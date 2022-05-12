ApartmentLove Announces Hiring of SAAS Computing and Blockchain Expert Kenneth Lang as Head of Technology

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) (“ApartmentLove” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online home and apartment rental marketing services catering to landlords and renters in 30-countries on 5-continents around the world, is pleased to announce the hiring of SAAS Computing and Blockchain expert Kenneth (Ken) Lang as the Company’s Head of Technology.



Having particular expertise in SAAS Computing, Game Management Systems, and Blockchain applications, Ken has been at the forefront of the technical revolution since before the inception of the Internet. Prior to joining ApartmentLove as the Head of Technology, Ken consulted as Technical Architect of the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (the “BCLC”). In this capacity, Ken was chiefly responsible for ensuring the continuous play and reliable performance of the vast digital lottery terminal network across the province of British Columbia. Prior to his engagement with the BCLC, Ken was the Enterprise Manager of a major SAAS computing company and within their distribution services group spearheaded product upgrades as specifically related to performance optimization, automation, and rapid growth and expansion in many markets simultaneously.

“Ken has an extensive background in the technology sector and brings a long history of proven success accelerating the performance of digital applications that are defined by their reliability and performance,” explained Trevor Davidson – President & CEO of ApartmentLove. Trevor added, “As we continue to explore the use of Blockchain applications within the ApartmentLove.com SAAS model, having a Blockchain certified expert and respected industry professional leading our technical teams makes great sense. Exceptionally well-versed in the needs of fast moving and growth-oriented companies like ApartmentLove, we are thrilled to formally introduce Ken as our Head of Technology and mentor to our growing number of engineering team members around the world.”

When asked what excited him most about ApartmentLove and why he accepted the role of Head of Technology with ApartmentLove, Ken said, “While software is continually changing, the technical plans and business strategies already being implemented by ApartmentLove are so far ahead of the market that when the opportunity to assist presented itself, I was eager to get involved and am very happy to have done so.” Ken continued to say, “As we now explore new Blockchain technologies to advance the ApartmentLove SAAS model, in lockstep with the ApartmentLove acquisition program and in full display before the public markets, the next chapter of ApartmentLove’s growth story is going to be a fun, exciting, wonderfully challenging, and unique experience for me, our teams, and our many customers around the world.”

Having consulted with the Company since 2020 and having been a great factor in the numerous successfully completed system upgrades and fulsome redesign of the underlying ApartmentLove code logic, Ken has a mastery of the ApartmentLove code base and strong, positive, and established working relationships with the entire ApartmentLove engineering team. Based in beautiful Kelowna, BC, Ken is a devoted husband and passionate Harley Davidson owner.

About ApartmentLove Inc.

ApartmentLove Inc. (CSE: APLV) is a leading provider of residential rental marketing services to landlords and renters on the Internet. Promoting residential rental properties in every major market in Canada and the United States, ApartmentLove also has active rental listings in 30-countries on 5-continents around the world. Having proven its ability to scale as a fast-growing technology company in the hot “PropTech” industry, ApartmentLove is executing its organic growth and expansion plans by investing in Search Engine Optimization and other marketing and promotional activities in addition to acquiring competing business that have many monthly active users, a history of recurring revenues and positive cashflows, and custom technologies that both accelerate and destress the renting experience.

