UPS Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

The global UPS market size is poised to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, on account of growing volume of digital data has prompted several companies to install hyperscale data centers. Uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system can significantly reduce the total downtime of machines, which can happen due to equipment failure caused by a sudden increase in electricity voltage. Below mentioned is the region-wise view of the trends expanding global industry size:







North America (regional valuation to surpass USD 5 billion):

Online UPS solutions gain momentum:

North America market size from online UPS solutions will register a notable CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2027. These solutions provide a constant supply of electricity to many devices and protect them from all kinds of power disruptions due to brownouts, blackouts, sags, and surges.

Many companies are offering affordable yet high-quality power technologies. The online UPS solution is majorly used in backup generators to safeguard devices from power fluctuations. Several data centers, sales networks, and big branch offices are using the online UPS solutions to fulfill their varied electricity needs.

Role of UPS systems in the healthcare sector:

The region’s healthcare sector will extensively use UPS systems as this industry is witnessing rapid expansion. Power backup systems are gaining traction across hospitals, as there are many critical systems and devices that depend on a constant electricity supply. Moreover, North America has a robust presence of reputed healthcare institutions, such as Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic – Rochester, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Toronto General – University Health Network.

Several hospitals across the region are installing UPS units to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the electric network used to offer crucial care services. Since the power supply for vital sign monitors, such as MRI machines and CT scanners needs to be continuous, strong, and non-fluctuating, the demand for UPS systems is bound to rise.

Large enterprises deploy UPS systems:

Large enterprises will hold a significant share of North America industry by 2027, as there is a considerable increase in the demand for reliable power systems that can support these enterprises. Multinational companies produce millions of data files every day, which can burden the electricity supply offered to data centers.

Rising pressure on the power grid may result in regular blackouts and power cuts, which can hinder the efficiency of the electricity system and data storage infrastructure. This scenario has fueled the need for UPS solutions as they are designed to fulfill the large-scale power requirements and use an integrated configuration of fuses, insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), and drive circuits that improve the overall transmission efficacy.

Asia Pacific (regional valuation may cross USD 3.5 billion):

Manufacturing sector experiences digitization:

Asia Pacific UPS market size from the manufacturing sector will showcase a strong CAGR through 2027. The manufacturing sector is witnessing extensive digitization, which has boosted the need for an electricity supply with a higher voltage capacity.

For example, in August 2019, the Indian government launched SAMARTH Udyog Bharat 4.0, to promote the idea of ‘Smart and Intelligent Manufacturing’. Under this concept, industries can use advanced production solutions based on block chain, IoT, and AI technologies. The UPS system transmits clean electricity in the event of a power fluctuation or failure, thereby increasing its demand among end-users.

Professional services adopted to deliver customized UPS solutions:

The professional service segment will capture a large share of APAC UPS market by 2027. Professional service providers offer emergency and preventive maintenance services. They provide personalized solutions after understanding their customer’s business activities, operational requirements, and the level of criticalness of various applications.

Professional service providers help companies find the right voltage capacity to fulfill the electricity requirements of their operations, thereby augmenting the demand for these services among customers.

Europe (regional valuation to reach USD 3.5 billion)

Benefits of line interactive UPS solutions boost their adoption:

The line interactive solution segment will capture a major share of Europe UPS market by 2027. This solution has various features, such as energy efficiency and strong & reliable performance. It provides IT devices with battery backup as well as power conditioning.

Line interactive UPS units consistently control and condition the electric supply to equipment and offer many advantages, such as cost-effectiveness and high-performance. Since several countries across the region have a large percentage of SMEs, the adoption of line interactive UPS systems will grow.

Entertainment & media industry increases installation of UPS units:

Europe UPS market size from the entertainment & media sector will witness a robust CAGR through 2027, triggered by a high demand for Over-the-Top (OTT) services. Countries like Germany, the U.K., and Italy are noticing a strong increase in the number of viewers of digital content, compelling content providers to heavily rely on streaming services to keep up with their customers’ viewing requirements and preferences.

A strong UPS unit can offer efficient power supply and conditioning to the core business equipment to ensure uninterrupted viewing of videos and audio files, thereby catalyzing its demand among media companies.

