Global Phase Change Memory Market to Reach US$5.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phase Change Memory Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957679/?utm_source=GNW
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Phase Change Memory Market to Reach US$5.3 Billion by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Phase Change Memory estimated at US$361.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 46.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.PCM as DRAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 48.8% CAGR to reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pcm As Sram segment is readjusted to a revised 46.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.7% share of the global Phase Change Memory market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 59.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Phase Change Memory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$122.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 59.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 37% and 42.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 39% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027.
- PCM as Flash Memory Segment Corners a 17.9% Share in 2020
- In the global PCM as Flash Memory segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 43% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$53.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$653 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$662.2 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) IBM Corporation Intel Corporation Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. STMicroelectronics N.V. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Western Digital Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957679/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the
Risk of Value Chain Modularity
Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the ?
Semiconductor Industry?
EXHIBIT 2: Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the
Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to
Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of
Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by
Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help
Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 5: Phase Change Memory - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
10 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
The Importance of Memory in Computing
Phase-Change Memory: A Budding Market with Unmatched Growth
Potential
Compelling Applications of Phase-Change Memories
North American Market Stays Strong with Technological Advances
EXHIBIT 6: Developed Regions Remain the Primary Revenue
Contributors for World Welding Machinery Market - Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed Regions & Developing
Regions (2020 & 2027P)
EXHIBIT 7: Global Phase Change Memory Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenue) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Novel Phase Change Memory with Impressive Efficiency Set to
Turn Heads
Phase Change Memory (PCM): Definition, Scope, Evolution,
Importance & Benefits
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
High-Performance Computing (HPC) Offers Broad-based
Opportunities for the Evolution of PCM
EXHIBIT 8: Rise of High Performance Computing Opens Doors for
Exploiting Novel Memory Architecture & Solutions: Global High
Performance Computing Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020,
2022, 2024 and 2026
Digitalization Wave & Parallel Rise in Demand for Datacenters
to Spur Growth of PCM
Beyond COVID-19 Lies a New Normal with New Opportunities for
Datacenters
This Means Increased Demand for Datacenter Memory & Storage
Solutions
EXHIBIT 9: As Data Reservoirs, Datacenters Have Become
Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations Needing
Novel New Generation Memory Technologies: Global Datacenter
IP Traffic (In Petabytes Per Month) for Years 2017 Through
2022
EXHIBIT 10: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by
Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019
and 2021
Rapid Development of Internet of Things Devices to Spur Demand
for Phase Change Memory
EXHIBIT 11: The Growing IoT Ecosystem Creates an Urgent Need
for Novel Memory Solutions: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In
Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023
EXHIBIT 12: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)
Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
Big Boost with Rising Uptake of Big Data Storage
EXHIBIT 13: Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide
(in Units) for the Period 2015-2021
Research Touching Different Aspects to Enable Phase-Change
Memory for Data Storage
Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the PCM Market
Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects
EXHIBIT 14: Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and
Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Phase Change Memory Market Posts Solid Gains with Skyrocketing
Smartphone Demand
Advanced Phase-Change Memory Options for Automotive Applications
Rise of In-Memory Computing Bodes Well for Growth of PCM
Growing Demand for Non-Von Neumann Computing to Overcome Memory
Bottlenecks in Von Neumann Model Offers Robust Potential for
Growth of PCM
Brain-Inspired Computing: A New Innovation Using Phase-Change
Memory
Expanding Applications to Spur Medium to Long-Term Growth in
the Market
Key Issues Encountered with Phase-Change Memory Options
Phase-Change Memory Eyes on Wide Horizons with Efforts to
Address Limitations
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phase
Change Memory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCM
as DRAM by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for PCM as DRAM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCM
as SRAM by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for PCM as SRAM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCM
as Flash Memory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for PCM as Flash Memory by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PCM
as SCM by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for PCM as SCM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprise Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Enterprise Storage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 15: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phase
Change Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as
Flash Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 16: USA 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phase
Change Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase Change Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM,
PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 20: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase Change Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase Change Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM,
PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 24: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 25: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase Change Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Table 27: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase Change Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM,
PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 28: China 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase Change Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 31: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase Change Memory by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 33: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase Change Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM,
PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase Change Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 37: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase Change Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM,
PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: France 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 39: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase Change Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase Change Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM,
PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase Change Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 45: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase Change Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM,
PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 46: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phase Change Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phase
Change Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as
Flash Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: UK 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for PCM as
DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 51: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Phase
Change Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change Memory by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Phase Change Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as
SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change
Memory by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as
SCM for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Phase Change Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change
Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Phase Change Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as
SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change
Memory by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as
SCM for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Phase Change Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change
Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years
2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Phase Change Memory by Technology - PCM as DRAM, PCM as
SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as SCM - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change
Memory by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for PCM as DRAM, PCM as SRAM, PCM as Flash Memory and PCM as
SCM for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 63: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Phase Change Memory by Application - Enterprise Storage and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Phase Change
Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Enterprise Storage and Other Applications for the Years
2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 11
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957679/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Phase Change Memory Market to Reach US$5.3 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phase Change Memory Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957679/?utm_source=GNW