Global Air Quality Monitoring Systems Market to Reach US$6.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Air Quality Monitoring Systems estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Indoor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Outdoor segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Air Quality Monitoring Systems market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 38.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Air Quality Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 38.31% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$541.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$541.6 Million by the year 2027.



- Wearables Segment Corners a 4.3% Share in 2020



- In the global Wearables segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$146.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$224 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$453.3 Million by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Deteriorating Air Quality Despite Regulations In-Place Provides

the Foundation for Global Growth in Air Quality Monitoring

Systems

EXHIBIT 1: As Global Air Continues to Become Toxic Amid Half

Hearted Sustainability Efforts, Air Quality Monitoring Will

Become More Indispensable & Omnipresent: Global CO2 Emissions

(In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960,

1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020 & 2021

Russia-Ukraine War Spells Environmental Disaster for Both Air &

Water

?If You Can?t Measure It You Can?t Manage It? is the Reason Why

it is Important to Monitor Air Quality

On the Pandemic & Economic Front, Here?s What?s Happening.

Prognosis Every Business Needs to Know

After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron & Deltacron Fueling Fresh

Waves of Infections Across the Globe

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.

But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 2: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this

Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

March 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of

Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &

Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

EXHIBIT 3: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 4: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a

Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the

Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March

2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination

Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the

Unvaccinated

EXHIBIT 5: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards

COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %

Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be

Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks, War &

Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as

Compared to 2021

Fresh Shocks for the Global Economy in 2022 as New Bursts of

Food & Energy Inflation Comes into Play Triggered by the

Russia-Ukraine War

EXHIBIT 6: A World Divided Over the War in Russia & Ukraine

Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise &

Making Putin More Bolder & Willing to Invade its Neighbors:

Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per

Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

EXHIBIT 7: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New

Variants Coupled With Inflation Triggered by the Russia-

Ukraine War Lowers Growth Expectations for 2022: World

Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for

the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

EXHIBIT 8: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term

Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven

Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries

Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global

Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019

Through 2023

Supply Chains Tighten Once Gain, Bracing for the Widening

Economic Storm Being Brewed by the Russia-Ukraine War

The Military & Defense Industry Emerges as the Sole Beneficiary

of the War

Competition

EXHIBIT 9: Air Quality Monitoring Systems - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

111 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Overview of Air Quality Monitoring Systems

World Brands

Innovations

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Awareness Over Sick Building Syndrome (SBS) and

Importance of Indoor Air Quality Drives Demand for Indoor Air

Quality Monitoring Systems

EXHIBIT 10: Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by

Health Condition: Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for ALRI,

COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke for the

Year 2021

Rise in Allergies Sets the Tone for the Adoption of Indoor Air

Quality Monitors

Rise in Smart Homes Strengthens the Business Case for Smart

Indoor Air Quality Monitors

EXHIBIT 11: Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing

Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities

for Smart Indoor Air Quality Monitors: Smart Home Penetration

Rate (%) by Region/Country for the Year 2022

Continuous Technology Innovations Remains Crucial to Future Growth

Stringent Regulations & Establishment of Standards to Benefit

Growth in the Market

Role of Artificial Intelligence in Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Gets Bigger

In Focus: IoT Based Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

Green Building Strategies and Focus on Ventilation Management

Bodes Well for Market Growth

A Peek Into the Role of Indoor Air Quality Monitoring in

Optimizing Building Automation

Stack Emission Monitoring Grows in Popularity in the Industrial

Sector Amid Growing Industrial Air Emissions

Wearable Devices for Air Quality Monitoring Storm into the

Spotlight

Navigating Through Myriad Challenges is Vital for Players in

the Market



