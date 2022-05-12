Global Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market to Reach US$6.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Indoor Air Quality Monitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957040/?utm_source=GNW
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Indoor Air Quality Monitors estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027.Fixed Indoor Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR to reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable Indoor Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.6% share of the global Indoor Air Quality Monitors market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 39.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Indoor Air Quality Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 39.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$445.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$445.5 Million by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rising Air Pollution Exposing More than ½ of the World
Population to Health Risks Provides the Foundation for the
Growth of Indoor Air Quality Monitors
Why Indoor Air Quality Matters?
EXHIBIT 1: Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by
Health Condition: Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for ALRI,
COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke for the
Year 2021
How Air Quality Monitoring Can Help?
What?s the Prognosis on the Pandemic? Here?s What Everyone
Should Know About the Dynamics of the Ongoing Multiwave
Pandemic & Its Impact on the Economy
After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh
Waves of Infections Across the Globe
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.
But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 2: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this
Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
March 2022
At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of
Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &
Technology Sharing Continue to Remain
EXHIBIT 3: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 4: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a
Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the
Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March
2022
The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination
Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the
Unvaccinated
EXHIBIT 5: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards
COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %
Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022
The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be
Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,
Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as
Compared to 2021
EXHIBIT 6: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New
Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for
2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,
Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
EXHIBIT 7: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term
Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven
Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries
Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global
Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019
Through 2023
New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Triggered by Russia-
Ukraine War to Threaten Economic Recovery
Competition
EXHIBIT 8: Indoor Air Quality Monitors - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
101 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Indoor Air Quality Monitors (IAQM): Definition, Overview &
Importance
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
After a Sharp Decline in 2020, Growing Understanding of the
Importance of Improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) to Reduce
Risk of COVID-19 Spread Leads to Demand Spike in 2021
Tracing Market Dynamics Now & Beyond
Rise in Allergies Sets the Tone for Product Adoption & Market
Growth
Indoor Spaces in Residential, Commercial, Industrial &
Healthcare Settings Witness Strong Demand for Indoor Air
Quality Monitors
Rise in Smart Homes Strengthens the Business Case for Smart
Indoor Air Quality Monitors
EXHIBIT 9: Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing
Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities
for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors: Smart Home Penetration
Rate (%) by Region/Country for the Year 2022
Continuous Technology Innovations Remains Crucial to Future Growth
Stringent Regulations & Establishment of Standards to Benefit
Growth in the Market
Role of Artificial Intelligence in Indoor Air Quality Monitors
Gets Bigger
In Focus: IoT Based Indoor Air Quality Monitoring
Green Building Strategies and Focus on Ventilation Management
Bodes Well
Role of Indoor Air Quality Monitoring in Optimizing Building
Automation
Navigating Through Myriad Challenges is Vital for Players in
the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
