Global Embedded Security Market to Reach US$6.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Embedded Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798484/?utm_source=GNW

- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Embedded Security Market to Reach US$6.7 Billion by the Year 2027



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Embedded Security estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Secure Element & Embedded SIM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Trusted Platform Module segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.6% share of the global Embedded Security market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Embedded Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.



- Hardware Security Module Segment Corners a 22.7% Share in 2020



- In the global Hardware Security Module segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$802.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$869.2 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 240 Featured) Cisco Systems, Inc. CYBERNET SYSTEMS CO. LTD. ESCRYPT GmbH IDEMIA Group Infineon Technologies AG Intellias Inc. Karamba Security, Ltd. McAfee, LLC Microchip Technology Inc. NXP Semiconductors N.V. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Rambus Incorporated Renesas Electronics Corp. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Sectigo, Ltd. STMicroelectronics Texas Instruments Inc. Thales Group





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798484/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Need for End-to End Protection from Cyberattacks Provides the

Foundation for the Growth of Embedded Security

EXHIBIT 1: Vulnerability in the Information Age Opens a

Goldmine of Opportunities for Embedded Security Solutions:

Global Number of Cyberattacks by Industry as of the Year 2021

EXHIBIT 2: Cyber Losses are Increasing in Frequency & Severity &

Here are the Facts: Number of Weekly Attacks Per Company by

Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2021

Discussing Prognosis: Here?s What Everyone Should Know About

the Pandemic & the Global Economy

Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in 2022 -

After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron Fueling Fresh Waves of

Infections Across the Globe

EXHIBIT 3: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.

But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 4: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this

Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

January 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of

Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &

Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

EXHIBIT 5: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 6: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a

Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the

Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of

January 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination

Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the

Unvaccinated

EXHIBIT 7: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards

COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %

Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be

Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,

Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as

Compared to 2021

EXHIBIT 8: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New

Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for

2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,

Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

EXHIBIT 9: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term

Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven

Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries

Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global

Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019

Through 2023

New Bursts of Inflation Caused by Russia-Ukraine War Threatens

Economic Recovery

Competition

EXHIBIT 10: Embedded Security - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

246 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Embedded Security: Overview, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Embedded Systems to Spur Gains in the

Embedded Security Market

EXHIBIT 11: Growing Popularity & Use of Embedded Systems Drives

the Need for Embedded Systems Security to Prevent Malicious

Access: Global Market for Embedded Systems (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Embedded Security for IoT Storms into the Spotlight

EXHIBIT 12: Growing Ecosystem of IoT Devices Bodes Well for

Embedded Security Solutions: Global Number of IoT Connected

Devices (In Billion) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023,

and 2025

Heightened Concerns Over Cyber Risk for Industrial Control

Systems, Drives the Need for Embedded Security

EXHIBIT 13: Growing Spending on Industrial Cybersecurity

Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Embedded

Security Solutions: Global Market for Industrial

Cybersecurity (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025

and 2027

Growing Demand for Military Embedded Systems Along with Robust

Spending on Military & Defense Bodes Well for Growth in

Embedded Security

EXHIBIT 14: Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for

Increased Investments in Military Embedded Systems & Embedded

Security: World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

EXHIBIT 15: Global Military Embedded Systems Market by

Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

for Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (ISR),

Command & Control, Communication & Navigation, Electronic

Warfare (EW), Weapon & Fire Control, and Other Applications

EXHIBIT 16: Global Spending on Military Embedded Systems (In

US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Embedded Security Using Cryptography Hogs the Limelight

With Connected Care Gaining Prominence, Cybersecurity Threats

Looming Over Medical Wearables Augments Demand for Embedded

Security

Growing Use Case for Embedded Security in Electric Vehicles &

Autonomous Cars



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embedded Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Embedded Security by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Embedded Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Secure Element & Embedded SIM by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Secure Element & Embedded

SIM by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Secure Element &

Embedded SIM by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Trusted Platform Module by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Trusted Platform Module by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Trusted Platform Module

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware Security Module by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hardware Security Module by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Hardware Security

Module by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware Tokens by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hardware Tokens by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Hardware Tokens by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Authentication & Access Management by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Authentication & Access

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Authentication & Access

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Payment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Payment by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Payment by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Content Protection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Content Protection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Content Protection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Payment Processing & Cards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Payment Processing & Cards

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Payment Processing &

Cards by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones & Tablets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Smartphones & Tablets by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Smartphones & Tablets

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wearables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Wearables by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 11-Year Perspective for Wearables by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 11-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 11-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 42: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Embedded Security - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embedded Security by Product - Secure Element & Embedded SIM,

Trusted Platform Module, Hardware Security Module and Hardware

Tokens - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Embedded Security by Product -

Secure Element & Embedded SIM, Trusted Platform Module,

Hardware Security Module and Hardware Tokens Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 11-Year Perspective for Embedded Security by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Secure

Element & Embedded SIM, Trusted Platform Module, Hardware

Security Module and Hardware Tokens for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embedded Security by Security Type - Authentication & Access

Management, Payment and Content Protection - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Embedded Security by Security

Type - Authentication & Access Management, Payment and Content

Protection Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 11-Year Perspective for Embedded Security by

Security Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Authentication & Access Management, Payment and Content

Protection for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embedded Security by Application - Payment Processing & Cards,

Smartphones & Tablets, Wearables, Automotive, Industrial and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Embedded Security by

Application - Payment Processing & Cards, Smartphones &

Tablets, Wearables, Automotive, Industrial and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 11-Year Perspective for Embedded Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Payment Processing & Cards, Smartphones & Tablets, Wearables,

Automotive, Industrial and Other Applications for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embedded Security by Product - Secure Element & Embedded SIM,

Trusted Platform Module, Hardware Security Module and Hardware

Tokens - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Embedded Security by

Product - Secure Element & Embedded SIM, Trusted Platform

Module, Hardware Security Module and Hardware Tokens Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Embedded Security by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Secure

Element & Embedded SIM, Trusted Platform Module, Hardware

Security Module and Hardware Tokens for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embedded Security by Security Type - Authentication & Access

Management, Payment and Content Protection - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Embedded Security by

Security Type - Authentication & Access Management, Payment and

Content Protection Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Embedded Security by

Security Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Authentication & Access Management, Payment and Content

Protection for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embedded Security by Application - Payment Processing & Cards,

Smartphones & Tablets, Wearables, Automotive, Industrial and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Embedded Security by

Application - Payment Processing & Cards, Smartphones &

Tablets, Wearables, Automotive, Industrial and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Embedded Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Payment Processing & Cards, Smartphones & Tablets, Wearables,

Automotive, Industrial and Other Applications for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embedded Security by Product - Secure Element & Embedded SIM,

Trusted Platform Module, Hardware Security Module and Hardware

Tokens - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Embedded Security by

Product - Secure Element & Embedded SIM, Trusted Platform

Module, Hardware Security Module and Hardware Tokens Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Embedded Security by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Secure

Element & Embedded SIM, Trusted Platform Module, Hardware

Security Module and Hardware Tokens for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embedded Security by Security Type - Authentication & Access

Management, Payment and Content Protection - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Embedded Security by

Security Type - Authentication & Access Management, Payment and

Content Protection Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Embedded Security by

Security Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Authentication & Access Management, Payment and Content

Protection for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embedded Security by Application - Payment Processing & Cards,

Smartphones & Tablets, Wearables, Automotive, Industrial and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Embedded Security by

Application - Payment Processing & Cards, Smartphones &

Tablets, Wearables, Automotive, Industrial and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Embedded Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Payment Processing & Cards, Smartphones & Tablets, Wearables,

Automotive, Industrial and Other Applications for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embedded Security by Product - Secure Element & Embedded SIM,

Trusted Platform Module, Hardware Security Module and Hardware

Tokens - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Embedded Security by

Product - Secure Element & Embedded SIM, Trusted Platform

Module, Hardware Security Module and Hardware Tokens Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 11-Year Perspective for Embedded Security by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Secure

Element & Embedded SIM, Trusted Platform Module, Hardware

Security Module and Hardware Tokens for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embedded Security by Security Type - Authentication & Access

Management, Payment and Content Protection - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Embedded Security by

Security Type - Authentication & Access Management, Payment and

Content Protection Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 11-Year Perspective for Embedded Security by

Security Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Authentication & Access Management, Payment and Content

Protection for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embedded Security by Application - Payment Processing & Cards,

Smartphones & Tablets, Wearables, Automotive, Industrial and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Embedded Security by

Application - Payment Processing & Cards, Smartphones &

Tablets, Wearables, Automotive, Industrial and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 11-Year Perspective for Embedded Security by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Payment Processing & Cards, Smartphones & Tablets, Wearables,

Automotive, Industrial and Other Applications for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Embedded Security - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embedded Security by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Embedded Security by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Embedded Security by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embedded Security by Product - Secure Element & Embedded SIM,

Trusted Platform Module, Hardware Security Module and Hardware

Tokens - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Embedded Security by

Product - Secure Element & Embedded SIM, Trusted Platform

Module, Hardware Security Module and Hardware Tokens Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Embedded Security by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Secure

Element & Embedded SIM, Trusted Platform Module, Hardware

Security Module and Hardware Tokens for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Embedded Security by Security Type - Authentication & Access

Management, Payment and Content Protection - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Embedded Security by

Security Type - Authentication & Access Management, Payment and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798484/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________