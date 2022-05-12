Global Optical Phase Modulator Market size is projected to witness USD 9135.90 Million by 2030

Newark, NJ, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by our research team, the global optical phase modulator market is expected to grow from USD 4608.49 million in 2021 and to reach USD 9135.90 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

An optical phase modulator is responsible for controlling the optical phase of a laser beam. Electro-optic modulators are the major type of phase modulators that are based on Pockels cells and liquid crystal technology. Various types of optical phase modulators are utilized in the field of integrated optics, where modulated light propagates in waveguides. Electro-optic modulators are one of the most widely used electronic devices that adjusts the phase, amplitude, and optical beam polarization by utilizing a control signal that is transmitted electrically. The optical phase modulators have a compact design and excellent performance, and thus they are highly used in digital recording of high-frequency data, laser printing, and optical communication. The growing demand for frequency stability in laser devices, as well as advances in laser technology, are propelling the industry forward. Increased use of electro-optic modulators in the development of 5G infrastructure, high growth in internet penetration, and increasing need for optical networking are all driving the global market.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global optical phase modulator market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

In Jan 2021, II-IV Incorporated announced the introduction of its electro-optic modulators. These modulators are based on proprietary crystal technology. The objective of launching such modulators is to enable the ultrafast lasers to generate a series of controlled energy pulses at short intervals.

Get Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures @ https://www.marketsandresearch.biz/sample-request/231657

Market Growth & Trends

The growth of the optical phase modulator market is driven by the requirement of such modulators in several applications for deriving faster results and increasing R&D programs by the manufacturers. The rising demand for lightning-fast transmission is one of the primary drivers of the market. The capabilities regarding data transmission of optical modulators, opting for optic fiber over traditional copper cables for data, and the increasing need for voice transmission are some of the lucrative opportunities for the market. The introduction of high-performance servers, computers, and network storage systems has created a significant demand for optical phase modulators in data transmission to ensure a smooth and efficient data flow. The manufacturers present in the market have invested in the research and development of more advanced optical phase modulators. Despite the advantages, design constraints in optical modulators may limit market growth throughout the projection period. However, the emerging applications in the field of optical communication systems and fiber optic sensing are leading to a greater number of new manufacturers entering the market. The market is benefiting from rising smartphone demand and the increased use of 5G networks to deliver fast and long-distance data transfer.

Key Findings

In 2021, the GHz modulator type dominated the market with the largest market share of 60.72% and market revenue of 2796.45 million.

The type segment is divided into MHz modulator and GHz modulator. In 2021, the GHz modulator type dominated the market with the largest market share of 60.72% and market revenue of 2796.45 million. GHz modulators are used in most applications owing to their broad frequency range.

In 2021, the optical communication system segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 41.71% and market revenue of 1,922.20 million.

The application segment is divided into an optical communication system, fiber optic sensing, quantum communication, and others. In 2021, the optical communication system segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 41.71% and market revenue of USD 1,922.20 million. Optical communication is a type of communication in which the signal is transmitted to the remote end using light rather than electricity. In optical communication, optical fibers are used to transport signals to their destinations. A modulator, demodulator, transmitter, receiver, light signal, and a transparent channel makes up an optical communications system.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Optical Phase Modulator Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the North American region emerged as the largest market for the global optical phase modulator market, with a share of 39.77% of the market revenue in 2021. Due to several significant players in optical phase modulators in this region, North America is the greatest contributor in terms of market revenue. The region's ongoing R&D efforts in the semiconductor industry and funding for the 5G infrastructure are expected to drive the development of highly successful and enhanced modulators. The regional cloud-based enterprise applications highly depend on internet connectivity which further increases the need for such modulators. Furthermore, the market expansion of big data analytics will lead to technological advancements and increased spending in this industry. The US ought to be the country with the highest revenue and growth rate in the region.

To Know More Additional Highlights and Key Points visit our report @ https://www.marketsandresearch.biz/report/231657/global-optical-phase-modulator-market-2021-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2026

Key players operating in the global optical phase modulator market are:

Hamamatsu Photonics

Jenoptik

Thorlabs Quantum Electronics

IXBLUE

Altron

EOSPACE, INC

II-IV

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Markets and Research have segmented the global optical phase modulator market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Optical Phase Modulator Market by Type:

MHz Modulator

GHz Modulator

Global Optical Phase Modulator Market by Application:

Optical Communication System

Fiber Optic Sensing

Quantum Communication

Others

About the report:

The global optical phase modulator market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@marketsandresearch.biz

