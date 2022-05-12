Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 12 May 2022

No. 13/2022

Change of Board of Directors – employee elected member resigning and succeeded by alternate

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISS DY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announced the resignation of Joseph Nazareth as an employee elected member of the Board of Directors of ISS A/S as of 1 July 2022.

Joseph Nazareth joined the ISS A/S’ Board of Directors in March 2011 as a member elected by the employees and has held positions as Group Vice President within Group Health, Safety, Environment and Quality as well as Corporate Responsibility since February 2010.

“I would like to thank Joseph Nazareth for his many years of contribution to ISS both as an employee and as an esteemed member of the board,” says Niels Smedegaard, Chair of the Board of Directors.

For the remaining part of the term, Joseph Nazareth will be succeeded by Signe Adamsen, who is Group Workplace Development Director.

For investor enquiries

Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91

Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25



For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68





About ISS



ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2021, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 71 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513





Attachment