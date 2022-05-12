Mesa Air Group to Webcast Presentation at the BofA Securities 29th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

PHOENIX, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ: MESA) today announced that it will provide an audio webcast of a virtual Fireside Chat with Torque Zubeck, Mesa’s Chief Financial Officer, at BofA Securities’ 29th Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 17th.



The audio webcast will be presented live at 1:20 PM Eastern time. To participate, listeners should access the link here several minutes prior to the scheduled start time to allow sufficient time to register. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available at https://investor.mesa-air.com/ for 60 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.



Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 110 cities in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As February 28, 2022, Mesa operated a fleet of 166 aircraft with approximately 388 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

