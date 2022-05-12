Magic Software Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results with Record-Breaking Revenues of $138.7 Million, Reflecting 29.3% Year Over Year Growth

OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd . ( NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC ), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Summary Results for the First Quarter 2022 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP Non-GAAP

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % Change Revenues $ 138.7 $ 107.3 29.3 % $ 138.7 $ 107.3 29.3 % Gross Profit $ 37.6 $ 30.2 24.5 % $ 38.9 $ 31.7 22.7 % Gross Margin 27.1 % 28.1 % (100 )bps 28.1 % 29.6 % (150 )bps Operating Income $ 15. 9 $ 12.2 30.6 % $ 18.9 $ 15.0 26.2 % Operating Margin 11.5 % 11.4 % 10 bps 13.6 % 14.0 % (40 )bps Net Income (*) $ 9.6 $ 7.5 27.5 % $ 12.9 $ 10.3 25.7 % Diluted EPS $ 0.20 $ 0.15 33.3 % $ 0.26 $ 0.21 23.8 %

(*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 increased 29.3% to a record-breaking quarterly result-of $138.7 million compared to $107.3 million in the same period of the previous year.





Operating income for the first quarter of 2022 increased 30.6 % to a record-breaking quarterly result of $ 15.9 million compared to $ 12.2 million in the same period of the previous year.



million in the same period last year. As of March 31, 2022, Magic’s net cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities amounted to $113.5 million.



Magic Software has increased its 2022 annual revenue guidance to a range of $540 to $550 million, up from its prior range of $535 to $545 million, which now reflects annual growth of 12.4% to 13.5%.

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: “We are proud of our outstanding performance in the first quarter, reflecting continued positive business momentum and exceeding market expectations as we reported record-breaking revenues of $138.7 million, growing 29.3% year over year, and with non-GAAP operating income of $18.9 million. Our solid execution in the first quarter validates our strategy of building a broad business portfolio, which provides the foundation for our continued solid performance and growth. We are witnessing a healthy demand and developing a growing pipeline to deliver continued growth in 2022 as our customers increasingly engage us as a preferred partner for digital transformation initiatives.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;

In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;

Equity-based compensation expenses;

Costs related to acquisition of new businesses;

The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interest's effects of the above items;

Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;

Change in value of put options of redeemable non-controlling interests; and

Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe,” “guidance” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we expect to file in the near future, and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Revenues $ 138,705 $ 107,298 Cost of revenues 101,127 77,109 Gross profit 37,578 30,189 Research and development, net 2,339 2,196 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 18,980 15,785 Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 317 - Total operating costs and expenses 21,636 17,981 Operating income 15,942 12,208 Financial expenses, net 728 709 Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 844 437 Income before taxes on income 14,370 11,062 Taxes on income 3,206 2,270 Net income $ 11,164 $ 8,792 Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (953 ) (731 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (593 ) (518 ) Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 9,618 $ 7,543 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share: Basic 49,039 49,035 Diluted 49,083 49,082 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 0.20 $ 0.15 Net earnings per share attributable to Magic's shareholders: Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.15





Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2022

2021

Unaudited Revenues $ 138,705 100 % $ 107,298 100 % Gross profit 38,918 28.1 % 31,713 29.6 % Operating income 18,910 13.6 % 14,984 14.0 % Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders 12,908 9.3 % 10,268 9.6 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.21 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.21

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited GAAP gross profit $ 37,578 $ 30,189 Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology 1,138 1,369 Amortization of other intangible assets 202 155 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 38,918 $ 31,713 GAAP operating income $ 15,942 $ 12,208 Gross profit adjustments 1,340 1,524 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,102 1,580 Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 317 - Capitalization of software development (871 ) (824 ) Acquisition-related costs 10 5 Litigation and other acquisition costs - - Stock-based compensation 70 491 Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,910 $ 14,984 GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 9,618 $ 7,543 Operating income adjustments 2,968 2,776 Amortization expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests (152 ) (165 ) Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions 844 437 Deferred taxes on the above items (371 ) (323 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 12,908 $ 10,268 Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.21 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share 49,039 49,035 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.21 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share 49,100 49,135

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. Dollars in thousands March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,647 $ 88,090 Short-term bank deposits 618 5,586 Marketable securities 1,120 1,142 Trade receivables, net 151,031 142,071 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 10,561 9,890 Total current assets 273,977 246,779 LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES: Severance pay fund 3,502 3,646 Deferred tax assets 7,733 8,091 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,890 24,299 Other long-term receivables 5,410 3,384 Other long-term deposits 1,081 1,781 Total long-term receivables 40,616 41,201 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 5,748 5,872 IDENTIFIABLE INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL, NET 220,815 198,193 TOTAL ASSETS $ 541,156 $ 492,045 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term debt $ 20,831 $ 17,032 Trade payables 26,991 24,711 Dividend payable to Magic Software shareholders 10,612 - Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 46,562 45,173 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 3,633 3,943 Liabilities due to acquisition activities 13,535 6,635 Deferred revenues and customer advances 16,813 10,771 Total current liabilities 138,977 108,265 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 39,168 20,155 Deferred tax liability 17,765 18,112 Long-term operating lease liabilities 19,841 20,970 Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities 19,157 13,892 Accrued severance pay 4,413 4,551 Total non-current liabilities 100,344 77,680 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 29,128 30,432 EQUITY: Magic Software Enterprises equity 261,979 265,248 Non-controlling interests 10,728 10,420 Total equity 272,707 275,668 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 541,156 $ 492,045





MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. Dollars in thousands For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 11,164 $ 8,792 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,841 3,505 Stock-based compensation 70 491 Change in deferred taxes, net (605 ) (290 ) Amortization of marketable securities premium and accretion of discount 22 54 Exchange rate of loans (216 ) (564 ) Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net (4,649 ) (5,007 ) Other long-term and short-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (2,975 ) (319 ) Decrease in trade payables (1,254 ) 824 Accrued expenses and other accounts payable, net (419 ) 3,218 Deferred revenues 6,190 5,162 Net cash provided by operating activities 11,169 15,866 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized software development costs (873 ) (823 ) Purchase of property and equipment (302 ) (510 ) Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash (10,963 ) - Purchase of intangible asset (191 ) - Proceeds from (Investment in) short-term bank deposits 4,968 - Net cash used in investing activities (7,361 ) (1,333 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions (2,078 ) (2,752 ) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (63 ) (207 ) Dividend paid to redeemable non-controlling interests (1,641 ) - Short term and long-term loans received 25,016 210 Repayment of short-term and long-term loans (1,740 ) (1,166 ) Net cash used in financing activities 19,494 (3,915 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (745 ) (1,183 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 22,557 9,435 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 88,090 88,127 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 110,647 $ 97,562



