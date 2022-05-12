Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market to Reach US$53.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900276/?utm_source=GNW
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Semiconductor Advanced Packaging estimated at US$31.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Flip Chip Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.2% CAGR to reach US$39.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 2.5d/3d Packaging segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.8% share of the global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 9.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Semiconductor Advanced Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 9.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15 Billion by the year 2027.
- FI WLP Segment Corners a 7.6% Share in 2020
- In the global FI WLP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.3 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 109 Featured) Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Amkor Technology, Inc. ChipMOS Technologies Inc. FlipChip International LLC HANA Micron Inc. ISI - Interconnect Systems JCET Group King Yuan Electronics Co., Ltd. NEPES Powertech Technology Inc. Samsung Signetics Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Veeco Instruments Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Impact of COVID-19 on the Semiconductor Industry Exposes the
Risk of Value Chain Modularity
Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the ?
Semiconductor Industry?
EXHIBIT 3: Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 on the
Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to
Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of
Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by
Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
Semiconductor Trends for Specific End-Use Categories
COVID-19 Pandemic Storm Warrants New Strategies to Help
Semiconductor Leaders Secure New Lease of Life
Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Automotive and
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Competitive Scenario
Semiconductor Supply Chain Transitions at Various Levels
Financial Performances of Packaging Suppliers Reveals New
Growth Players
Unconventional Players Joining Semiconductor Advanced Packaging
Bandwagon
EXHIBIT 6: Semiconductor Advanced Packaging - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
110 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Rising Semiconductor Demand Presents Bundle of Joy for Advanced
Packaging Market
Prominent Factors Stirring Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Flip-Chip: Key Contributing Segment
Rising Investments to Benefit Market
Key Trends to Drive Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market
Regional Analysis
An Introduction to Semiconductor Advanced Packaging
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Semiconductor Industry Trends Indicating Brighter Days Ahead
for Advanced Packaging
Digital Transformation Drive to Steer Future Growth of Advanced
Packaging Market
EXHIBIT 7: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$
Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
IoT Ecosystem to Rev Up Opportunities for Semiconductor
Advanced Packaging
EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion
Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 9: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)
Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
EXHIBIT 10: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for
the Years 2018 and 2022
EXHIBIT 11: World IoT Semiconductors Market by Function (2018 &
2022): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Communications,
Processing, and Sensing
Increasing Functionality & Application Scope
New Packaging Technologies Crucial to Semiconductor Innovation
3D Chip Stacking Technology to Drive Future Advanced Packaging
Technology
3D InCites - Advanced Packaging for 5G
2.5D Packaging Emerges as Powerful Option for Next-Generation
AI Products
Advanced Packaging Influences Design Chain
Led by Innovation, Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Enters into
Exciting Era
Innovative Advanced Packaging Techniques to Flood the Market
Amkor Technology Leading Packaging Technology Innovation
Prominent Technology Trends
Reducing the Cost of Advanced Packaging
Investments in Advanced Packaging: A Critical Component for
Resilient Semiconductor Supply Chain
Trends in Consumer Electronics Sector Influence the
Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market
Post Pandemic Recovery in CE Sector to Augment Prospects
EXHIBIT 12: Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones, Tablets, and
Laptops (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
Review of Key CE Products Driving Adoption of Semiconductor
Advanced Packaging Technology
Smartphones
EXHIBIT 14: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
Tablet PCs
FOWLP and Challenges to Packaging Materials Suppliers
Automobile Electronification Trends Widen the Addressable Market
EXHIBIT 15: Breakdown of the Total Cost of Electronics in an
Automobile (in %) for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020
and 2030
EXHIBIT 16: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-
2022
Anticipated Post COVID Recovery to Revive Opportunities in
Aerospace Sector
EXHIBIT 17: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
EXHIBIT 18: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Sustained High Growth in ICT Sector Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 19: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by
Geographic Region: June 2021
EXHIBIT 20: Breakdown of Global IP Traffic by Application Type
(in %): 2019 & 2022
EXHIBIT 21: Global Wireless Communication Market (2018 & 2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Traffic Volume by Mobile Device Type
Factors Precipitating Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Demand &
Challenges
Factors Putting Additional Demands on Packaging
Fan-Out Packaging: Promises & Key Challenges
Implications of Chiplets & Related Designs for Advanced Packaging
Solving Lithography Challenges
Warped Wafer Processing
UBM/RDL and PR Strip Challenges
UBM/RDL Etch
Semiconductor Supply Chain: The Complex Nature & Vulnerabilities
Vulnerabilities for WBG Power Semiconductors
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
