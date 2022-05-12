BridgeBio Announces Exclusive License Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to Develop and Commercialize BBP-398, a Potentially Best-in-Class SHP2 Inhibitor, in Oncology

- BridgeBio is eligible to receive up to $905 million, including an upfront payment of $90 million, and up to $815 million in additional milestone payments and royalties



-SHP2 inhibitor deal expands earlier agreement between BridgeBio and Bristol Myers Squibb to study BBP-398 in combination with OPDIVO® (nivolumab) in advanced solid tumors with KRAS mutations



- BridgeBio will continue to lead its three current Phase 1 monotherapy and BBP-398 combination therapy trials with additional support from Bristol Myers Squibb; future clinical trials will be performed and funded by Bristol Myers Squibb

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (BridgeBio), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, announced today an exclusive license with Bristol Myers Squibb to develop and commercialize BBP-398, a potentially best-in-class SHP2 inhibitor, in oncology.

Under the terms of the agreement, BridgeBio will receive an upfront payment of $90 million, up to $815 million in development, regulatory and sales milestone payments, and tiered royalties in the low- to mid-teens. BridgeBio will retain the option to acquire higher royalties in the United States in connection with funding a portion of development costs upon the initiation of registrational studies.

Based on the terms of the agreement, BridgeBio will continue to lead its ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy and combination therapy trials. Bristol Myers Squibb will lead and fund all other development and commercial activities.

“We are grateful to be expanding our collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, a leader in oncology, and we believe this agreement will allow us to reach even more patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. We believe our SHP2 inhibitor has the potential to be a best-in-class agent given the data we have seen, and we are eager to see our monotherapy and combination trials progress in collaboration with our partners at Bristol Myers Squibb,” said Neil Kumar, Ph.D., founder and CEO of BridgeBio.

SHP2 is a protein-tyrosine phosphatase that links growth factor, cytokine and integrin signaling with the downstream RAS/MAPK pathway to regulate cellular proliferation and survival. Overactivity of SHP2 is a critical contributor to many forms of cancer, is a mechanism of resistance to several targeted therapies, and can suppress antitumor immunity.

“We have seen the potential role SHP2 inhibition could play in unlocking possible combination therapies to treat patients suffering from a range of cancers. We are hopeful this collaboration with BridgeBio will help us maximize the possibilities SHP2 inhibition with BBP-398 will hold for patients,” said Rupert Vessey, M.A., B.M., B.Ch., FRCP, D.Phil., Executive Vice President, Research & Early Development, Bristol Myers Squibb.

In July 2021, BridgeBio initially announced a non-exclusive, co-funded clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate the combination of BBP-398 with OPDIVO® (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors with KRAS mutations. BridgeBio is currently advancing its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors driven by mutations in the MAPK signaling pathway, including RAS and receptor tyrosine kinase genes.

OPDIVO® is a trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

About BBP-398

BBP-398 is a SHP2 inhibitor that is being developed for difficult-to-treat cancers and was founded through a collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Therapeutics Discovery division. BridgeBio has a strategic collaboration with LianBio for clinical development and commercialization of BBP-398 in combination with various agents in solid tumors such as non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal and pancreatic cancer, in mainland China and other major Asian markets and clinical collaborations; with Bristol Myers Squibb for combination with OPDIVO® (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors with KRAS mutations; and with Amgen for combination with LUMAKRAS® (sotorasib), Amgen’s KRASG12C inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors with KRASG12C mutations.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

BridgeBio Contact:

Grace Rauh

Grace.rauh@bridgebio.com

(917) 232-5478