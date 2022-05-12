2022 Outlook on the Cheese Market in India - Featuring GCMMF, Parag Milk Foods, Britannia and Mother Dairy

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cheese Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cheese market in India reached a value of INR 56.7 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach INR 211.5 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
India is currently the world's largest producer of milk owing to which the cheese market holds significant growth potential. With the rising influence of western cuisines and inflating disposable incomes, consumers are now shifting from paneer towards cheese, thereby increasing its demand in the country. In addition to this, manufacturers are introducing a number of flavored cheese products including pepper, garlic, red chili flakes, and oregano pickle, which cater to the different tastes and preferences of consumers in India.
Although cheese is extensively used in fast food items like pasta, pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, tacos, cakes, garlic bread, etc., it is also being included in traditional Indian recipes such as dosa, uttapam and parathas. With the growing working population and their altering food patterns, the fast food industry is experiencing a healthy growth which, in turn, is augmenting the demand for cheese.
Apart from this, with an increase in the number of organized retail outlets, numerous global players are now investing in the Indian cheese market. Moreover, several manufacturers are engaging in marketing campaigns through different advertising media like newspapers, televisions and social media platforms to increase awareness among consumers about the benefits of cheese. These factors are anticipated to boost the consumption of cheese in the upcoming years.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India cheese market, along with forecasts at the country and state level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, format, application and retail/institutional.
Breakup by Type:
- Processed Cheese
- Mozzarella
- Cheddar
- Emmental
- Ricotta
- Others
On the basis of types, the market has been divided into processed cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, Emmental, ricotta and others. At present, processed cheese represents the most popular product type in India.
Breakup by Format:
- Slices
- Diced/Cubes
- Shredded
- Blocks
- Liquid
- Creme
- Cheese Spreads
Based on formats, the market has been classified into slices, diced/cubes, shredded, blocks, liquid, creme and cheese spreads. Amongst these, cheese slices hold the dominant share as they are widely used in homes and restaurants for preparing sandwiches and burgers.
Breakup by Application:
- Pizzas
- Burgers
- Sandwiches
- Wraps
- Cakes
- Others
On the basis of applications, the market has been segregated as pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, cakes, and others. Currently, pizza represents the leading application area of cheese, accounting for the majority of the market share.
Breakup by Retail/Institutional:
- Retail
- Institutional
The cheese market in India has been bifurcated into retail and institutional sectors, wherein the institutional sector exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Cheese is supplied to food service chains and restaurants for use in various preparations.
Regional Insights:
- Karnataka
- Maharashtra
- Tamil Nadu
- Delhi
- Gujarat
- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- West Bengal
- Kerala
- Haryana
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Bihar
- Orissa
On a geographical front, Maharashtra enjoys the leading position in the cheese market in India. Other regions include Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Orissa.
Competitive Landscape
The cheese market in India is highly concentrated in nature with the presence of only a few large manufacturers, such as GCMMF, Parag Milk Foods, Britannia and Mother Dairy. These players compete against one another in terms of prices and quality.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the cheese market in India performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the cheese market in India?
- What are the key regional markets in the cheese market in India?
- What are the major application segments in the cheese market in India?
- What are the different formats in the cheese market in India?
- What are the various product types in the cheese market in India?
- What are the major sectors in the cheese market in India?
- What are the price trends of cheese?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the cheese market in India?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the cheese market in India?
- What is the structure of the cheese market in India and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the cheese market in India?
- What are the profit margins in the cheese market in India?
- What are the key requirements for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- How is cheese manufactured?
- What are the various unit operations involved in a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What is the total size of land required for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What are the machinery requirements for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What are the raw material requirements for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What are the packaging requirements for cheese?
- What are the transportation requirements for cheese?
- What are the utility requirements for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What are the manpower requirements for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What are the capital costs for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What are the operating costs for setting up a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What will be the income and expenditures for a cheese manufacturing plant?
- What is the time required to break-even?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 India Dairy Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Organised and Unorganised Segment
5.4 Milk Production and Consumption Trends
5.4.1 Current and Historical Trends
5.4.2 Production and Consumption Forecast
5.5 Milk Production by State
5.6 Milk Production by Cattle
5.7 Milk Utilization Patterns in India
5.8 Market Forecast
6 India Cheese Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.2.1 Volume Trends
6.2.2 Value Trends
6.3 Impact of COVID-19
6.4 Price Trends
6.4.1 Milk Procurement Price Trends
6.4.2 Cheese Price Trends
6.5 Market Breakup by Region
6.6 Market Breakup by Type
6.7 Market Breakup by Format
6.8 Market Breakup by Application
6.9 Market Breakup by Retail/Institutional
6.10 Market Forecast
7 India Cheese Market
7.1 SWOT Analysis
7.1.1 Overview
7.1.2 Strengths
7.1.3 Weaknesses
7.1.4 Opportunities
7.1.5 Threats
7.2 Value Chain Analysis
7.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
7.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
7.3.4 Degree of Rivalry
7.3.5 Threat of New Entrants
7.3.6 Threat of Substitutes
7.4 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
8 Performance of Key Regions
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Structure
9.2 Market Share of Key Players
9.2.1 Retail Market
9.2.2 Institutional Market
10 Performance by Type
10.1 Processed Cheese
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Mozzarella
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Cheddar
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Emmental
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Ricotta
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
11 Performance by Format
11.1 Slices
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Diced/Cubes
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Shredded
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Blocks
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Liquid
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
11.6 Creme
11.6.1 Market Trends
11.6.2 Market Forecast
11.7 Cheese Spreads
11.7.1 Market Trends
11.7.2 Market Forecast
12 Performance by Application
12.1 Pizzas
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Burgers
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Sandwiches
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Wraps
12.4.1 Market Trends
12.4.2 Market Forecast
12.5 Cakes
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Forecast
12.6 Others
12.6.1 Market Trends
12.6.2 Market Forecast
13 Performance by Retail/Institutional
13.1 Retail
13.1.1 Market Trends
13.1.2 Market Forecast
13.2 Institutional
13.2.1 Market Trends
13.2.2 Market Forecast
14 Cheese Manufacturing Process
14.1 Product Overview
14.2 Detailed Process Flow
14.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
14.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
15 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
15.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
15.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
15.3 Plant Machinery
15.4 Machinery Pictures
15.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
15.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
15.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
15.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
15.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
15.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
15.11 Other Capital Investments
16 Loans and Financial Assistance
17 Project Economics
17.1 Capital Cost of the Project
17.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
17.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
17.4 Income Projections
17.5 Expenditure Projections
17.6 Taxation and Depreciation
17.7 Financial Analysis
17.8 Profit Analysis
18 Profiles of Key Players
