TScan Therapeutics to Host Virtual KOL Event to Discuss its Solid Tumor Program Strategy and Highlights from the ASGCT 25th Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event, to discuss highlights from its presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting as well as its solid tumor program on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET.



The event will provide an in-depth review of the oral and poster presentations related to solid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-200-A02 for HPV16, and TSC-204-C07 for MAGE-A1, as well as TScan’s approach to potentially overcome antigen heterogeneity and HLA loss with multiplexed TCR-T. Following the prepared remarks, the call will be opened for a live question and answer session. To submit a question, please reach out to questions@lifesciadvisors.com.

Featured speakers include:

Kai Wucherpfennig, M.D., Ph.D. Chair, Cancer Immunology and Virology and Director, Center for Cancer Immunology Research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Neurology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and Associate Member, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard





David Southwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, TScan Therapeutics





Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, TScan Therapeutics





Shrikanta Chattopadhyay, M.D., M.M.Sc., Vice President of Medical, TScan Therapeutics



Registration for the live event can be found here. A replay will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead leukemia TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to build its ImmunoBank, the Company’s bank of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types in order to provide customized multiplexed TCR-T therapies for patients with various types of solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding current and future research and development plans or expectations, the structure, timing and success of the Company’s planned preclinical development and clinical trials, and the potential benefits of any of the Company’s proprietary platforms or current or future product candidates in treating patients. TScan intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan,” “on track,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy, therapeutic effects and potential advantages of TScan’s TCR-T therapy candidates; TScan’s expectations regarding its preclinical studies being predictive of clinical trial results; the timing of the initiation, progress and expected results of TScan’s preclinical studies, clinical trials and its research and development programs; TScan’s plans relating to developing and commercializing its TCR-T therapy candidates, if approved, including sales strategy; estimates of the size of the addressable market for TScan’s TCR-T therapy candidates; TScan’s manufacturing capabilities and the scalable nature of its manufacturing process; TScan’s estimates regarding expenses, future milestone payments and revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; TScan’s expectations regarding competition; TScan’s anticipated growth strategies; TScan’s ability to attract or retain key personnel; TScan’s ability to establish and maintain development partnerships and collaborations; TScan’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; TScan’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its proprietary platform technology and our product candidates; the sufficiency of TScan’s existing capital resources to fund its future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including mitigation efforts and political, economic, legal and social effects, on any of the foregoing or other aspects of TScan’s business or operations; and other factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of TScan’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 9, 2022 and any other filings that TScan has made or may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release represent TScan’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, TScan explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

