 11: The Growing IoT Ecosystem Creates an Urgent Need

for Novel Memory Solutions: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In

Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023

EXHIBIT 12: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Big Boost with Rising Uptake of Big Data Storage

EXHIBIT 13: Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide

(in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Research Touching Different Aspects to Enable Phase-Change

Memory for Data Storage

Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the PCM Market

Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects

EXHIBIT 14: Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and

Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Phase Change Memory Market Posts Solid Gains with Skyrocketing

Smartphone Demand

Advanced Phase-Change Memory Options for Automotive Applications

Rise of In-Memory Computing Bodes Well for Growth of PCM

Growing Demand for Non-Von Neumann Computing to Overcome Memory

Bottlenecks in Von Neumann Model Offers Robust Potential for

Growth of PCM

Brain-Inspired Computing: A New Innovation Using Phase-Change

Memory

Expanding Applications to Spur Medium to Long-Term Growth in

the Market

Key Issues Encountered with Phase-Change Memory Options

Phase-Change Memory Eyes on Wide Horizons with Efforts to

Address Limitations



Total Companies Profiled: 11

