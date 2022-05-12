Interplay Named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist for Best No Code/Low Code Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai , whose innovation ecosystem enables customers to build scalable, production-ready, low-code applications up to 17x faster than traditional programming, today announced that its low-code platform, Interplay , has been named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best No Code/Low Code Platform category. CODiE finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information, and business technology.



The Interplay low-code platform is a critical component for unlocking, accelerating, and scaling digital innovation at companies across industries and use cases for companies like ULTA Beauty, Pampered Chef, Circle K, Driven Brands, and Jockey. Interplay is a uniquely comprehensive drag-and-drop low-code environment with 475 built-in, pre-coded modules that can be used as-is or edited. The platform significantly streamlines the AI/ML, data integration, voice/messaging, IoT, blockchain, and API capabilities critical for fast-tracking modern application development and enabling businesses to deliver true competitive differentiation to customers and partners.

Iterate.ai stands out among the four finalists in this CODiE award category for its bootstrapping mentality. While Iterate.ai has raised $3.2 million, the three other low-code finalists have raised $829.7 million collectively. A Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company last year after revenues grew 284% between 2017 and 2020 , Iterate.ai’s success has been achieved with minimal funding, without employing a salesperson, and without having a marketing budget.

"Our ultra-light-weight bureaucracy, deep enterprise experience, and our open-minded, passionate team are the reasons why our customers continue to build and scale with Interplay,” said Brian Sathianathan, Chief Technology Officer and head of Interplay at Iterate.ai. “Enterprises choose Interplay for its tremendous versatility: almost any type of advanced application or software solution can be built or significantly expedited with Interplay.”

The low-code platform, which helps enterprises build advanced apps up to 17x faster, has been granted patents for its Modular Machine Learning (drag-and-drop AI) and Developer Independent Resource-Based Multithreading Module, which speeds up data throughput and processing. Several more patents are pending. A new no-code front-end design capability will release in May, along with five other significant improvements to the platform.

Driven Brands, the largest automotive services company in North America, uses the Interplay platform to rapidly deploy innovative machine learning applications and enterprise integration solutions for their brands. In another example, Interplay was used by Pampered Chef to build Table , which is competing to win the 2022 Technology Innovation Award from the Direct Selling Association. “Our Table platform is helping us redefine social commerce by enabling more meaningful relationships between our sellers and their customers – it is being developed as a modular platform with multiple third-party engagement solutions like a virtual kitchen and video conferencing to complement existing social media platforms like Facebook,” said Shiv Dutt, VP of experience and Innovation for Pampered Chef, a Berkshire Hathaway Company. “Thousands of consultants (our sellers) run virtual events on it today, and the revenue per event has improved by 8% within the first 6 months.” Pampered Chef plans to continue investing and growing this platform and exploring new horizons.

The SIIA CODiE Awards , the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, and media, and digital content industries.

“The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services, and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations on June 8 and June 9, 2022.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/

About Iterate.ai

Iterate is the simplest, safest, and quickest way to get innovation done. The innovation platform facilitates the steps along your innovation workflow: from dreaming big with trend analysis and emerging tech evaluation to building fast with microservices software for rapid application development. Iterate's platform has two patents granted and nearly a dozen more pending. The company’s solutions appeal to executives and corporate innovators who seek low-risk, systematic ways to scale in-house, near-term digital innovation initiatives and long-term strategic planning. Iterate has a global presence in North America (Silicon Valley, Colorado), Europe, and Asia (India).

About the SIIA CODiETM Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net .

