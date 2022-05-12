2022 Outlook on the Cheese Market in India - Featuring GCMMF, Parag Milk Foods, Britannia and Mother Dairy

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cheese Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cheese market in India reached a value of INR 56.7 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach INR 211.5 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



India is currently the world's largest producer of milk owing to which the cheese market holds significant growth potential. With the rising influence of western cuisines and inflating disposable incomes, consumers are now shifting from paneer towards cheese, thereby increasing its demand in the country. In addition to this, manufacturers are introducing a number of flavored cheese products including pepper, garlic, red chili flakes, and oregano pickle, which cater to the different tastes and preferences of consumers in India.

Although cheese is extensively used in fast food items like pasta, pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, tacos, cakes, garlic bread, etc., it is also being included in traditional Indian recipes such as dosa, uttapam and parathas. With the growing working population and their altering food patterns, the fast food industry is experiencing a healthy growth which, in turn, is augmenting the demand for cheese.

Apart from this, with an increase in the number of organized retail outlets, numerous global players are now investing in the Indian cheese market. Moreover, several manufacturers are engaging in marketing campaigns through different advertising media like newspapers, televisions and social media platforms to increase awareness among consumers about the benefits of cheese. These factors are anticipated to boost the consumption of cheese in the upcoming years.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the India cheese market, along with forecasts at the country and state level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on type, format, application and retail/institutional.



Breakup by Type:

Processed Cheese

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Emmental

Ricotta

Others

On the basis of types, the market has been divided into processed cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, Emmental, ricotta and others. At present, processed cheese represents the most popular product type in India.



Breakup by Format:

Slices

Diced/Cubes

Shredded

Blocks

Liquid

Creme

Cheese Spreads

Based on formats, the market has been classified into slices, diced/cubes, shredded, blocks, liquid, creme and cheese spreads. Amongst these, cheese slices hold the dominant share as they are widely used in homes and restaurants for preparing sandwiches and burgers.



Breakup by Application:

Pizzas

Burgers

Sandwiches

Wraps

Cakes

Others

On the basis of applications, the market has been segregated as pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, cakes, and others. Currently, pizza represents the leading application area of cheese, accounting for the majority of the market share.



Breakup by Retail/Institutional:

Retail

Institutional

The cheese market in India has been bifurcated into retail and institutional sectors, wherein the institutional sector exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Cheese is supplied to food service chains and restaurants for use in various preparations.



Regional Insights:

Karnataka

Maharashtra

Tamil Nadu

Delhi

Gujarat

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Kerala

Haryana

Punjab

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

Orissa

On a geographical front, Maharashtra enjoys the leading position in the cheese market in India. Other regions include Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Orissa.



Competitive Landscape

The cheese market in India is highly concentrated in nature with the presence of only a few large manufacturers, such as GCMMF, Parag Milk Foods, Britannia and Mother Dairy. These players compete against one another in terms of prices and quality.



