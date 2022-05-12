Otonomy Announces OTO-825 Presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced the presentation of preclinical data for OTO-825 at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Meeting being held May 16-19 in Washington, DC.



Dr. Phillip Uribe from Otonomy will be making a podium presentation entitled “Preclinical Development of an AAV-based Gene Therapy (OTO-825) for Congenital Hearing Loss Due to GJB2 Deficiency” beginning at 11:15 a.m. ET on May 19. This presentation is included in the “Breakthroughs in Neuromuscular and Hearing Disorders” session of the ASGCT meeting.

About Otonomy



Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:

Spectrum Science

Lauren Benton

Senior Account Executive

212.899.9731

lbenton@spectrumscience.com

Investor Inquiries:

Westwicke ICR

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

858.356.5932

robert.uhl@westwicke.com