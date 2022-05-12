Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 25, 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it expects to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.



Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Event: First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-833-646-0490 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-918-922-6617 (International) Conference ID 6827238 Webcast: Register

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until June 24, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) and entering replay pin number: 6827238.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations

Investors@jushico.com

(561) 281-0247

Media Contact

Ellen Mellody

MATTIO Communications

Ellen@Mattio.com

(570) 209-2947



