New York, May 12, 2022
- Global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026
- The idea of V2X communication involves transmission of data from vehicles to specific devices that are capable of influencing the vehicle. The vehicular transportation system covers various communication methods including vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), vehicle-to-grid (V2G), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P) and vehicle-to-device (V2D). The communication leverages Wi-Fi and directly works among vehicles or communications to outline vehicular ad-hoc network, eliminating the requirement of infrastructure or communication for vehicles. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by increasing focus on efficient traffic management and automobile safety. The increasing number of cars on road and the resulting congestion has prompted various governments to implement automotive V2X solutions to reduce fuel wastage and reduce carbon emissions. Rising environmental concerns and the need for real-time traffic flow alerts are expected to drive the demand for automotive V2X technology. Other factors spurring growth include macroeconomic scenario, rising incomes, rapid urbanization & industrialization, increasing automation and technological advances.
- The market is expected to receive a major stimulus from expansion of the global automotive industry as a result of increasing disposable income in emerging economies such as India and China, boosting automotive sales. The increasing number of cars on road and the resulting congestion has prompted various governments to implement automotive V2X solutions to reduce fuel wastage and reduce carbon emissions. Rising environmental concerns and the need for real-time traffic flow alerts are expected to drive the demand for automotive V2X technology. The market growth is also catalyzed by ongoing advances related to driverless cars. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) estimated at US$730.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 38.3% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 42.4% CAGR to reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 29.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.3% share of the global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $220.7 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $552.9 Million by 2026
- The Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$220.7 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 28.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$552.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 48.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.2% and 38.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$353.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe has experienced significant progress in terms of automotive technology and emerged as the leading force in the global automotive vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market. Growth in European market is bound to gain from stringent safety norms encompassing features like blind-spot detection and adaptive cruise control. The heavy reliance of these technologies on V2V communication is expected to facilitate expansion of the market. The regional market is slated to benefits from the collaboration of major companies including Ford, BMW, Groupe PSA and 5GAA with Savari and Qualcomm to demonstrate C-V2X communications in countries like Germany and France. The North American market is buoyed by implementation of sophisticated technologies in countries including the US and Canada. The region is a major automotive market, and accounts for a huge global automobile population playing on roads. Select Competitors (Total 89 Featured) Autotalks Ltd. BMW Group Cisco Systems, Inc. Cohda Wireless Pty Ltd Continental AG General Motors Company Harman International Industries, Incorporated Infineon Technologies AG Kapsch TrafficCom AG NXP Semiconductors N.V. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Robert Bosch GMBH STMicroelectronics International N.V. Toyota Motor Corporation Volkswagen AG Woven Planet Holdings, Inc.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
The Many Facets of COVID-19 Impact on Autonomous Cars
EXHIBIT 3: Reluctance to Use Shared Mobility Will Persist Even
in the Post Pandemic World. The Darkening Outlook for ?Shared
Mobility? is a Business Opportunity for Self-Driving Cars &
Taxis: Global Ride Hailing & Taxi Market (In US$ Billion)
With High Double Digit Growth for V2X, We Are Not Very Far from
the Autonomous Driving Reality
EXHIBIT 4: V2X, the Vital Connectivity Link Crucial for
Delivering On the Promise of Fully Autonomous Driving: Network
Speeds Needed to Support Big Data of Autonomous Cars
Pandemic Results in Increased Investments for Automotive V2X
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 5: Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
46 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Automotive Industry Witnessing Major Technological
Evolution
Increased Focus on Enhancing Vehicular Communication for
Improving Mobility
Global Automotive V2X Market to Move Ahead Swiftly in Top Gear
Critical Need to Avoid Accidents Buoys Demand for Automotive
V2X Technology
Factors with Positive Implications for Automotive V2X
Analysis by Connectivity: Strong Gains for Cellular Segment
Foreseen
EXHIBIT 6: World Market for Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything:
(V2X) by Connectivity (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues for Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC), and
Cellular Connectivity
Regional Analysis: Europe Becomes the Central Market for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything
EXHIBIT 7: World Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed
and Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 8: World Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market -
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027:
China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, and
Japan
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X): A Cornerstone
Technology for Vehicle Safety & Traffic Efficiency
Brief Note on Underlying Technology
EXHIBIT 9: World Market for Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything:
(V2X) by Offering (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues for Software, and Hardware
Regulatory Regimes in the US and Europe
Recent Market Activity
Vehicle-To-Everything Enjoys Pleasant Hum in Automotive
Technology Space
Technological Advancements Set Perfect Pace for Automotive V2X
Market
Select Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Emerging Trends & Merits Painting a Rosier Picture of
Automotive V2X Technology
V2X Technology Alleviates Traffic Concerns
EXHIBIT 10: Vehicular Population Worldwide: Number of Vehicles
in Millions for Years 2015, 2025 & 2040
Smart Cities Poised to Drive Demand
EXHIBIT 11: World Smart Cities Market Revenues (in US$ Million)
by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 & 2025
Focus on Smart Highway to Enhance V2X Deployments
EXHIBIT 12: The Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which
is the Highest for Roadways Promises Robust Opportunity for
Smart Highways: Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs
Actual Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Billion)
Smart Roads Embedded with Sensors Support V2X Uptake
Growing Investments in Road Infrastructure Development
EXHIBIT 13: Continuous Development of World?s Highways to
Expand Market Opportunities for Intelligent Transportation
Systems (ITS) & Allied Markets: Length of Road Networks (In
000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide
Connected Cars Pave the Way for Wider Uptake
EXHIBIT 14: Global Connected Vehicle Shipments (In Million
Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Growing Role of Automotive Ethernet Augments Prospects
EXHIBIT 15: Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (In 000
Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
V2X Becomes Relevant in Electronic Toll Collection
V2X Empowers Smart Parking Strategies
Emphasis on Electric Vehicles to Fuel Demand
EXHIBIT 16: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units)
for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021E
EXHIBIT 17: World Market for Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything
(V2X) by Propulsion Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues for Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), and
Electric
V2X Gains Traction as Car Buying & Mobility Return to Semblance
of Normalcy
V2X Technology Improves Vehicle Telematics
EXHIBIT 18: Global Automotive Telematics Market (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
IoT to Expand V2X Application Areas
EXHIBIT 19: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion
Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 20: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for
the Years 2018 and 2022
Importance of Wireless Communication in ITS Networks Augurs Well
V2X Gains Traction in Traffic Control Strategies
EXHIBIT 21: Breakdown of Annual Hours of Delay Due to Traffic
Congestions in Select Countries & Cities Worldwide
On-Road Safety Drives Business Case for V2X
EXHIBIT 22: Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide
by Region for the Years 2017 & 2030
Convergence of Mobile Communications with Transport
Infrastructure Bodes Well
5G to Accelerate the Role of Cellular Connectivity in
Transportation Sector
Helping Increase Safety Levels for AVs in Bad Weather
Conditions are V2X and Smart Tires with Tactile Sensors
V2X to Gain from Advanced In-Car Infotainment Systems
Potential Threat of Cyber Attacks
Major Changes in the V2X Space the Need of the Hour for Wider
Adoption of Technology
UNITED STATES
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Software
and Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Software and Hardware for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 21: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Propulsion Type -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Propulsion Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Internal Combustion Engine
(ICE) and Electric for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity -
Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) and Cellular
Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Dedicated Short Range
Communication (DSRC) and Cellular Connectivity for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Vehicle Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Software
and Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Software and Hardware for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Propulsion Type -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Propulsion Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Internal Combustion Engine
(ICE) and Electric for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity -
Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) and Cellular
Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Dedicated Short Range
Communication (DSRC) and Cellular Connectivity for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 33: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Vehicle Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2021 & 2027
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Software
and Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Software and Hardware for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Propulsion Type -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Propulsion Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Internal Combustion Engine
(ICE) and Electric for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 39: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity -
Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) and Cellular
Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Dedicated Short Range
Communication (DSRC) and Cellular Connectivity for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Vehicle Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2021 & 2027
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Software
and Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Software and Hardware for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 45: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Propulsion Type -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Propulsion Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Internal Combustion Engine
(ICE) and Electric for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity -
Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) and Cellular
Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Dedicated Short Range
Communication (DSRC) and Cellular Connectivity for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Vehicle Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2021 & 2027
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 51: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Software
and Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Software and Hardware for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Propulsion Type -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Propulsion Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Internal Combustion Engine
(ICE) and Electric for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 57: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity -
Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) and Cellular
Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Dedicated Short Range
Communication (DSRC) and Cellular Connectivity for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Vehicle Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Software
and Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Software and Hardware for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 63: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Propulsion Type -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Propulsion Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Internal Combustion Engine
(ICE) and Electric for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity -
Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) and Cellular
Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Dedicated Short Range
Communication (DSRC) and Cellular Connectivity for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Vehicle Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 69: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Software
and Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Software and Hardware for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Propulsion Type -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Propulsion Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Internal Combustion Engine
(ICE) and Electric for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity -
Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) and Cellular
Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Dedicated Short Range
Communication (DSRC) and Cellular Connectivity for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 75: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Vehicle Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Software
and Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Software and Hardware for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Propulsion Type -
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and Electric - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Propulsion Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Internal Combustion Engine
(ICE) and Electric for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 81: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity -
Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) and Cellular
Connectivity - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Connectivity - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Dedicated Short Range
Communication (DSRC) and Cellular Connectivity for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Vehicle Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger Cars and Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Software
and Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Automotive
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) by Offering - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for Software and Hardware for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 87: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
