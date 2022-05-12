New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pneumatic Compression Therapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900094/?utm_source=GNW

- Global Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market to Reach US$668.5 Million by the Year 2026



- Compression therapy includes wearing of stockings or other elastic garments for supporting or containing veins, for ultimately increasing circulation of blood in the legs. The therapy is used for treating discomfort in the leg and swelling. It improves circulation and restores normal function in the leg. Pneumatic compression therapy is especially used for managing DVT or Deep Vein Thrombosis. Target population for PCT also includes those suffering from vascular and lifestyle related diseases like diabetes, obesity and varicose veins among others. The growing demand for better treatment options for treating DVT and other diseases on similar lines has been aiding market growth for long. Increasing prevalence of leg ulcers, lymphedema, blood clots and varicose veins also promotes market growth. Growing number of accidents and sports related injuries also contributes to market growth. Rise in the number of orthopedic surgeries also promotes market growth. Another growth driving factor is the rising geriatric population worldwide. Patients in this group are at high risk of orthopedic conditions, increasing orthopedic procedures. Over the coming years, hip and knee replacement surgeries are anticipated to witness significant increase, exemplifying demand for compression therapy.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pneumatic Compression Therapy estimated at US$564.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$668.5 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Pneumatic Compression Sleeves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$367.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.6% share of the global Pneumatic Compression Therapy market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $187.6 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $96.6 Million by 2026



- The Pneumatic Compression Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$187.6 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 33.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$96.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$102.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America (including USA and China) constitutes the largest market for compression therapy products attributed mainly to growing number of spinal and orthopedic surgeries and increasing number of patients with varicose veins, lymphedema and DVT and sports injuries. Other growth promoting factors include higher chronic venous disorders incidence and increasing proportion of geriatric and obese population. Emerging markets like China, India, Mexico and Brazil are currently anticipated to provide strong growth opportunities for suppliers of compression therapy products. These markets have large target populations. The factors of increasing healthcare expenditure and rising levels of disposable incomes also promote market growth in these regions.

- Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps Segment to Reach $91.2 Million by 2026



- In the global Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$57.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$73.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.1 Million by the year 2026. Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) Arjo Inc. Bio Compression Systems, Inc. Bösl Medizintechnik GmbH Cardinal Health, Inc. Devon Medical Devices DJO Global, Inc. EUREDUC Medline Industries, LP. Mego Afek ltd. Tactile Medical Talley Group Ltd.





Read the full report:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

Pandemic’s Impact on the Pneumatic Compression Therapy Products

Market

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 1: Compression Therapy Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2022 (E)

EXHIBIT 2: Pneumatic Compression Therapy - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

46 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 3: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 4: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Key Growth Drivers and Restraints

Analysis by Product Type

Regional Analysis

An Introduction to Pneumatic Compression Therapy

EXHIBIT 5: Compression Therapy Market by Technique: Breakdown

in % for 2021E

Pneumatic Compression Pump Therapy

Key Target Diseases for Pneumatic Compression Therapy

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Intermittent Pneumatic Compression (IPC) Devices Find Wide

Usage in Treatment of DVT and PE

Pneumatic Compression Pumps for Treating Venous Ulcers and

Lymphedema

Intermittent Pneumatic Compression Extensively Used in Physical

Therapy

Research Continues to Unveil Several Advantages of Compression

Therapy

Compression Therapy: A Game Changer for Neurological Chiropractic

Adoption of Sequential Compression Device Systems Continues to

Grow

Prevalence of Chronic Venous Diseases and Need for Preventive

Care & Rehabilitation Drives Demand for Pneumatic Compression

Products

CEAP (Clinical-Etiological-Anatomical-Pathophysiological)

Classification of CVD: A Snapshot

EXHIBIT 6: Global Prevalence of Wounds in Millions by Type

Venous Symptoms in CVD Patients: Ranked in Order of Occurrence

Prevalence of Different Venous Abnormalities in CVD Patients:

Ranked in Order of Occurrence

Chronic Diseases Management and Associated Costs Drive Adoption

of Pneumatic Compression Therapy

EXHIBIT 7: Chronic Disease Management in Developed Countries:

(2019): Percentage Distribution of Patient Population by

Chronic Disease Type in the US, Germany, and UK

EXHIBIT 8: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018 and 2030

Ever Increasing Geriatric Population with Venous or Limb-

related Health Ailments Enhances Importance of Compression

Therapy

EXHIBIT 9: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries Drives Demand for

Pneumatic Compression Therapy Products

Benefits with Compression Therapy for Athletes

Dynamic Compression Improves Pressure-to-Pain Threshold (PPT)

in Recovery of Elite Athletes

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases to Propel

Market Growth

EXHIBIT 10: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in

Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

EXHIBIT 11: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Pneumatic

Compression Devices Market

EXHIBIT 12: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:

2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

High Risk of Leg Ulcers and Edema in Diabetic Population Fuels

Demand for Compression Therapy Products

EXHIBIT 13: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults

(20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045

Focus on Healthcare Cost Reduction to Bolster Market Growth

EXHIBIT 14: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 15: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select

Countries (2019)

EXHIBIT 16: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the

Years 2020 & 2023

Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on

Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand

EXHIBIT 17: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Read the full report:



