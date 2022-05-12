New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956040/?utm_source=GNW

- Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026



- The idea of V2X communication involves transmission of data from vehicles to specific devices that are capable of influencing the vehicle. The vehicular transportation system covers various communication methods including vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-grid (V2G), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) and vehicle-to-device (V2D). The communication leverages Wi-Fi and directly works among vehicles or communications to outline vehicular ad-hoc network, eliminating the requirement of infrastructure or communication for vehicles. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by increasing focus on efficient traffic management and automobile safety. The increasing number of cars on road and the resulting congestion has prompted various governments to implement automotive V2X solutions to reduce fuel wastage and reduce carbon emissions. Rising environmental concerns and the need for real-time traffic flow alerts are expected to drive the demand for automotive V2X technology. Other factors spurring growth include macroeconomic scenario, rising incomes, rapid urbanization & industrialization, increasing automation and technological advances.



- The market is expected to receive a major stimulus from expansion of the global automotive industry as a result of increasing disposable income in emerging economies such as India and China, boosting automotive sales. The increasing number of cars on road and the resulting congestion has prompted various governments to implement automotive V2X solutions to reduce fuel wastage and reduce carbon emissions. Rising environmental concerns and the need for real-time traffic flow alerts are expected to drive the demand for automotive V2X technology. The market growth is also catalyzed by ongoing advances related to driverless cars. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) estimated at US$730.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 38.3% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 42.4% CAGR to reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 29.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.3% share of the global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $220.7 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $552.9 Million by 2026



- The Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$220.7 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 28.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$552.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 48.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.2% and 38.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$353.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe has experienced significant progress in terms of automotive technology and emerged as the leading force in the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market. Growth in European market is bound to gain from stringent safety norms encompassing features like blind-spot detection and adaptive cruise control. The heavy reliance of these technologies on V2V communication is expected to facilitate expansion of the market. The regional market is slated to benefits from the collaboration of major companies including Ford, BMW, Groupe PSA and 5GAA with Savari and Qualcomm to demonstrate C-V2X communications in countries like Germany and France. The North American market is buoyed by implementation of sophisticated technologies in countries including the US and Canada. The region is a major automotive market, and accounts for a huge global automobile population playing on roads. Select Competitors (Total 89 Featured) Autotalks Ltd. BMW Group Cisco Systems, Inc. Cohda Wireless Pty Ltd Continental AG General Motors Company Harman International Industries, Incorporated Infineon Technologies AG Kapsch TrafficCom AG NXP Semiconductors N.V. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Robert Bosch GMBH STMicroelectronics International N.V. Toyota Motor Corporation Volkswagen AG Woven Planet Holdings, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

The Many Facets of COVID-19 Impact on Autonomous Cars

EXHIBIT 3: Reluctance to Use Shared Mobility Will Persist Even

in the Post Pandemic World. The Darkening Outlook for ?Shared

Mobility? is a Business Opportunity for Self-Driving Cars &

Taxis: Global Ride Hailing & Taxi Market (In US$ Billion)

With High Double Digit Growth for V2X, We Are Not Very Far from

the Autonomous Driving Reality

EXHIBIT 4: V2X, the Vital Connectivity Link Crucial for

Delivering On the Promise of Fully Autonomous Driving: Network

Speeds Needed to Support Big Data of Autonomous Cars

Pandemic Results in Increased Investments for Automotive V2X

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 5: Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

46 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Automotive Industry Witnessing Major Technological

Evolution

Increased Focus on Enhancing Vehicular Communication for

Improving Mobility

Global Automotive V2X Market to Move Ahead Swiftly in Top Gear

Critical Need to Avoid Accidents Buoys Demand for Automotive

V2X Technology

Factors with Positive Implications for Automotive V2X

Analysis by Connectivity: Strong Gains for Cellular Segment

Foreseen

EXHIBIT 6: World Market for Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything:

(V2X) by Connectivity (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues for Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC), and

Cellular Connectivity

Regional Analysis: Europe Becomes the Central Market for

Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything

EXHIBIT 7: World Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed

and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 8: World Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027:

China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, and

Japan

Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X): A Cornerstone

Technology for Vehicle Safety & Traffic Efficiency

Brief Note on Underlying Technology

EXHIBIT 9: World Market for Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything:

(V2X) by Offering (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues for Software, and Hardware

Regulatory Regimes in the US and Europe

Recent Market Activity

Vehicle-To-Everything Enjoys Pleasant Hum in Automotive

Technology Space

Technological Advancements Set Perfect Pace for Automotive V2X

Market

Select Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emerging Trends & Merits Painting a Rosier Picture of

Automotive V2X Technology

V2X Technology Alleviates Traffic Concerns

EXHIBIT 10: Vehicular Population Worldwide: Number of Vehicles

in Millions for Years 2015, 2025 & 2040

Smart Cities Poised to Drive Demand

EXHIBIT 11: World Smart Cities Market Revenues (in US$ Million)

by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 & 2025

Focus on Smart Highway to Enhance V2X Deployments

EXHIBIT 12: The Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which

is the Highest for Roadways Promises Robust Opportunity for

Smart Highways: Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs

Actual Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Billion)

Smart Roads Embedded with Sensors Support V2X Uptake

Growing Investments in Road Infrastructure Development

EXHIBIT 13: Continuous Development of World?s Highways to

Expand Market Opportunities for Intelligent Transportation

Systems (ITS) & Allied Markets: Length of Road Networks (In

000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide

Connected Cars Pave the Way for Wider Uptake

EXHIBIT 14: Global Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million

Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Growing Role of Automotive Ethernet Augments Prospects

EXHIBIT 15: Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (In 000

Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

V2X Becomes Relevant in Electronic Toll Collection

V2X Empowers Smart Parking Strategies

Emphasis on Electric Vehicles to Fuel Demand

EXHIBIT 16: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units)

for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021E

EXHIBIT 17: World Market for Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything

(V2X) by Propulsion Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues for Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), and

Electric

V2X Gains Traction as Car Buying & Mobility Return to Semblance

of Normalcy

V2X Technology Improves Vehicle Telematics

EXHIBIT 18: Global Automotive Telematics Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

IoT to Expand V2X Application Areas

EXHIBIT 19: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion

Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 20: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for

the Years 2018 and 2022

Importance of Wireless Communication in ITS Networks Augurs Well

V2X Gains Traction in Traffic Control Strategies

EXHIBIT 21: Breakdown of Annual Hours of Delay Due to Traffic

Congestions in Select Countries & Cities Worldwide

On-Road Safety Drives Business Case for V2X

EXHIBIT 22: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide

by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030

Convergence of Mobile Communications with Transport

Infrastructure Bodes Well

5G to Accelerate the Role of Cellular Connectivity in

Transportation Sector

Helping Increase Safety Levels for AVs in Bad Weather

Conditions are V2X and Smart Tires with Tactile Sensors

V2X to Gain from Advanced In-Car Infotainment Systems

Potential Threat of Cyber Attacks

Major Changes in the V2X Space the Need of the Hour for Wider

Adoption of Technology



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

