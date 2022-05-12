Global Embedded Security Market to Reach US$6.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embedded Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798484/?utm_source=GNW
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Embedded Security estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Secure Element & Embedded SIM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Trusted Platform Module segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.6% share of the global Embedded Security market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Embedded Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.
- Hardware Security Module Segment Corners a 22.7% Share in 2020
- In the global Hardware Security Module segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$802.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$869.2 Million by the year 2027.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Need for End-to End Protection from Cyberattacks Provides the
Foundation for the Growth of Embedded Security
EXHIBIT 1: Vulnerability in the Information Age Opens a
Goldmine of Opportunities for Embedded Security Solutions:
Global Number of Cyberattacks by Industry as of the Year 2021
EXHIBIT 2: Cyber Losses are Increasing in Frequency & Severity &
Here are the Facts: Number of Weekly Attacks Per Company by
Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2021
Discussing Prognosis: Here?s What Everyone Should Know About
the Pandemic & the Global Economy
Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in 2022 -
After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron Fueling Fresh Waves of
Infections Across the Globe
EXHIBIT 3: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.
But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 4: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this
Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
January 2022
At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of
Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &
Technology Sharing Continue to Remain
EXHIBIT 5: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 6: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a
Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the
Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of
January 2022
The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination
Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the
Unvaccinated
EXHIBIT 7: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards
COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %
Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022
The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be
Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,
Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as
Compared to 2021
EXHIBIT 8: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New
Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for
2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,
Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
EXHIBIT 9: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term
Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven
Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries
Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global
Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019
Through 2023
New Bursts of Inflation Caused by Russia-Ukraine War Threatens
Economic Recovery
Competition
EXHIBIT 10: Embedded Security - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
246 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Embedded Security: Overview, Importance & Benefits
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for Embedded Systems to Spur Gains in the
Embedded Security Market
EXHIBIT 11: Growing Popularity & Use of Embedded Systems Drives
the Need for Embedded Systems Security to Prevent Malicious
Access: Global Market for Embedded Systems (In US$ Billion)
for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Embedded Security for IoT Storms into the Spotlight
EXHIBIT 12: Growing Ecosystem of IoT Devices Bodes Well for
Embedded Security Solutions: Global Number of IoT Connected
Devices (In Billion) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023,
and 2025
Heightened Concerns Over Cyber Risk for Industrial Control
Systems, Drives the Need for Embedded Security
EXHIBIT 13: Growing Spending on Industrial Cybersecurity
Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Embedded
Security Solutions: Global Market for Industrial
Cybersecurity (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025
and 2027
Growing Demand for Military Embedded Systems Along with Robust
Spending on Military & Defense Bodes Well for Growth in
Embedded Security
EXHIBIT 14: Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for
Increased Investments in Military Embedded Systems & Embedded
Security: World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2019, 2020 and 2021
EXHIBIT 15: Global Military Embedded Systems Market by
Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
for Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR),
Command & Control, Communication & Navigation, Electronic
Warfare (EW), Weapon & Fire Control, and Other Applications
EXHIBIT 16: Global Spending on Military Embedded Systems (In
US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Embedded Security Using Cryptography Hogs the Limelight
With Connected Care Gaining Prominence, Cybersecurity Threats
Looming Over Medical Wearables Augments Demand for Embedded
Security
Growing Use Case for Embedded Security in Electric Vehicles &
Autonomous Cars
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
