New York, May 12, 2022
- Global Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market to Reach US$668.5 Million by the Year 2026
- Compression therapy includes wearing of stockings or other elastic garments for supporting or containing veins, for ultimately increasing circulation of blood in the legs. The therapy is used for treating discomfort in the leg and swelling. It improves circulation and restores normal function in the leg. Pneumatic compression therapy is especially used for managing DVT or Deep Vein Thrombosis. Target population for PCT also includes those suffering from vascular and lifestyle related diseases like diabetes, obesity and varicose veins among others. The growing demand for better treatment options for treating DVT and other diseases on similar lines has been aiding market growth for long. Increasing prevalence of leg ulcers, lymphedema, blood clots and varicose veins also promotes market growth. Growing number of accidents and sports related injuries also contributes to market growth. Rise in the number of orthopedic surgeries also promotes market growth. Another growth driving factor is the rising geriatric population worldwide. Patients in this group are at high risk of orthopedic conditions, increasing orthopedic procedures. Over the coming years, hip and knee replacement surgeries are anticipated to witness significant increase, exemplifying demand for compression therapy.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pneumatic Compression Therapy estimated at US$564.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$668.5 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Pneumatic Compression Sleeves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$367.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.6% share of the global Pneumatic Compression Therapy market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $187.6 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $96.6 Million by 2026
- The Pneumatic Compression Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$187.6 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 33.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$96.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$102.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America (including USA and China) constitutes the largest market for compression therapy products attributed mainly to growing number of spinal and orthopedic surgeries and increasing number of patients with varicose veins, lymphedema and DVT and sports injuries. Other growth promoting factors include higher chronic venous disorders incidence and increasing proportion of geriatric and obese population. Emerging markets like China, India, Mexico and Brazil are currently anticipated to provide strong growth opportunities for suppliers of compression therapy products. These markets have large target populations. The factors of increasing healthcare expenditure and rising levels of disposable incomes also promote market growth in these regions.
- Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps Segment to Reach $91.2 Million by 2026
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) Arjo Inc. Bio Compression Systems, Inc. Bösl Medizintechnik GmbH Cardinal Health, Inc. Devon Medical Devices DJO Global, Inc. EUREDUC Medline Industries, LP. Mego Afek ltd. Tactile Medical Talley Group Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) Devices Find Wide
Usage in Treatment of DVT and PE
Pneumatic Compression Pumps for Treating Venous Ulcers and
Lymphedema
Intermittent Pneumatic Compression Extensively Used in Physical
Therapy
Research Continues to Unveil Several Advantages of Compression
Therapy
Compression Therapy: A Game Changer for Neurological Chiropractic
Adoption of Sequential Compression Device Systems Continues to
Grow
Prevalence of Chronic Venous Diseases and Need for Preventive
Care & Rehabilitation Drives Demand for Pneumatic Compression
Products
CEAP (Clinical-Etiological-Anatomical-Pathophysiological)
Classification of CVD: A Snapshot
EXHIBIT 6: Global Prevalence of Wounds in Millions by Type
Venous Symptoms in CVD Patients: Ranked in Order of Occurrence
Prevalence of Different Venous Abnormalities in CVD Patients:
Ranked in Order of Occurrence
Chronic Diseases Management and Associated Costs Drive Adoption
of Pneumatic Compression Therapy
EXHIBIT 7: Chronic Disease Management in Developed Countries:
(2019): Percentage Distribution of Patient Population by
Chronic Disease Type in the US, Germany, and UK
EXHIBIT 8: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2018 and 2030
Ever Increasing Geriatric Population with Venous or Limb-
related Health Ailments Enhances Importance of Compression
Therapy
EXHIBIT 9: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of
Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries Drives Demand for
Pneumatic Compression Therapy Products
Benefits with Compression Therapy for Athletes
Dynamic Compression Improves Pressure-to-Pain Threshold (PPT)
in Recovery of Elite Athletes
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel
Market Growth
EXHIBIT 10: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in
Male and Females Aged 25+ Years
EXHIBIT 11: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Pneumatic
Compression Devices Market
EXHIBIT 12: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
High Risk of Leg Ulcers and Edema in Diabetic Population Fuels
Demand for Compression Therapy Products
EXHIBIT 13: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults
(20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045
Focus on Healthcare Cost Reduction to Bolster Market Growth
EXHIBIT 14: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 15: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select
Countries (2019)
EXHIBIT 16: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the
Years 2020 & 2023
Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on
Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand
EXHIBIT 17: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
