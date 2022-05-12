Global Microgrid Control Systems Market to Reach US$5.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microgrid Control Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799113/?utm_source=GNW
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Microgrid Control Systems estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the period 2020-2027.Off-Grid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.8% CAGR to reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Grid segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.1% share of the global Microgrid Control Systems market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 35.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Microgrid Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$812.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 35.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured) ABB Ltd Eaton Corporation Plc Emerson Electric Co. ETAP / Operation Technology, Inc. General Electric Company Ontech Electric Corporation Pareto Energy PowerSecure, Inc. RTSoft S&C Electric Company Schneider Electric SE Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. Siemens AG Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG Spirae, LLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Growing Investments in Modernization of Aging Energy
Infrastructure Skewed Towards a Low Carbon Future Provides the
Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
EXHIBIT 1: With Governments Forced to Address Power-Quality,
Reliability & Sustainability Issues, Rising Investments in
Energy Infrastructure to Benefit Demand for Energy Management &
Control Systems/Solutions: Global Energy Investments (In
US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2025, 2027 and 2029
Discussing Prognosis: Here?s What Everyone Should Know About
the Pandemic & the Global Economy
Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in 2022 -
After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron Fueling Fresh Waves of
Infections Across the Globe
EXHIBIT 2: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.
But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 3: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this
Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
January 2022
At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of
Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &
Technology Sharing Continue to Remain
EXHIBIT 4: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 5: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a
Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the
Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of
January 2022
The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination
Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the
Unvaccinated
EXHIBIT 6: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards
COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %
Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022
The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be
Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,
Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as
Compared to 2021
EXHIBIT 7: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New
Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for
2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,
Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
EXHIBIT 8: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term
Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven
Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries
Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global
Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019
Through 2023
New Bursts of Inflation Caused by Russia-Ukraine War Threatens
Economic Recovery
Competition
EXHIBIT 9: Microgrid Control Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
51 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Microgrid & Microgrid Control Systems: Definition, Importance &
Benefits
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Microgrid Controllers, a Vital Piece of Hardware Attracting
Increased R&D
The Rise of Blockchain Microgrids Pushes Up the Importance,
Complexity & Monetary Value of Effective Microgrid Control
EXHIBIT 10: The Move to Monetize Microgrids Sets Into Motion
the Rise of Blockchain Microgrids With Complex Control,
Processing & Management Requirements: Global Value of
Blockchain Investments in the Energy Industry (In US$
Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Supported by Myriad Benefits Automated Microgrid Control
Systems Grow in Popularity
IoT Revolutionizes Microgrid Management
EXHIBIT 11: IoT Disrupts the Distributed Energy Space by
Turning Microgrids into Smart Systems Capable of Maximizing
Energy Efficiency & Energy Sharing & Trading: Global Value of
IoT Investments in the Energy Industry (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Sharp Increase in Cyberattacks Targeting Power Grids Worldwide
Highlights the Importance of Microgrid Cybersecurity
Continuous Innovations in Microgrid Control Systems Remains
Crucial to Market Growth
Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL): A Key Innovation in Micro-Grid
Control System
AI and Microgrids. Here?s What?s Happening
AI and the Microgrid Controller, the New Pair
Cloud Based Management of Microgrids Attract Interest in
Community Microgrids
A Peek Into the Disruptive Rise of Hybrid Microgrid
Rising Number of Microgrids Translates Into Increased
Opportunities for Control Systems. So What?s Driving the
Microgrid Market?
Power Outages & Its Impact on Digitalized Enterprises Spurs
Establishment of Microgrids
EXHIBIT 12: Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month,
Worldwide by Region: 2021
EXHIBIT 13: Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/
Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
EXHIBIT 14: Annual Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a
Percentage (%) of Sales of Affected Firms
Investments in Decentralized Energy (DE) Drives Deployment of
Microgrids
EXHIBIT 15: Growing Value of Distributed Energy Resources:
(DERs) in Dual Addressal of Environmental & Energy
Sustainability Challenges Drives Demand for Microgrids:
Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024
Smart Cities Drive Focus on Engineering Microgrids to Achieve
Slated Energy Goals
EXHIBIT 16: Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future
Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart
City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a
Goldmine of Opportunities for Microgrids: Global Smart City
Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
Private Sector Microgrids Set to Proliferate. Here?s Why
EXHIBIT 17: Chronic Public Sector Underfunding for
Infrastructure Development Drives Private Participation &
Investments in Distributed Energy Via Private Microgrids:
Cumulative Global Infrastructure Spending Gap 2018-2040 (In
US$ Billion)
EXHIBIT 18: U.S. Government Budget Deficits (In US$ Billion)
Robust Outlook for Renewable Energy Post Pandemic to Support
Mushrooming of Renewable Microgrids
Pandemic Doubles Focus on Renewables
Conclusion
EXHIBIT 19: Microgrids Are the Backbone Infrastructure that
Makes Intermittent Renewable Energy More Resilient &
Practically Deployable in the Real World Scenario: Global
Projected Net Capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW)
for the Period 2019 to 2024
EVs Create the Need for Microgrids for Fleet Electrification
EXHIBIT 20: Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for
Microgrids: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units)
for the Years 2019 and 2022
Growing Focus on Disaster Preparedness Drives the Importance of
Microgrids
COVID-19 Provides a Launchpad for the Rise of Home/Residential
Microgrid
Microgrid Expansions Get a Boost from Favorable Regulations &
Growing Popularity
Growing Pressure on the US Army to Fight Climate Change Leads
to Increased Installation of Microgrids
EXHIBIT 21: Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for
Increased Investments in Military Energy Independence &
Microgrids: World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2019, 2020 and 2021
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Grid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Off-Grid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Grid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Grid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Institutes & Campuses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Institutes & Campuses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial & Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial & Commercial
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Microgrid Control Systems - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control Systems
by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Application - Utilities,
Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and
Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Application - Utilities,
Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 33: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Application - Utilities,
Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 39: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Application - Utilities,
Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Microgrid Control Systems - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 45: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Application - Utilities,
Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 51: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Application - Utilities,
Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 57: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Application - Utilities,
Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 63: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Application - Utilities,
Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 69: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and On-Grid -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control Systems
by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Component - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control Systems
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microgrid Control Systems by Application - Utilities,
Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control Systems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and
Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 75: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microgrid Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and
On-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid
Control Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microgrid Control Systems by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid
Control Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microgrid Control Systems by Application - Utilities,
Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid
Control Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial &
Commercial and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microgrid Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and
On-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Grid Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Off-Grid and On-Grid for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microgrid Control Systems by Component - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microgrid Control Systems by Application - Utilities,
Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Microgrid Control
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Utilities, Institutes & Campuses, Industrial & Commercial
and Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 87: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microgrid Control Systems by Grid Type - Off-Grid and
On-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
