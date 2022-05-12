Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market to Reach US$53.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900276/?utm_source=GNW

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging estimated at US$31.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Flip Chip Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR to reach US$39.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 2.5d/3d Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.8% share of the global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 9.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Semiconductor Advanced Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 9.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15 Billion by the year 2027.



- FI WLP Segment Corners a 7.6% Share in 2020



- In the global FI WLP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.3 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the

Risk of Value Chain Modularity

Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the ?

Semiconductor Industry?

EXHIBIT 3: Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the

Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to

Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of

Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by

Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories

COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help

Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life

Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Competitive Scenario

Semiconductor Supply Chain Transitions at Various Levels

Financial Performances of Packaging Suppliers Reveals New

Growth Players

Unconventional Players Joining Semiconductor Advanced Packaging

Bandwagon

EXHIBIT 6: Semiconductor Advanced Packaging - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

110 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Rising Semiconductor Demand Presents Bundle of Joy for Advanced

Packaging Market

Prominent Factors Stirring Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Flip-Chip: Key Contributing Segment

Rising Investments to Benefit Market

Key Trends to Drive Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market

Regional Analysis

An Introduction to Semiconductor Advanced Packaging

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Semiconductor Industry Trends Indicating Brighter Days Ahead

for Advanced Packaging

Digital Transformation Drive to Steer Future Growth of Advanced

Packaging Market

EXHIBIT 7: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$

Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023

IoT Ecosystem to Rev Up Opportunities for Semiconductor

Advanced Packaging

EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion

Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 9: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

EXHIBIT 10: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for

the Years 2018 and 2022

EXHIBIT 11: World IoT Semiconductors Market by Function (2018 &

2022): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications,

Processing, and Sensing

Increasing Functionality & Application Scope

New Packaging Technologies Crucial to Semiconductor Innovation

3D Chip Stacking Technology to Drive Future Advanced Packaging

Technology

3D InCites - Advanced Packaging for 5G

2.5D Packaging Emerges as Powerful Option for Next-Generation

AI Products

Advanced Packaging Influences Design Chain

Led by Innovation, Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Enters into

Exciting Era

Innovative Advanced Packaging Techniques to Flood the Market

Amkor Technology Leading Packaging Technology Innovation

Prominent Technology Trends

Reducing the Cost of Advanced Packaging

Investments in Advanced Packaging: A Critical Component for

Resilient Semiconductor Supply Chain

Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the

Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market

Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects

EXHIBIT 12: Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and

Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of Semiconductor

Advanced Packaging Technology

Smartphones

EXHIBIT 14: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

Tablet PCs

FOWLP and Challenges to Packaging Materials Suppliers

Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market

EXHIBIT 15: Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an

Automobile (in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020

and 2030

EXHIBIT 16: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-

2022

Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in

Aerospace Sector

EXHIBIT 17: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

EXHIBIT 18: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 19: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by

Geographic Region: June 2021

EXHIBIT 20: Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type

(in %): 2019 & 2022

EXHIBIT 21: Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type

Factors Precipitating Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Demand &

Challenges

Factors Putting Additional Demands on Packaging

Fan-Out Packaging: Promises & Key Challenges

Implications of Chiplets & Related Designs for Advanced Packaging

Solving Lithography Challenges

Warped Wafer Processing

UBM/RDL and PR Strip Challenges

UBM/RDL Etch

Semiconductor Supply Chain: The Complex Nature & Vulnerabilities

Vulnerabilities for WBG Power Semiconductors



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

