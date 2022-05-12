Global Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market to Reach US$6.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Indoor Air Quality Monitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957040/?utm_source=GNW

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Indoor Air Quality Monitors estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027.Fixed Indoor Monitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR to reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable Indoor Monitors segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.6% share of the global Indoor Air Quality Monitors market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 39.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Indoor Air Quality Monitors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 39.39% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$445.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$445.5 Million by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rising Air Pollution Exposing More than ½ of the World

Population to Health Risks Provides the Foundation for the

Growth of Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Why Indoor Air Quality Matters?

EXHIBIT 1: Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by

Health Condition: Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for ALRI,

COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke for the

Year 2021

How Air Quality Monitoring Can Help?

What?s the Prognosis on the Pandemic? Here?s What Everyone

Should Know About the Dynamics of the Ongoing Multiwave

Pandemic & Its Impact on the Economy

After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh

Waves of Infections Across the Globe

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.

But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 2: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this

Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

March 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of

Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &

Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

EXHIBIT 3: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 4: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a

Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the

Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March

2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination

Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the

Unvaccinated

EXHIBIT 5: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards

COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %

Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be

Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,

Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as

Compared to 2021

EXHIBIT 6: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New

Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for

2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,

Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

EXHIBIT 7: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term

Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven

Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries

Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global

Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019

Through 2023

New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Triggered by Russia-

Ukraine War to Threaten Economic Recovery

Competition

EXHIBIT 8: Indoor Air Quality Monitors - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

101 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Indoor Air Quality Monitors (IAQM): Definition, Overview &

Importance

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

After a Sharp Decline in 2020, Growing Understanding of the

Importance of Improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) to Reduce

Risk of COVID-19 Spread Leads to Demand Spike in 2021

Tracing Market Dynamics Now & Beyond

Rise in Allergies Sets the Tone for Product Adoption & Market

Growth

Indoor Spaces in Residential, Commercial, Industrial &

Healthcare Settings Witness Strong Demand for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors

Rise in Smart Homes Strengthens the Business Case for Smart

Indoor Air Quality Monitors

EXHIBIT 9: Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing

Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities

for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors: Smart Home Penetration

Rate (%) by Region/Country for the Year 2022

Continuous Technology Innovations Remains Crucial to Future Growth

Stringent Regulations & Establishment of Standards to Benefit

Growth in the Market

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Gets Bigger

In Focus: IoT Based Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

Green Building Strategies and Focus on Ventilation Management

Bodes Well

Role of Indoor Air Quality Monitoring in Optimizing Building

Automation

Navigating Through Myriad Challenges is Vital for Players in

the Market



