- Global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market to Reach US$322.9 Million by the Year 2026



- Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC) are conversion devices for electrochemical energy that transform liquid methanol`s chemical energy directly into electrical energy without intermediate processes or any mobile parts thus, making them an effective and efficient power source. DMFC are known to be a miniaturization marvel, are lightweight, high-powered and also long-lasting performers. Such fuel cells have been leading fuel cell systems for mobile applications and off-grid power for IT, mission critical communications, sensors, optronics and auxiliary power and use liquid fuel DMFC technology to directly transform methanol into electricity. Such liquid methanol is also easily transportable through fuel cartridges. The DMFC was conceived as a way of tackling the hydrogen fuel storage crisis and also for eliminating the reformer for converting methanol into hydrogen. Moreover, it is known as a Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) since it makes use of a PEM membrane also. However, besides platinum, other assorted catalysts such as Ruthenium (Ru) need to be added for breaking the methanol bond in an anodic reaction. The DMFC is a subcategory of the proton-exchange fuel cell, which uses methanol as its principal fuel and its main advantage is methanol`s easy portability and stability under all atmospheric conditions.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells estimated at US$191.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$322.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period. Electrodes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.3% CAGR to reach US$182.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Membranes segment is readjusted to a revised 12.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.3% share of the global Direct Methanol Fuel Cells market.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $50.2 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $46 Million by 2026



- The Direct Methanol Fuel Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$50.2 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 25.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$46 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Balance of Stack Segment to Reach $43.5 Million by 2026



- In the global Balance of Stack segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$23 Million will reach a projected size of US$38.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.2 Million by the year 2026. In an increasingly energy hungry world, poised to gain are technologies which are efficient and environmentally sustainable. Against this backdrop and given the many environmentally friendly credentials, fuel cell technologies are attractively positioned to score the maximum gains. The emergence of clean energy as a mega trend is poised to yield a perfect ground for expansion of the direct methanol fuel cells market. Clean energy technologies are garnering considerable momentum and hold a promising outlook owing to rising concerns over climate changes and its negative implications for the environment and humans. Uneven progress related to the green economy along with unabated carbon emissions globally are indicating a pressing need for countries to increase spending in clean energy technologies, like direct methanol fuel cells. Despite consistent increase in spending on eco-friendly energy, most countries are reporting an upswing in carbon emissions. While investments in sustainable energy account for a decent share of overall investments announced by governments in the recent months to push economic recovery, the spending varies regionally.



- Advanced countries are making notable progress and claim the major share, while developing economies fall short of the target intended to mitigate carbon emissions. With notable jump in consumption of fossil fuel following the post-pandemic recovery, governments need to push clean energy technologies to reduce emissions and decelerate global warming. The world needs to invest around US$1 trillion in clean energy projects in order to comply with climate goals without compromising over the economic growth. In the recent months, various governments have announced new finding under new programs and even increased spending for existing efforts. While overall investments in clean energy are estimated to increase significantly through 2030, there remains a notable gap between actual and desired spending. Clean energy technologies such as methanol fuel cells hold potential to help countries in moving away from fossil fuel-intensive options towards eco-friendly alternatives. Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) Antig Technology Co. Ltd.Fujikura Ltd.Hitachi Ltd.Oorja CorporationPanasonic CorporationPolyfuel Inc.Samsung SDI Co., LtdSFC Energy AGSharp CorporationToshiba CorporationUltraCell LLCViaspace, Inc.XNRGI, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Continued Interest & Investments in Fuel Cell Science Provides

the Foundation for the Growth of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

EXHIBIT 1: Heady Pace of Growth for Fuel Cell Technologies Sets

the Tone for Growth of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells: Global

Market for Fuel Cells (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023,

2025 and 2027

On the Pandemic & Economic Front, Here?s What?s Happening.

Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know

After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh

Waves of Infections Across the Globe

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.

But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 2: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this

Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

March 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of

Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &

Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

EXHIBIT 3: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 4: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a

Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the

Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March

2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination

Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the

Unvaccinated

EXHIBIT 5: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards

COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %

Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be

Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,

Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as

Compared to 2021

EXHIBIT 6: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New

Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for

2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,

Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

EXHIBIT 7: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term

Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven

Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries

Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global

Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019

Through 2023

New Bursts of Food & Energy Inflation Triggered by Russia-

Ukraine War to Threaten Economic Recovery

Competition

EXHIBIT 8: Direct Methanol Fuel Cells - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

22 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells: Definition, Overview, Importance &

Benefits

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With World Climate Conditions in Dire Straits, the Accelerated

Clean Energy Transition Opens Attractive Growth Avenues for

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFCs)

The World at the Crossroads of Climate Change

EXHIBIT 9: As Global Air Becomes Toxic, The World is Still

Waiting for Breakthroughs in Clean Energy Technologies: Global

CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940,

1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020 & 2021

Against this Backdrop, Clean Energy Technologies Get a Boost

EXHIBIT 10: DMFCs is Poised to Give Fillip to the Robustly

Growing & On-Track Clean Energy Agenda: Global Investments in

Clean Energy Transition (In US$ Billion) for Years 2016

Through 2022

Powering the Future of Clean Energy is Direct Methanol Fuel

Cells. Here?s How

Rise of the Methanol Economy & Increased Production of Methanol

as Liquid Fuel Alternative to Conventional Fossil Fuels to

Support Growth of the DMFCs

From Methanol Fuel Cell Vehicles to EV Range Extender, DMFCs to

Help the Transition to Zero Emission Transportation

Reshaping Global Military Spending in the Midst of the Russia-

Ukraine War to Benefit Military Applications of DMFCs in the

Medium to Long-Term

EXHIBIT 11: Robust Defense Spending Opens New Opportunities for

Increased Use of Direct Methanol Fuel Cells in Military

Applications: World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Emerges as the Preferred Choice for

Portable Devices

DMFC Emerge as a Suitable Alternative to Traditional Battery

Systems in Material Handling Applications

Technology Innovations & Advancements Remain Crucial for

Sustained Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel

Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrodes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Electrodes by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Membranes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Membranes by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Balance of Stack by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Balance of Stack by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Balance of System by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Balance of System by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Portable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stationary by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Stationary by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Market Analytics

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Direct

Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes, Membranes,

Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Direct

Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable, Stationary and

Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 21: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,

Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel

Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,

Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel

Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,

Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel

Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 27: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,

Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel

Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,

Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel

Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 31: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,

Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel

Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 33: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel

Cells by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,

Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel

Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,

Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel

Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 39: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,

Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel

Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,

Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel

Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,

Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel

Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 45: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,

Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel

Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,

Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel

Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,

Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel

Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Direct

Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes, Membranes,

Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System

for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Direct

Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable, Stationary and

Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,

Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol

Fuel Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of

System for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 57: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,

Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol

Fuel Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,

Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol

Fuel Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of

System for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,

Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol

Fuel Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Component - Electrodes,

Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of System - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol

Fuel Cells by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Electrodes, Membranes, Balance of Stack and Balance of

System for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Direct Methanol Fuel Cells by Application - Portable,

Stationary and Transportation - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Direct Methanol

Fuel Cells by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Portable, Stationary and Transportation for the Years 2021 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 22

