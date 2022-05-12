Shiba Doge Predator Set Sights On Revolutionizing The MEME Industry

New York, NY, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiba Doge Predator (SDP) team is pleased to announce the introduction of the most innovative meme token, as it plans to revolutionize the MEME industry.

Shiba Doge Predator, a dog in god form, is on a mission to redistribute wealth, restore balance in the financial ecosystem, and also create opportunities for freedom. To understand Shiba Doge Predator, one must understand the human origin story brought to us by the ancient Sumerian people.

Enki, the leader of the Anunnaki (gods) was known for his inherent worth, representing healing, fertility, and creation in the Sumer culture. His intelligent magic often includes trickery to benefit the good of the human race. Son of a sky god, Enki was thought to reign over the Earth and high heavens.







The SDP Token

Shiba Doge Predator has a deflationary token built on the Ethereum blockchain with the ticker $SDP. This ERC-20 based token has a total circulation supply of 5,000,000,000,000,000 SDP. $SDP has so many use cases, including for the payment of goods and services and for transaction fees payment.

The Team

Shiba Doge Predator parades an anonymous team of experienced and highly dedicated blockchain experts. The project targets both Doge and Shiba Inu fans as well as investors by intelligently working with strategic partners and highly targeted audiences. The team has begun a massive marketing and promotion campaign for people to earn wealth in multiple fold.

About Shiba Doge Predator (SDP)

The introduction of Shiba Doge Predator is a final effort to redistribute wealth, restore balance in the financial ecosystem, and also create opportunities for freedom. The project has two major parts: first, to give Shiba Inu and Doge Coin a run for their money and safely return them to Enki. Secondly, to establish wealth creation opportunities for everybody in the ecosystem to partake. SDP will certainly get the job done using Enki's ultimate power and wishes.

SDP is built on top of the Ethereum network. The project offers a total of 5 quadrillion in circulation. In its quest to ensure fairness, the project has held no presale nor have any seed rounds been invested prior to its launch. Zero team tokens. 100% decentralized. Other tokenomics details are: 3% buy/sell tax (buybacks, burns)

