CGrowth Capital Executes Share Exchange Agreement for Minerals Company: Prepares for Change of Control and Up Listing to an Audited Reporting Company

BREMERTON, WA, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGrowth Capital, Inc. (OTC Pink: CGRA) (the "Parent") is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement with a Minerals Company to acquire 100% of the targeted project (the "Company") via a Share Exchange Agreement. Upon completion of the contract conditions, the acquisition would mean a wholly-owned subsidiary Company and a change in control with new management from the Company taking over CGrowth Capital Inc. The Parent and Company are under a strict non-disclosure agreement, along with additional non-disclosure contracts with other related parties of specifics until all conditions have been met.

Under the Agreement, the Company must complete its two (2) year audit in anticipation of uplisting as a fully reporting audited company. The Company's near-term goals include further advancing to a listing on a senior exchange and a series of debt/equity financings to develop its assets and acquire additional holdings.

The Parent is required to make the transition without debt and further liabilities and will begin the process of divesting debts and assets as required. The Parent anticipates restructuring of its equity prior to a closing and uplisting. Due to the nature of the anticipated acquisition, its go-forward plan, and the restrictions prior to closing, the Parent will cease further acquisition and growth strategies during the lead up to closing.

Additional information will be released jointly by the Parent and Company from time to time as benchmarks are reached by both the Parent and Company as both move towards a closing anticipated to take 60 to 120 days.

CGrowth Capital, Inc. The Company continues to serve as an alternative asset management company for businesses and assets focused on all aspects of mining, minerals, exploration, and commercial real estate. The processing of metal ore mining, mineral and specialty rock extraction, as well as oil and gas production, are multi-billion-dollar market opportunities which is capitalized on through processing, sales, contracting and licensing of assets. CGrowth Capital’s services and solutions are designed to assist landowners with monetizing undervalued assets by bringing commodities such as gold, silver, oil and gas, and dolomite to market. CGrowth Capital will focus on acquiring land assets, while also providing partners and affiliates with management services, capital, contract management and logistical services necessary for the successful execution of operations.

