KP Tissue Releases First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q1 2022 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to expand in the U.S. Consumer market with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 14.3% interest in KPLP.



KPLP Q1 2022 Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue was $398.7 million in Q1 2022 compared to $310.4 million in Q1 2021, an increase of $88.3 million or 28.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $29.1 million in Q1 2022, compared to $37.5 million in Q1 2021, a decrease of 22.4%.

was $29.1 million in Q1 2022, compared to $37.5 million in Q1 2021, a decrease of 22.4%. Net income was $1.4 million in Q1 2022 compared to $6.8 million in Q1 2021, a decrease of $5.4 million.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on July 15, 2022.

“We delivered strong sales growth of 28.5% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2022, driven by an ongoing market recovery, increased capacity driven by Sherbrooke and a pricing increase mainly impacting our Canadian operations. Robust top-line growth was tempered by escalating inflation across many essential cost items such as pulp, freight, natural gas, packaging and labour,” stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco.

“To counter inflationary pressure, we have adopted a multi-faceted strategy based on further price increases across all segments, cash management through reductions in working capital and discretionary capital spending, as well as incremental productivity programs. We believe price increases, combined with the aforementioned cost-saving initiatives, should begin catching up with inflation in the second half of the year.”

“In light of price increases in the marketplace, we believe it’s vital to continue supporting our brands through targeted innovation and marketing. Accordingly, we are seeing strong distribution for our new sustainably focused brand, Bonterra. Recently upgraded Purex® and Cashmere UltraLuxe® TAD products are also tracking well against expectations, while SpongeTowels UltraPro® continues to drive share with consumers since its introduction last year. More recently, we expanded the distribution of re-launched White Cloud in the United States as we continue to build that brand,” Mr. Bianco concluded.

Outlook for Q2 2022

We anticipate continued momentum in Q2 sales in both Consumer and AFH. However, cost inflation and supply chain issues are expected to continue to impact the business and as a result Q2 2022 Adjusted EBITDA1 is expected to be well below Q1 2022 until selling price increases can restore margins in the second half of the year.

KPLP Q1 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $398.7 million in Q1 2022 compared to $310.4 million in Q1 2021, an increase of $88.3 million or 28.5%. The increase in revenue was due to selling price increases in all segments and regions and higher sales volume in the Consumer segment compared to the year ago quarter that saw lower sales as a result of the de-stocking of tissue inventories by both retailers and consumers. The AFH segment also had significantly higher sales volume compared to Q1 2021 as the business continues to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

Cost of sales was $363.8 million in Q1 2022 compared to $263.3 million in Q1 2021, an increase of $100.5 million or 38.2%. Manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher sales volumes, increased pulp costs, the impact of labour shortages in Memphis manufacturing, the unfavourable impact of overhead absorption as inventory levels were lower than the year ago quarter, along with higher depreciation expense and inflation.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for more information on these measures

These increases were partially offset by more in-house production in AFH. Freight costs increased significantly compared to Q1 2021 primarily due to increased freight rates resulting from cost inflation and supply issues across North America and also higher sales volumes. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 91.3% in Q1 2022 compared to 84.8% in Q1 2021.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $28.9 million in Q1 2022 compared to $27.8 million in Q1 2021, an increase of $1.1 million or 3.9%. The increase was primarily due to higher advertising and promotion expenses. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 7.2% in Q1 2022 compared to 8.9% in Q1 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $29.1 million in Q1 2022 compared to $37.5 million in Q1 2021, a decrease of $8.4 million or 22.4%. The decrease was primarily due to higher pulp prices and other inflation, overhead absorption, labour shortages in Memphis manufacturing and higher freight rates, partially offset by higher sales volume and selling price increases.

Net income was $1.4 million in Q1 2022 compared to $6.8 million in Q1 2021, a decrease of $5.4 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower Adjusted EBITDA1 of $8.4 million as discussed above, higher interest expense and other finance costs and higher depreciation and amortization, partially offset by higher income tax recovery and higher other income.

KPLP Q1 2022 Liquidity

Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $206.9 million as of March 31, 2022. In addition, $76.4 million of cash was held by KPLP for the TAD Sherbrooke and Sherbrooke Expansion Projects.

KPT Q1 2022 Financial Results

KPT had a net income of $1.0 million in Q1 2022. Included in the net income was $0.2 million representing KPT’s share of KPLP’s net income, and a dilution gain of $0.1 million, depreciation expense of $1.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and an income tax recovery of $2.0 million.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or our website at www.kptissueinc.com.

First Quarter Results Conference Call Information

KPT will hold its first quarter conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-800-599-5188 or 647-365-5897

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, May 19, 2022 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 647-362-9199 and entering passcode 9884406.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, May 19, 2022.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.3% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which KPLP believes provide useful information to management of KPLP and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of KPLP. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by KPLP as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) impairment (gain on sale) of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities, (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability, (x) change in fair value of derivatives, (xi) consulting costs related to operational transformation initiatives, (xii) corporate development related costs and (xiii) loss (gain) on sale of shares. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

COVID-19

COVID-19 has resulted in local governments enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus, with significant monetary and fiscal interventions designed to stabilize economic conditions. Our priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be to protect the health and safety of our employees, while increasing the availability of our products, which are essential to consumers each and every day. It is difficult to estimate the length and potential severity of the changed behaviours across our business segments or reliably quantify the impact this pandemic could have on KPLP in future periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and KPLP's current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the projected capacity of the TAD Sherbrooke Project and the Sherbrooke Expansion Project, expected revenue growth and KPLP’s future business strategy. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or KPLP. Although KPT and KPLP believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2022 is forward-looking information and is subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding KPLP’s future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause KPLP’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in KPLP), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to KPLP’s Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 10, 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com: Kruger Inc.’s influence over KPLP; KPLP’s reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; KPLP’s inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of KPLP or KPLP’s brands; KPLP’s sales being less than anticipated; KPLP’s failure to implement its business and operating strategies; KPLP’s obligation to make regular capital expenditures; KPLP’s entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; KPLP’s dependence on key personnel; KPLP’s inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; KPLP’s loss of key suppliers; KPLP’s failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; KPLP’s reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting KPLP; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting KPLP’s cash flow; KPLP’s pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if KPLP Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting KPLP’s cost structure and KPLP’s ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; KPLP’s inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; trade; and risks related to COVID-19.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

INFORMATION:

Francois Paroyan

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6936

francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra

Director of Investor Relations

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6962

IR@KPTissueinc.com















Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 110,026 148,519 Restricted cash 3,652 2,506 Trade and other receivables 97,447 88,802 Receivables from related parties 271 271 Advances to partners - 13,752 Inventories 254,633 251,071 Income tax recoverable 425 1,171 Prepaid expenses 16,962 5,455 483,416 511,547 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,213,201 1,224,698 Right-of-use assets 90,899 91,626 Other long-term assets 34,624 37,456 Pensions 47,188 - Goodwill 152,021 152,021 Intangible assets 32,742 29,222 Deferred income taxes 84,493 75,742 Total assets 2,138,584 2,122,312 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 235,220 258,626 Payables to related parties 12,107 11,485 Income tax payable 68 300 Distributions payable 12,397 12,300 Current portion of provisions 3,504 3,705 Current portion of long-term debt 33,459 48,550 Current portion of lease liabilities 29,809 30,170 326,564 365,136 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 952,047 920,331 Long-term lease liabilities 81,018 82,354 Long-term payable to related party 43,038 42,454 Long-term provisions 6,799 6,929 Pensions - 58,481 Post-retirement benefits 49,764 57,331 Liabilities to non-unitholders 1,459,230 1,533,016 Current portion of Partnership units liability - 14,064 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability 159,137 159,137 Total Partnership units liability 159,137 173,201 Total liabilities 1,618,367 1,706,217 Equity Partnership units 467,227 461,536 Deficit (14,655 ) (117,123 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 67,645 71,682 Total equity 520,217 416,095 Total equity and liabilities 2,138,584 2,122,312







Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month period ended

March 31, 2022 3-month period ended

March 31, 2021 $ $ Revenue 398,739 310,379 Expenses Cost of sales 363,855 263,331 Selling, general and administrative expenses 28,855 27,765 Loss on sale of non-financial assets 5 1 Restructuring costs, net 516 56 Operating income 5,508 19,226 Interest expense and other finance costs 17,534 12,922 Other income (4,315 ) (316 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (7,711 ) 6,620 Income tax recovery (9,148 ) (139 ) Net income for the period 1,437 6,759 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to net income: Remeasurements of pensions 105,621 97,447 Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits 7,861 5,769 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income: Cumulative translation adjustment (4,037 ) (3,445 ) Total other comprehensive income for the period 109,445 99,771 Comprehensive income for the period 110,882 106,530







Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month period ended

March 31, 2022 3-month period ended

March 31, 2021 $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income for the period 1,437 6,759 Items not affecting cash Depreciation 21,982 17,456 Amortization 1,044 710 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability - 3,428 Foreign exchange gain (4,315 ) (3,744 ) Interest expense and other finance costs 17,534 12,922 Pension and post-retirement benefits 3,694 4,002 Provisions (239 ) 652 Income tax recovery (9,148 ) (139 ) Loss on sale of non-financial assets 5 1 Total items not affecting cash 30,557 35,288 Net change in non-cash working capital (46,490 ) (122,455 ) Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (4,183 ) (3,809 ) Provisions paid (182 ) (185 ) Income tax payments (320 ) (91 ) Net cash used in operating activities (19,181 ) (84,493 ) Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (499 ) (2,845 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project (5,331 ) (50,479 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project (6,044 ) - Interest paid on credit facilities related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project - (608 ) Purchases of software (4,455 ) (738 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment - 2 Net cash used in investing activities (16,329 ) (54,668 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 141,956 104,640 Repayment of long-term debt (118,539 ) (1,642 ) Payment of deferred financing fees (2,135 ) (324 ) Payment of lease liabilities (6,985 ) (6,637 ) Change in Restricted cash (1,146 ) - Interest paid on long-term debt (8,893 ) (7,006 ) Distributions and advances paid, net (6,975 ) (20,535 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities (2,717 ) 68,496 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency (266 ) (522 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period (38,493 ) (71,187 ) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 148,519 128,739 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 110,026 57,552







Kruger Products L.P. Segment and Geographic Results (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month period ended

March 31, 2022 3-month period ended

March 31, 2021 $ $ Segment Information Segment Revenue Consumer 342,842 271,367 AFH 55,897 39,012 Total segment revenue 398,739 310,379 Adjusted EBITDA Consumer 35,383 44,051 AFH (3,221 ) (4,782 ) Corporate and other costs (3,107 ) (1,804 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA 29,055 37,465 Reconciliation to Net Income: Depreciation and amortization 23,026 18,166 Interest expense and other finance costs 17,534 12,922 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability - 3,428 Loss on sale of non-financial assets 5 1 Restructuring costs, net 516 56 Foreign exchange gain (4,315 ) (3,744 ) Corporate development related costs - 16 Income (loss) before income taxes (7,711 ) 6,620 Income tax recovery (9,148 ) (139 ) Net income 1,437 6,759 Geographic Revenue Canada 242,920 194,603 US 155,819 115,776 Total revenue 398,739 310,379







KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Assets Current assets Distributions receivable 1,788 1,781 Income tax recoverable 277 208 2,065 1,989 Non-current assets Investment in associate 89,923 78,727 Total Assets 91,988 80,716 Liabilities Current liabilities Dividend payable 1,788 1,781 Payable to Partnership 246 246 Current portion of advances from Partnership - 2,014 2,034 4,041 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 4,194 806 Total liabilities 6,228 4,847 Equity Common shares 22,226 21,844 Contributed surplus 144,819 144,819 Deficit (93,457 ) (103,561 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,172 12,767 Total equity 85,760 75,869 Total liabilities and equity 91,988 80,716







KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income (thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 3-month period ended

March 31, 2022 3-month period ended

March 31, 2021 $ $ Equity loss (1,108 ) (345 ) Dilution gain 73 80 Loss before income taxes (1,035 ) (265 ) Income tax recovery (2,013 ) (1,473 ) Net income for the period 978 1,208 Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax expense (recovery) Items that will not be reclassified to net income: Remeasurements of pensions 10,248 11,995 Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits 670 516 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income: Cumulative translation adjustment (595 ) (545 ) Total other comprehensive income for the period 10,323 11,966 Comprehensive income for the period 11,301 13,174 Basic earnings per share 0.10 0.12 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,925,825 9,779,571





