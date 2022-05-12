Versus Systems Partners with Experiential Marketing Agency Red Moon Marketing for New Client Activations

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) today announced that the Company has entered into a strategic partnership with marketing agency Red Moon Marketing to support new client activations built around the Versus XEO platform.



The Company will be working with Red Moon to support their portfolio of clients, which include consumer packaged goods, retailers, and spirits, by enabling interactive fan engagement and rewards with Versus’ XEO Platform, a second screen gamified rewards platform currently leveraged by professional sports teams in the NFL, NHL, MLS, NBA and more. Versus’ technology will bolster Red Moon’s best in class digital and experiential capabilities and allow them to create unique engagement experiences for clients, customers and fans alike whether they are in-stadiums, at retail locations, or on the go.

“We are excited to partner with Red Moon Marketing for new client activations using our XEO Engagement Platform,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. “We are thrilled to be able to provide an innovative form of fan engagement and interactivity to their clients and enable them to provide prizes and rewards to their customers and fans. We look forward to working with Red Moon in the future to bring the power of XEO to their clients’ marketing campaigns and activations.”

“Red Moon is excited to partner with Versus Systems to create unique technology for our customers. They’ve demonstrated best-in-class products that merge seamlessly into our events and digital marketing business,” said Gregg Boyer, Director of Digital Marketing at Red Moon Marketing. “Versus’ technology will bolster Red Moon’s best-in-class digital and experiential capabilities and allow them to create unique engagement experiences for clients, customers and fans alike whether they are in-stadiums, at retail locations, or on the go.”

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel .

About Red Moon Marketing

Red Moon Marketing is a full-service marketing agency building brands with both traditional and non-traditional methods on a local, regional, and national level. Red Moon approaches every opportunity by asking the question "What can we do to add more value?" The client’s best interests are always top of mind and in this world of diminishing budgets and continued pressure for increased performance, Red Moon is at the top of the game in adding more value. Founded and headquartered in Charlotte, NC in 2002, Red Moon's clients include Harris Teeter, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Cub Cadet, and Huber to name a few. More information on Red Moon Marketing can be found at www.redmoonmkt.com .

Investor Contact:

Cody Slach and Sophie Pearson

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

IR@versussystems.com

or

press@versussystems.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.



