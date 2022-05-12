Global Medical Animation Market to Reach US$768.2 Million by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Animation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899887/?utm_source=GNW

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Animation estimated at US$222.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$768.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.4D, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.3% CAGR to reach US$261.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 3d segment is readjusted to a revised 18.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37% share of the global Medical Animation market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 40.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 23% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Medical Animation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.6 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 40.29% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$72.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 16.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$72.1 Million by the year 2027.

- 2D Segment Corners a 18.4% Share in 2020



- In the global 2D segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$33.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$84.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$86 Million by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Growing Acknowledgement of Animation & Simulation in Learning &

Training Sets the Foundation for the Growth of Medical

Animation

On the Pandemic & Economic Front, Here?s What?s Happening.

Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know

After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh

Waves of Infections Across the Globe

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.

But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 1: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this

Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

March 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of

Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &

Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

EXHIBIT 2: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 3: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a

Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the

Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March

2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination

Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the

Unvaccinated

EXHIBIT 4: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards

COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %

Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be

Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, War &

Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as

Compared to 2021

Fresh Shocks for the Global Economy in 2022 as New Bursts of

Food & Energy Inflation Comes into Play Triggered by the

Russia-Ukraine War

EXHIBIT 5: A World Divided Over the War in Russia & Ukraine

Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise &

Making Putin More Bolder & Willing to Invade its Neighbors:

Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per

Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

EXHIBIT 6: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New

Variants Coupled With Inflation Triggered by the Russia-

Ukraine War Lowers Growth Expectations for 2022: World

Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for

the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

EXHIBIT 7: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term

Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven

Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries

Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global

Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019

Through 2023

The Military & Defense Industry Emerges as the Sole Beneficiary

of the War

Competition

EXHIBIT 8: Medical Animation - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

85 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Medical Animation - Overview, Definition & Importance

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Healthcare Spending, Growing Pharmaceutical/

Biopharmaceutical & Medical Devices Industries Provide the

Platform for the Growing Popularity of Medical Animation

EXHIBIT 9: Growing Demand for Healthcare Services as Evidenced

by the Cost of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Need for

Healthcare Professionals & their Efficient Training Via

Simulation & Animation Tools: Global Cost of Chronic

Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

EXHIBIT 10: More Drugs Being Manufactured Means More Drugs to

be Marketed & More Efforts Needed to Boost Patient Awareness

and Education: Global Opportunity for Pharmaceutical Contract

Manufacturing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024,

and 2026

EXHIBIT 11: Robust Outlook for Medical Devices Expands the Need

for Medical Device Companies to Build Animations to Help

Convey Complex Device Information With Ease & Clarity: Global

Market for Medical Devices (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021,

2023, 2025 and 2027

Digital Bent of Mind of People Amid Rapid Proliferation of

Smartphones, Tablets, & On-Demand Streaming Supported by

Healthcare Digitalization to Also Drive Growth in the Market

Pharmaceutical Companies Adopt Medical Simulation for Drug MoA,

Marketing, Drug Discovery, Clinical Trials & Approvals

Direct to Consumer (DTC) Marketing in Healthcare Drives

Importance of Animated Explainer Medical Videos

EXHIBIT 12: The Truly Massive Opportunity for DTC Marketing

Strategies Can be Put Into Perspective by the Rapidly

Expanding Market for Consumer Healthcare Products: Global

Market for Consumer Healthcare Products (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026, and 2028

Rise in Global Surgeries Post COVID & Shortage of Surgeons to

Drive Use of Animation to Accelerate Surgeon Education and

Training

EXHIBIT 13: As the Number of Surgeries Performed Globally

Increase, the Need for Well Trained Surgeons Becomes Acute,

Strengthening the Business Case for 3D Animated Surgical

Training Programs: Global Market for General Surgery (In US$

Billion) for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Cardiology, a Promising Field for Medical Animation/Simulation

Growing Demand for Physicians Coupled with Physician Shortages

Spur Emergence of New Medical Institutes & Growing Number of

Hospitals that Need Innovative Learning Tools

Advancement of Animation Technology Paves the Way for More

Intricate Animation Videos

Growing Demand for Educational Animation Presents Favourable

Opportunities



