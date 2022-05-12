Plum and Easygenerator Partner to Help Organizations Close the Skills Gap

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum today shared details of its new partnership with Easygenerator, an award-winning e-learning authoring software. Through the relationship, Plum and Easygenerator will help talent leaders focus on aligning employee skills with roles to create effective learning and development programs for career growth.



As the hiring challenges brought on by the Great Resignation continue, organizations need to rethink how skills get deployed across the workforce, and according to the 2022 LinkedIn Workplace Learning Report, employees who feel their skills are not being put to good use are ten times more likely to look for a new job. At the same time, only 10 percent of organizations say they have a skills database with profiles for employees, and without the tools needed to evaluate roles and address skills gaps, misalignment persists and leaves employees feeling unfulfilled.

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET, Caitlin MacGregor, CEO and co-founder of Plum and Kasper Spiro, Chief Learning Strategist and co-founder of Easygenerator, will address the topic and present “Close the skills gap to retain your workforce.” In this session, MacGregor and Spiro will discuss how talent leaders can identify the skills needed for a role, build a talent pipeline aligned to skills, create learning paths to upskill and reskill employees successfully and facilitate employee-generated learning to create content faster.

MacGregor commented, “Skills represent a huge opportunity for organizations keen to retain and develop their employees. Plum recognizes that, and so does Easygenerator. Through our work together, as well as the webinar we’re hosting, we intend to show organizations how leveraging skills as part of professional development initiatives can directly improve employee engagement and retention.”

To register for the webinar, click here.

About Plum

Plum is a talent assessment platform that strips away bias and reveals human potential to revolutionize how global enterprises hire, grow, and retain talent. With unmatched scalability, Plum powers more objective and equitable talent decisions across the employee lifecycle using the predictive power of psychometric data. In one platform, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams. Visit www.plum.io for details.

