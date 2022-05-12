B2 Digitals B2FS 161 to be Shot this Weekend Exclusively on iPhone 13 Pro Max with Full Production Release

TAMPA, FL, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce that the B2 Fighting Series is headed for Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for more hard-hitting action in B2FS 161 this Saturday night. But this time, there’s a twist: the entire event will be shot exclusively on Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max mobile devices for the event.

What: B2 Fighting Series 161, Amateur and Professional LIVE MMA

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Convention Complex in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

When: Saturday, May 14th. Doors open at 6pm ET. PPV Broadcast starts at 7pm ET.

Physical seats are available for live attendance and tickets can still be purchased at the door. Due to the promotional event, B2FS 161 will not be live streamed over PPV or over the B2 Fighting Series apps on Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV. Instead, the Company is testing a new distribution process whereby a full production movie of the entire event will be released following the production process over social media.

Management notes that the iPhone 13 Pro Max has become a major innovation in the visual arts and media space, with a number of major productions now being shot exclusively using these devices, which are compact and even wearable, without sacrificing major production quality results. This device can be maneuvered in a way traditional large cameras cannot, allowing for more interesting angles and shots, or even gaining footage through strapping the phone onto performers (or cornermen, in this case), giving viewers new perspectives on the action.

B2FS 161 will feature two spectacular pro matchups and six fascinating amateur bouts between up-and-coming future stars. The main event of the evening pits Juan “And Only” Roman (5-2-0) in a 155 lbs. battle for respect and future status against Chance Beck (7-3-0), who comes off a first-round verbal submission victory in his last bout. Fans will also be treated to the B2FS Heavyweight Championship bout between Cody “The Macktrucck” Baker (4-2-0) and Quentin Campbell (4-4-0), who comes in on a streak, with two straight KO’s.

“This Saturday night, we will be mixing it up and trying out some new technology, a new production process, and a new angle on distribution of our tremendous content to spotlight the amazing raw MMA action that happens each week inside the B2 cage,” commented Greg P. Bell, Chairman and CEO of B2 Digital. “We are always excited to experiment with new processes, innovations, and technology. Apple’s new iPhone 13 Pro Max is a revolutionary device with some game-changing tech. It’s also a great night to capture that content. Our fight card is stacked in Iowa this weekend and will feature some incredible action.”

Don’t miss this amazing night! For tickets, head to www.b2fs.com.

About B2Digital Inc.

B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The Official B2 Training Facilities Network, which is comprised of ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships.

The Live Events segment (the B2 Fighting Series) is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, and generating both live audience and PPV ticket sales, as well as creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to generate additional revenues over time from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 20 US states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company now operates at a pace of more than 40 events per year.

The B2 Training Facilities segment operates primarily through its ONE More Gym brand and its Spartan Fitness Facilities brand. The Company currently operates five ONE More Gym locations, with plans to continue to scale up the B2 Training Facilities segment at a pace of 15 new locations over the next 3 years. Both ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness locations include specialized MMA training resources and serve a recruiting function for the Company's Live Events segment.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company’s website at www.B2FS.com.

