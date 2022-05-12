Agricultural Biological Market Size Worth US$ 21,141.0Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.9% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published the latest research study on Agricultural Biological Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers), Source (Microbials, Biochemicals, Others), Application Mode (Foliar Sprays, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Application (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Others) and Geography. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments. Under the type segment, the biopesticides segment accounted for the largest share in the global agricultural biological market. Biopesticides are extensively used in agricultural biological products. They are used to control agricultural pests with the help of specific biological effects.

These effects contain biocontrol agents including natural organisms or substances derived from animals, plants, bacteria, or minerals. Biopesticides cover a broad spectrum of potential products like microbial pesticides, plant-incorporated protectants, and biochemical pesticides. They are generally less toxic than the conventional type of pesticides and affect only the target pest.

Agricultural Biological Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Some of the players present in the global agricultural biologicals market are BASF SE, Biolchim S.p.A., Certis U.S.A. LLC, DowDuPont Inc., Isagro S.p.A, Koppert Biological Systems, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Syngenta, UPL, and Valent BioSciences LLC among others.

The global agricultural biologicals market is bifurcated based on type into biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers. The biopesticides segment accounted for the largest share in the global agricultural biological market. Biopesticides are the most widely used type for agricultural biological products. It is widely used to control agricultural pests through specific biological effects which contain bio-control agents such as natural organisms or substances derived from animals, plants, bacteria, or minerals. Biopesticides cover a broad spectrum of potential products like microbial pesticides, plant-incorporated protectants, and biochemical pesticides. The growing interest in organic farming and pesticide residue-free agricultural produce would lead to an increase in the adoption of biopesticides by farmers.

An increase in the adoption of natural products over synthetic products is driving the growth of the agricultural biological market. Agricultural biological is used to replace synthetic or chemical plant protection products like chemical pesticides, fungicides, or insecticides. They serve as a natural product that leads to soil health development, plant disease control, enhancement of nutrient uptake, plant growth enhancement, and various others. The growing demand for agricultural biological products is attributed to their low environmental impacts and less manufacturing costs which are expected to drive the growth of the farming biological market.





The Asia Pacific agricultural biological market is dominated by China, followed by India. Increasing focus on organic farming and the importance of maintaining ecological balance are chief motives for the rising consumption of organic fertilizers in the continent. Also, the use of improved biological crop preservatives such as biochemicals, bioherbicides, and biopesticides is further impacting the growth of the market. Besides, due to the increase in the cost of chemical fertilizers, the farmers are shifting their focus to the use of bio-based agriculture solutions supported by governments. Also, the consumer in Asia-Pacific realizes the importance of using bio-based food products for a healthy lifestyle.

The overall global agricultural biological market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the agricultural biological market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the agricultural biological market.

Agricultural biological constitutes a broad range of plant extracts, insects, microbes, and other agricultural biological materials, which are used by the farmers to improve crop health and yield and for the pests control. It also helps in enhancing the availability of nutrients, and nutrient uptake capacity of the plant, assists in the product’s strong resistance to insects, and residue management, as well as improves the total productivity of the plant crops. Agricultural biological products are less expensive and a highly effective option as compared to synthetic crop protection products. The three main types of agricultural biological products are biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers.





Biopesticides act as plant protectors that help in protecting plants from harmful insects, weeds, pathogens, and other microorganisms. Biopesticides are further bifurcated into bioinsecticides, bio fungicides, and bioherbicides. Biostimulants are derived from natural substances that help in enhancing the health, productivity, and growth of a plant. Biostimulants include biofertilizers, biochemical materials, microbial inoculants, fulvic acids, plant growth regulators, adjuvants, chitin, amino acids, etc. which are useful for plant protection and growth. Biofertilizers consist of beneficial microorganisms, which help in providing adequate amounts of nutrients to the plant that aids toward the proper plant development. It provides nutrients through biological processes of fixing nitrogen, plant growth stimulation through the production of growth-, promoting materials, etc.

Agricultural biological products are organic and maintain the soil health, control plant diseases, ensure plant growth, etc. The customers are highly adopting these organic products over other synthetic products due to their capability to target specific microorganisms with low impact on other organisms along with less environmental impacts. Synthetic products are toxic and harmful to humans, pets, plant crops, beneficial organisms, and also the environment.

Applications of synthetic products cause crop product contamination with injurious chemical residues, contamination of groundwater and soil, and various health risks while applying these products. Continuous protection of plants through the usage of synthetic products also leads to strong insect resistance toward those chemicals.





The manufacturing costs of synthetic products are even higher than agricultural biological, which is also contributing to the rising adoption of natural products. Agricultural biological consists of essential oils, alkaloids, terpenoids, polypeptides, polyphenols, phenolics, and other natural compounds which assists in the prevention of harmful pests. Also, synthetic agricultural products pass through many regulatory processes as compared to natural products. These factors are mainly contributing to the increasing adoption of natural agricultural products over synthetic agricultural products.

The agricultural biologicals market based on the type is categorized into biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers. In 2018, bio-pesticides hold the largest market share in the global agricultural biological market. As biopesticides are natural, non-toxic, cost-effective, and more specific to target microorganisms, they are increasingly preferred by consumers. Biopesticides are even effective in low concentrations, which decompose quickly without leaving any harmful residues. Also, biopesticides are increasingly being used in integrated pest programs which further drives the market.





The usage of nanotechnology in the agricultural sector has significantly increased and is expected to grow in the future. Nanoparticles are used to improve soil fertility, and soil nutrients, control the growth of weeds, and protect plant crops. Nanobiopesticides are also being used by the agricultural farmers for the pest control and are expected to increase in the future. Nanobiopesticides consist of nanoparticles of small engineered structures or active ingredients with important pesticidal properties. The health authorities ensure that these nanobiopesticides don’t contain any harmful substances that can harm human beings, plants, and the environment. These factors would lead to a rising in demand for nanobiopesticides in the agriculture industry.





