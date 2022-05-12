Global Medical Animation Market to Reach US$768.2 Million by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Animation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899887/?utm_source=GNW
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Animation estimated at US$222.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$768.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.4D, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.3% CAGR to reach US$261.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 3d segment is readjusted to a revised 18.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37% share of the global Medical Animation market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 40.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 23% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Medical Animation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 40.29% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$72.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 16.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$72.1 Million by the year 2027.
- 2D Segment Corners a 18.4% Share in 2020
- In the global 2D segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$33.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$84.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$86 Million by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Growing Acknowledgement of Animation & Simulation in Learning &
Training Sets the Foundation for the Growth of Medical
Animation
On the Pandemic & Economic Front, Here?s What?s Happening.
Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know
After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh
Waves of Infections Across the Globe
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.
But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 1: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this
Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
March 2022
At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of
Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &
Technology Sharing Continue to Remain
EXHIBIT 2: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 3: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a
Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the
Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March
2022
The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination
Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the
Unvaccinated
EXHIBIT 4: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards
COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %
Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022
The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be
Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, War &
Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as
Compared to 2021
Fresh Shocks for the Global Economy in 2022 as New Bursts of
Food & Energy Inflation Comes into Play Triggered by the
Russia-Ukraine War
EXHIBIT 5: A World Divided Over the War in Russia & Ukraine
Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise &
Making Putin More Bolder & Willing to Invade its Neighbors:
Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per
Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022
EXHIBIT 6: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New
Variants Coupled With Inflation Triggered by the Russia-
Ukraine War Lowers Growth Expectations for 2022: World
Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for
the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
EXHIBIT 7: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term
Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven
Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries
Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global
Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019
Through 2023
The Military & Defense Industry Emerges as the Sole Beneficiary
of the War
Competition
EXHIBIT 8: Medical Animation - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
85 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Medical Animation - Overview, Definition & Importance
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Healthcare Spending, Growing Pharmaceutical/
Biopharmaceutical & Medical Devices Industries Provide the
Platform for the Growing Popularity of Medical Animation
EXHIBIT 9: Growing Demand for Healthcare Services as Evidenced
by the Cost of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Need for
Healthcare Professionals & their Efficient Training Via
Simulation & Animation Tools: Global Cost of Chronic
Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
EXHIBIT 10: More Drugs Being Manufactured Means More Drugs to
be Marketed & More Efforts Needed to Boost Patient Awareness
and Education: Global Opportunity for Pharmaceutical Contract
Manufacturing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024,
and 2026
EXHIBIT 11: Robust Outlook for Medical Devices Expands the Need
for Medical Device Companies to Build Animations to Help
Convey Complex Device Information With Ease & Clarity: Global
Market for Medical Devices (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021,
2023, 2025 and 2027
Digital Bent of Mind of People Amid Rapid Proliferation of
Smartphones, Tablets, & On-Demand Streaming Supported by
Healthcare Digitalization to Also Drive Growth in the Market
Pharmaceutical Companies Adopt Medical Simulation for Drug MoA,
Marketing, Drug Discovery, Clinical Trials & Approvals
Direct to Consumer (DTC) Marketing in Healthcare Drives
Importance of Animated Explainer Medical Videos
EXHIBIT 12: The Truly Massive Opportunity for DTC Marketing
Strategies Can be Put Into Perspective by the Rapidly
Expanding Market for Consumer Healthcare Products: Global
Market for Consumer Healthcare Products (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026, and 2028
Rise in Global Surgeries Post COVID & Shortage of Surgeons to
Drive Use of Animation to Accelerate Surgeon Education and
Training
EXHIBIT 13: As the Number of Surgeries Performed Globally
Increase, the Need for Well Trained Surgeons Becomes Acute,
Strengthening the Business Case for 3D Animated Surgical
Training Programs: Global Market for General Surgery (In US$
Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
Cardiology, a Promising Field for Medical Animation/Simulation
Growing Demand for Physicians Coupled with Physician Shortages
Spur Emergence of New Medical Institutes & Growing Number of
Hospitals that Need Innovative Learning Tools
Advancement of Animation Technology Paves the Way for More
Intricate Animation Videos
Growing Demand for Educational Animation Presents Favourable
Opportunities
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Global Medical Animation Market to Reach US$768.2 Million by the Year 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
